Carbondale, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly followed victim home from casino to rob her

Canton Township, Pa. — On Nov. 22, a woman left a casino unaware she had been targeted for a robbery. When a 75-year-old Canton woman left the Tioga Downs Casino that evening, she was allegedly followed by Andrew Honnick, 41, of Owego, NY. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda, Honnick entered the woman's garage after she pulled in, stole her purse containing cash, an iPhone, and various personal items...
CANTON, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged with falsely imprisoning girlfriend

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man has been charged with falsely imprisoning his girlfriend after the couple got into a fight last month. Justin Scott Mangiaruga, 32, admitted he wouldn't let his girlfriend leave his Duband Avenue apartment following a fight on Nov. 30 just after 4 p.m. The woman was able to call her mother before Mangiaruga took her cell phone from her, and the mother called police, according...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Three men wanted in alleged stabbing assault

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are actively searching for multiple suspects involved in a stabbing incident that left one man injured. According to Bloomsburg Police Department, officers were called to a stabbing victim near the area of the police station. The victim stated to officers that he was assaulted in the area of East […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pocono Mountain officer assaulted during drug overdose investigation

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating after an officer was assaulted while responding to an apparent drug overdose. It happened Saturday in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Coolbaugh Township. Officers responded to the reported magic mushroom overdose and were informed that Dakota Ditmars was...
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged dealer caught after OD death

Bloomsburg, Pa. — The man accused of providing the drugs that resulted in a man's death in August continued to make drug deals in town, according to charges. Tysheem Alexander Dunlap, 25, sold a lethal dose of fentanyl and animal tranquilizer to 23-year-old Edward Heckler on Aug. 20, police say. Two others with Heckler overdosed and had to be taken to the hospital. Despite the man's death, Dunlap continued using...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a teen who was reported missing by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are conducting an investigation to allocate a 15-year-old girl from East Stroudsburg. PSP stated the teen was entered into the NCIC as missing on December […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Son charged with break-in at father's house

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A son broke into his father's house after being told to stay away from the property, Scott Township police report. Eric David Emanuel, 29, was not allowed to be at his father's home on Chestnut Street in Bloomsburg, but a neighbor spotted the man trying to break in at 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 29, arrest papers say. The neighbor alerted the father, who called police to check...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Man faces arson charges in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars for allegedly placing explosives at his ex-girlfriend's home in Scranton. Officials say Daniel Saenz placed two incendiary time delay devices at a home on Gardner ave in September. Saenz's ex-girlfriend lived there at the time. Detectives used DNA from the evidence...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

A colonial holiday in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County Historical Society hosted an afternoon of colonial hospitality at the Nathan Denison House in Forty Fort. The home was built in 1790. Visitors could tour the house, with costumed interpreters showing the way. Historical society members say learning about your area's history...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly steals, cashes check

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 55-year-old man stole a check and forged it to steal nearly $4,000, police say. Frank Roselli reportedly forged a check he stole from Breisch Auto Sales, 2999 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg, on Sept. 19, according to records. The owner of the business contacted police after Roselli allegedly cashed the check at Fulton Bank. Roselli had made the check out for $3,840 for "sub-contract renovations," though the owner said he hadn't had any renovations done. Officer Joshua Pastukca, Scott Township police, reviewed surveillance videos from the bank and compared the man's neck tattoo with Roselli's prison photos, which reportedly matched up. Roselli, who police say has no fixed address, was charged with forgery, theft, and receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled. Docket sheet
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

One injured in Bloomsburg stabbing

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Bloomsburg are searching for three people in connection with a stabbing. Officials say the stabbing was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of East 6 and Catherine Street. The victim claimed to have been approached by three men who were wearing...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged drug dealer charged in overdose death

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man has been charged in the death of a 23-year-old man earlier this year after police say he dealt the victim a lethal dose of fentanyl and animal tranquilizer. Tysheem Alexander Dunlap, 25, made a drug deal over Snapchat with a woman on Aug. 20 for cocaine, according to Bloomsburg Sgt. Michael Fosse. The woman and two of her friends had met the victim, Edward Heckler, at Hess Tavern earlier that night and together, they decided to do cocaine, she...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police thwart alleged homicide attempt as it unfolds

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A case of being in the right place at the right time thwarts an alleged homicide attempt in Allentown. Authorities said a man tried to shoot another person just as state police happened to be driving by during a prisoner transport to the county jail. It happened...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly caught with bottle of urine during drug test

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man reportedly showed up to a drug test at the probation office with a bottle of drug-free urine and a heat pack. Jesse Ray Remensnyder, 41, admitted he brought the urine and a small heat pack attached to the bottle to the Columbia County Probation office, 35 W. Main Street, on Nov. 4 at 4:45 p.m., police say. Urine provided for a drug test must be within a certain temperature range, which is why Remensnyder was allegedly using a heat pack to keep it warm. Remensyder, Shickshinny, was charged with using drug-free urine during a test, and criminal attempt to use drug-free urine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at District Judge Russell Lawton's office on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Docket sheet
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
