ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Louisiana couple arrested in connection with child abuse, molestation

By Scott Yoshonis
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZonSK_0jcGVzSs00

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A Eunice couple were arrested in separate incidents of child abuse and molestation of their adopted and foster children, police said.

Sheri Leason, 46, and Robert Leason, 41, were arrested Wednesday under two different arrest warrants. Sheri Leason was charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles, specifically their seven-year-old foster son, and Robert Leason was charged with molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with juveniles, the alleged victim being their 12-year-old adopted daughter.

Eunice Police said the boy showed signs of abuse at school. When school authorities called Sheri Leason in to investigate, Robert Leason molested the girl at home.

The children, and another foster child, have been removed from the home by authorities, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFPvz_0jcGVzSs00

Both suspects were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. Sheri Leason was released on unspecified bail, and Robert Leason remains incarcerated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy