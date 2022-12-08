Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested over 16 robberies during 3 days in Miami-Dade
AVENTURA, Fla. – One man is a suspect in 16 robberies during just three days in early December in Miami-Dade County, police said. Surveillance video shows Gerardo Gaitan jumping over a counter during a recent robbery in Hialeah, police said. Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police...
SW Dade man acting erratically died in police custody
MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched an investigation after a man died while in police custody. It happened Monday night at SW 56th Street and 94th Avenue. According to Miami-Dade police, the man was inside a store when he became violent. When officers arrived, they took him into custody and that's when he became unresponsive. "The guy was walking around, he went in AutoZone taking drugs, he had a tantrum and he threw everything inside the store on the floor. And then he passed out," said Logan Rios who saw what happened. The 42-year-old man was taken to Baptist Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said there is no evidence of any use of force.
Brickell stalking suspect ordered to stay away from victims
MIAMI – The stories from victims are frightening. They say 33-year-old Ejoifor Onyechi has created fear in their lives. “I’ve been terrified of him, I get chills just thinking of about it,” said one woman who was too shaken to reveal her identity. She told Local 10...
Death investigation conducted in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man who was taken into custody died in southwest Miami-Dade on Monday evening. It happened at the shopping center in the 9300 block of SW 56 Street. Here is what police said happened:"According to investigators, MDPD Kendall District officers responded to a disturbance where a male was being violent and throwing items inside a business. Upon arrival the subject was placed into custody and became unresponsive. Officers immediately began resuscitative efforts on the subject. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the subject to Baptist Hospital of Miami where he was pronounced deceased."The incident remains under investigation.No other details had been released by police.
Group kidnaps, stabs, robs man ‘smoking weed’ on Miami street corner, police say
MIAMI – A man who told cops he was “smoking weed” on a street corner in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood ended up being kidnapped, beaten, stabbed and robbed by a group of four men last month, according to an arrest report; police have since made at least two arrests in the case.
Police: Tinder date-turned-carjacking ultimately led to shooting wounding MDPD officer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 22-year-old woman was arrested Monday in St. Lucie County after authorities say she set up a man to be carjacked on a Tinder date in Miami Gardens in late November. The victim’s stolen car was later at the nexus of a shooting that injured...
Suspect arrested in shooting of man who collapsed in roadway
A Miami man has has been arrested in the shooting of a driver who collapsed outside his vehicle in West Boca that stemmed from a dispute over a $2 charge from the victim's food truck.
BSO announces DNA match in Pompano Beach woman’s 1994 murder; suspect deceased
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and members of BSO’s Cold Case Homicide Unit and crime lab announced an update in a 1994 cold case homicide Tuesday morning. The news conference began at 11 a.m. The case involves the killing of 89-year-old Lillian DeCloe in...
Crime spree suspect, 15, pleads not guilty to adult charges in Broward court
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorneys for 15-year-old Jah’Kobe Bessent pleaded not guilty on his behalf in Broward County court Tuesday, a little less than a month after prosecutors moved to charge the teenager as an adult in an August crime spree that ended in a fatal crash. Bessent...
Man who firefighter punched was likely under influence of drugs, spit at firefighter’s face, police report
MIAMI – Antonio Cruz was likely under the influence of cocaine and heroin when police officers asked fire rescue personnel for help on Oct. 15 in Miami, according to an arrest form released on Tuesday. Fire Rescue personnel picked up Cruz, 29, from Northwest 22 Court and 28 Street...
Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
Miami Journalist Accused Of Kidnapping 88-Year-Old Mother
Prosecutors allege the suspect was financially exploiting her mother out of $200,000.
Former Fort Lauderdale Police officer who shoved BLM protester found not guilty of misdemeanor battery
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After deliberating for several hours, a jury has delivered a not guilty verdict in the trial of a former South Florida police officer who was caught on camera shoving a protester to the ground. The verdict, reached on Monday evening, brings to an end the...
Out of state fugitive caught in Guadalupe County
(Seguin) – A fugitive from Miami might just be regretting his travels into Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s officials say Hector Francisco Guifarro Jr., 22, of Miami, Fl. was apprehended sometime after 3:15 p.m. Saturday along a stretch of Interstate 10. They say sheriff’s deputies received information that Guifarro was traveling in a blue 2017 Subaru Impreza.
BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding...
Man shot in hand in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood during attempted armed robbery
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday in Brickell. The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 1200 Brickell Bay Drive. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot in the hand. Police...
Jury deliberating after closing arguments in trial of former Fort Lauderdale Police officer who shoved BLM protester
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A jury is deliberating after attorneys and prosecutors delivered closing arguments in the trial of a South Florida police officer who was caught on camera shoving a protester to the ground. On Monday, jurors deliberated on whether a former Fort Lauderdale officer used excessive force...
Southwest Miami-Dade police-involved shooting leaves 1 critically injured
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a home in the 15000 block of Southwest 89th Terrace Road just after 11:30 p.m. and encountered a 26-year-old man who was armed with a knife and making suicidal threats.
FDLE investigating shooting involving Miami-Dade police officer
MIAMI – An investigation is underway following a police-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night.According to Miami-Dade PD, officers were called out to the 15000 block of SW 89 Terrace Road because of a man armed with a knife making suicidal threats. At some point, police said, there was a confrontation between officers and the man. One of the officers fired at the man, striking him. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the 26-year-old man to a local hospital in critical condition.No other details have been released at this time.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating, as is the case with all officer-involved shootings in the state.
White Cop Acquitted After Shoving Kneeling BLM Protestor In 2020
Officer Steven Poherence was caught on camera shoving a 19-year-old woman during a Black Lives Matter protest.
