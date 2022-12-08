MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched an investigation after a man died while in police custody. It happened Monday night at SW 56th Street and 94th Avenue. According to Miami-Dade police, the man was inside a store when he became violent. When officers arrived, they took him into custody and that's when he became unresponsive. "The guy was walking around, he went in AutoZone taking drugs, he had a tantrum and he threw everything inside the store on the floor. And then he passed out," said Logan Rios who saw what happened. The 42-year-old man was taken to Baptist Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said there is no evidence of any use of force.

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO