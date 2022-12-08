ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Jill Biden to join Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott for HGTV’s ‘White House Christmas’

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LAAme_0jcGWIzC00

First lady Jill Biden will join couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott for a tour of the White House’s annual holiday decorations that will air on HGTV this weekend, the network announced Thursday.

HGTV hosts its “White House Christmas” annually, and this year’s special will feature Scott, who co-hosts the network’s “Property Brothers” franchise, and his girlfriend Deschanel, a three-time Golden Globe-nominated actress.

“Everyone is represented, no matter where they live geographically, myself included,” Scott said in a statement . “I recently became an American citizen only a few years ago, so it really means a lot to be able to celebrate the rich history that America has to offer, this is an exciting day.”

The special premieres at 6 p.m. eastern on Sunday on HGTV and will also be available the same day for streaming on Discovery+.

The first lady unveiled this year’s White House holiday decor theme, “We The People,” late last month.

This year’s decor features more than 83,600 holiday lights, 25 wreaths and 77 Christmas trees, with 50,000 visitors expected to pass through the White House during the holiday season.

The annual gingerbread White House includes 20 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 30 sheets of gingerbread dough and 30 pounds of chocolate.

This year’s gingerbread house is also displayed alongside a sugar cookie replica of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, where the Constitution was written and signed.

The decor also features a menorah constructed from wood removed from the White House decades ago.

Jane Latman, the president of home and food content and streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, HGTV’s parent company, said the network has hosted the special for more than two decades.

“The message woven into this year’s theme, We the People, reminds us that coming together is what makes the holidays special, so curl up under a warm blanket and enjoy the magic with your loved ones,” Latman said in a statement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 4

Related
People

Jill Biden Unveils White House Holiday Decorations, Complete with Life-Sized Replicas of Commander and Willow

The 2022 decorations are themed "We the People," and feature 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, a gingerbread house bedecked in 40 pounds of icing Jill Biden on Monday unveiled this year's White House holiday decorations, the results of months of planning and coordination between the first lady, the executive residence staff and a team of more than 150 volunteers. The 2022 decorations are themed "We the People," and feature 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, a gingerbread house bedecked in 40 pounds of icing — and nods...
People

Jonathan Scott Says He's 'Thankful Every Day' for Zooey Deschanel, Celebrates First Thanksgiving in New Home

The Property Brothers star and New Girl actress recently celebrated their third anniversary together as a couple Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are spending Thanksgiving together! The Property Brothers star, 44, shared a photo of himself with the New Girl alum on Thursday, while sharing gratitude for his partner and his life during the holiday celebration. "Thankful for so much in my life ❤️," he began the Instagram caption. "For family, For friends, For having the best job in the world…and our amazing crews who help make...
The List

Why Jill Biden's Christmas Decor Has Everyone Talking About Melania Trump

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the White House! On November 28, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced the beginning of the holiday season by tweeting photos of the White House's festive décor. This year's theme celebrates the U.S. Constitution, as she explained: "For this year's holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People." She added, "As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season. Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year."
Us Weekly

Naomi Biden Graces the Cover of ‘Vogue’ in Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress Alongside First Lady Jill Biden

Here comes the bride! Naomi Biden showed off her breathtaking Ralph Lauren wedding gown on the winter 2022 cover of Vogue. The 28-year-old attorney, who wed the University of Pennsylvania Law graduate Peter Neal on Saturday, November 19, posed alongside her grandmother, First Lady Jill Biden, in the dainty high-neck number that featured lace accents […]
WASHINGTON STATE
suggest.com

Joanna Gaines Tears Up On Podcast While Admitting She Didn’t Embrace Her Korean Heritage As Much As She Could Have

In the final episode of her podcast, The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines, the Magnolia Network star had an emotional moment while talking to her mother. The interior designer doesn’t often open up about her upbringing, however, she got more personal than she ever has on the new episode. Here’s what Gaines had to say about owning her Korean heritage.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Ivanka Trump posts unedited photo from Tiffany’s wedding after cropping out Kimberly Guilfoyle: ‘Savage’

Ivanka Trump has sparked criticism and amusement after she appeared to crop Kimberly Guilfoyle out of a photo taken during Tiffany Trump’s wedding. On Sunday, Ivanka shared an Instagram album of photos taken during sister Tiffany’s weekend nuptials to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach, Florida, estate owned by former president Donald Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
dornob.com

Jill Biden Unveils 2022 White House Holiday Decorations with “We the People” Theme

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden revealed the 2022 White House Holiday Decor on November 28th, announcing this year’s theme of “We the People.” Each room in the White House is decorated to “represent what brings us together during the holidays and throughout the year,” Dr. Biden said in a speech at the unveiling ceremony, standing alongside National Guard families in honor of the Bidens’ late son, Beau (himself a former member of the Guard).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Doesn’t Buy Her Daughters Christmas Presents

Charlie’s Angels star Drew Barrymore, 47, revealed once more, why she opts out of buying Christmas gifts for her daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, during a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don’t get them presents, which I think at their ages they don’t love, but I say, ‘I think we’ll remember the place and the photos and the experience and that’s what I want to give you,'” the TV host said. The beauty then reassured the viewers that she’s not a “cold mom” and still chooses to give her kids presents during other celebrations.
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Luxurious Post-White House Condo in Miami Is Selling for $18.8 Million — See Photos!

Whether they like it or not, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have to move out of their luxurious Miami condo in the Arte building. The couple, who settled here after Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, have been renting the glamorous residence while their reported Indian Creek Island mansion was built. There doesn’t seem to be any progress on construction, so it’s unclear where they will land once the condo is sold for a whopping $18.8 million.
MIAMI, FL
Variety

Freddie Prinze Jr., Chevy Chase, Billy Ray Cyrus Board Animated Christmas Movie ‘Glisten and the Merry Mission’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Billy Ray Cyrus, Chevy Chase and Freddie Prinze Jr. have boarded the voice cast of animated Christmas movie “Glisten and the Merry Mission.” Co-produced by Build-A-Bear Entertainment and Foundation Media Partners, the feature also stars Michael Rappaport, Morgan Simianer, Tim Johnson Jr and Reginald VelJohnson. The film is led by five-time Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, six-time Grammy-winning singer Dionne Warwick and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (“Avatar: The Way of Water”). The project is the first animated Christmas feature for Build-A-Bear, and is based on the company’s best-selling Holiday plush collection. “Glisten and the Merry Mission” follows a young elfling Marzipan (voiced by...
Apartment Therapy

The White House Has Unveiled Its 2022 Christmas Decorations

Homes around the world are decked out for the holiday season, and the White House is no exception. This week, the Executive Mansion offered a peek at its festive decorations, which are unsurprisingly stunning. The White House’s 2022 holiday decorating theme is “We the People,” which centers around unity and...
The Hill

The Hill

809K+
Followers
91K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy