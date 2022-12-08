Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated WellTom HandyAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
kunm.org
ABQ proposes turning more old hotels into affordable housing
There’s a concerted effort at Albuquerque City Hall to expand access to housing. The Office of Equity and Inclusion recently released a needs assessment, the department of Family and Community Services is working on strategies to protect and create housing, and a public meeting last week on converting hotels into permanent housing was so well-attended another one is scheduled for Tuesday evening – this time online.
KOAT 7
Spectacular holiday light display in Albuquerque
One Albuquerque neighborhood is sharing their holiday spirit with many. Residents on Venticello Drive NW, near Irving Blvd and Universe Blvd came together to build a light display that spans the whole neighborhood. Residents from all over the neighborhood and from different parts of the city have enjoyed the spectacular...
dornob.com
$8.5 Million Santa Fe Mansion Embodies the Beauty of New Mexico
Anybody got an extra $8.5 million laying around? If so, perhaps you’d like to snatch up an incredible Santa Fe mansion that might just be the most luxurious example of classic New Mexican architecture we’ve ever seen. Set in a gated neighborhood of large estates, the massive adobe house just hit the market last month.
Santa Fe getting updated emergency response routes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s emergency response routes map is being updated after nearly 20 years. The new map will be represented at the public works and utilities committee meeting. It’s designed to help first-responders to identify the best ways to get around the city. It includes suggestions for routes on future roads. The […]
Rail Yards Holiday Market welcomes shoppers to weekend-long event
The event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, there's also a park and ride available for free. It picks people up from the zoo.
rrobserver.com
Bernalillo County seeks artists for iconic work on its flagship building
BERNALILLO COUNTY – The Bernalillo County Arts Board invites artists and artist teams to submit qualifications for an innovative, signature work of public art for Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square, the home of Bernalillo County government offices. The selected artist or team will create an architecturally integrated piece responsive...
KRQE News 13
Grand reopening of ‘Kickstand Cafe’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Kickstand Cafe, and Kickstand cycles are locally owned and operated cafes and cycling shops surrounded by Albuquerque’s premier biking trails. This weekend they will be hosting a grand reopening with all sorts of fun things planned. Throughout the weekend, the cafe encourages locals...
rrobserver.com
Cafe Bella Coffee celebrates 10 years
Cafe Bella 10 year anniversary charcuterie board. (Cafe Bella Facebook) Cafe Bella Coffee marked 10 years of being open this month after celebrating its election as runner up in the Rio Rancho Observer’s Reader’s Choice awards on Dec. 1. “Thank you so much for all the great support...
smartcitiesdive.com
Albuquerque, New Mexico, plans to convert hotels into affordable housing
Albuquerque, New Mexico, plans to convert hotels and motels into permanent housing for at least 1,000 unhoused and lower-income individuals by 2025, according to plans unveiled during a meeting Tuesday night. The city intends to purchase a hotel by early 2023, so it can find a developer that can begin...
Albuquerque students build doghouses for families in need
Each year, two wood shop classes build items for those in need.
KRQE News 13
Clouds and wind increase overnight
High temperatures Sunday were well above average as Albuquerque reached 56°, Roswell 64°, and Santa Fe 51°. Even Farmington climbed to 60° which was a record high for December 11. All eyes now turn to the big storm slamming the west coast. It’ll have impacts all over the Intermountain West and Desert Southwest regions with high wind gusts, snow, and bitter cold temperatures. Clouds are already working their way into the Four Corners. For the southeast corner, those southerly winds will bring more low level moisture/fog back into the state. So plan on more dense fog for Clovis southward into Hobbs.
Monday storm leaving chilly weather behind
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold day on Monday with many parts of the state getting snow and wind. More is on the way. “The cold is going to hang on for quite some time. If you’re a fan of the cold, this week will be your week,” said Jennifer Shoemake, a meteorologist with […]
rrobserver.com
Chilly day, material world
The weather today is cold and gusty especially in the morning and evening hours with winds up to 30 mph. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Colder weather strengthens its grasp on NM today with strong westerly winds prompting a mix of wind advisories and high wind warnings along and east of the central mountain chain today.”
rrobserver.com
Smooth as silk is this artist’s way; her work is on Festival of the Cranes poster
New Mexico’s artists come from all over, and Deborah Bentley of Rio Rancho is no exception. A native of Waupun, Wis., Bentley has lived in the City of Vision since 2014. Art is a recent diversion for her, after previous careers in teaching secondary math for 10 years, followed by time as a computer programmer, a corporate training manager and an instructional designing consultant for many of the largest corporations in Milwaukee.
rrobserver.com
Falling in Reverse and Papa Roach to perform at Rio Rancho Events Center
Falling in Reverse and Papa Roach are bringing their Rockzilla: The Second Leg tour, the sequel tour to their Rockzilla tour during the summer, to the Rio Rancho Events Center on Tuesday, February 21. “The first round of the Rockzilla Tour was such a great time, that we had to...
Rail Yards hosting 2-day holiday shopping event
There have been tons of opportunities to shop local this holiday season, and now, there's even more coming up!
newmexicopbs.org
Proposal to Replace ‘Zero Fare’ Bus Program
12.09.22 – Gene and the line opinion panelists react to a proposal from Albuquerque city council that would make it a crime to avoid paying a bus fare, unless the rider has a valid photo ID. Host: Gene Grant. The Line Opinion Panel:. Inez Russell Gomez, editorial page editor,...
rrobserver.com
Rain not snow
Today it will rain in the afternoon and it will be windier with gusts of 30 mph possible, but chances of snow are slim. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”A quick switch to high winds and winter weather is forecast today.”. If we do get any snow it will be...
KRQE Newsfeed: Lawsuit filed, Roswell housing, Winter storm, Car show and toy drive, Biscochitos featured
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request – Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria has filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for requesting public documents, like […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque hospitals address capacity as tents are set up to triage patients
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several Albuquerque hospitals held a press conference to provide an update on rising cases of respiratory illnesses in New Mexico. During Monday's virtual meeting, UNM Hospital, Lovelace Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital addressed hospital capacity and the steps they're taking to treat and manage adult and pediatric patients.
