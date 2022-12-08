ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Man arrested over 16 robberies during 3 days in Miami-Dade

AVENTURA, Fla. – One man is a suspect in 16 robberies during just three days in early December in Miami-Dade County, police said. Surveillance video shows Gerardo Gaitan jumping over a counter during a recent robbery in Hialeah, police said. Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
SW Dade man acting erratically died in police custody

MIAMI, FL
Brickell stalking suspect ordered to stay away from victims

MIAMI – The stories from victims are frightening. They say 33-year-old Ejoifor Onyechi has created fear in their lives. “I’ve been terrified of him, I get chills just thinking of about it,” said one woman who was too shaken to reveal her identity. She told Local 10...
MIAMI, FL
Death investigation conducted in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI, FL
Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
MIAMI, FL
Out of state fugitive caught in Guadalupe County

(Seguin) – A fugitive from Miami might just be regretting his travels into Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s officials say Hector Francisco Guifarro Jr., 22, of Miami, Fl. was apprehended sometime after 3:15 p.m. Saturday along a stretch of Interstate 10. They say sheriff’s deputies received information that Guifarro was traveling in a blue 2017 Subaru Impreza.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Southwest Miami-Dade police-involved shooting leaves 1 critically injured

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a home in the 15000 block of Southwest 89th Terrace Road just after 11:30 p.m. and encountered a 26-year-old man who was armed with a knife and making suicidal threats.
MIAMI, FL
FDLE investigating shooting involving Miami-Dade police officer

MIAMI, FL

