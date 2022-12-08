Read full article on original website
Man allegedly followed victim home from casino to rob her
Canton Township, Pa. — On Nov. 22, a woman left a casino unaware she had been targeted for a robbery. When a 75-year-old Canton woman left the Tioga Downs Casino that evening, she was allegedly followed by Andrew Honnick, 41, of Owego, NY. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda, Honnick entered the woman's garage after she pulled in, stole her purse containing cash, an iPhone, and various personal items...
Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
Man charged after allegedly assaulting infant in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is locked up in Wayne County accused of assaulting an infant. According to the district attorney, a 1-year-old was taken to the hospital Monday after the little boy was found unresponsive. Doctors say the boy suffered a brain bleed caused by a strong...
Man charged with falsely imprisoning girlfriend
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man has been charged with falsely imprisoning his girlfriend after the couple got into a fight last month. Justin Scott Mangiaruga, 32, admitted he wouldn't let his girlfriend leave his Duband Avenue apartment following a fight on Nov. 30 just after 4 p.m. The woman was able to call her mother before Mangiaruga took her cell phone from her, and the mother called police, according...
Three men wanted in alleged stabbing assault
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are actively searching for multiple suspects involved in a stabbing incident that left one man injured. According to Bloomsburg Police Department, officers were called to a stabbing victim near the area of the police station. The victim stated to officers that he was assaulted in the area of East […]
Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Pocono Mountain officer assaulted during drug overdose investigation
COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating after an officer was assaulted while responding to an apparent drug overdose. It happened Saturday in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Coolbaugh Township. Officers responded to the reported magic mushroom overdose and were informed that Dakota Ditmars was...
Alleged dealer caught after OD death
Bloomsburg, Pa. — The man accused of providing the drugs that resulted in a man's death in August continued to make drug deals in town, according to charges. Tysheem Alexander Dunlap, 25, sold a lethal dose of fentanyl and animal tranquilizer to 23-year-old Edward Heckler on Aug. 20, police say. Two others with Heckler overdosed and had to be taken to the hospital. Despite the man's death, Dunlap continued using...
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a teen who was reported missing by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are conducting an investigation to allocate a 15-year-old girl from East Stroudsburg. PSP stated the teen was entered into the NCIC as missing on December […]
Son charged with break-in at father's house
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A son broke into his father's house after being told to stay away from the property, Scott Township police report. Eric David Emanuel, 29, was not allowed to be at his father's home on Chestnut Street in Bloomsburg, but a neighbor spotted the man trying to break in at 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 29, arrest papers say. The neighbor alerted the father, who called police to check...
Man faces arson charges in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars for allegedly placing explosives at his ex-girlfriend's home in Scranton. Officials say Daniel Saenz placed two incendiary time delay devices at a home on Gardner ave in September. Saenz's ex-girlfriend lived there at the time. Detectives used DNA from the evidence...
A colonial holiday in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County Historical Society hosted an afternoon of colonial hospitality at the Nathan Denison House in Forty Fort. The home was built in 1790. Visitors could tour the house, with costumed interpreters showing the way. Historical society members say learning about your area's history...
Man allegedly steals, cashes check
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 55-year-old man stole a check and forged it to steal nearly $4,000, police say. Frank Roselli reportedly forged a check he stole from Breisch Auto Sales, 2999 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg, on Sept. 19, according to records. The owner of the business contacted police after Roselli allegedly cashed the check at Fulton Bank. Roselli had made the check out for $3,840 for "sub-contract renovations," though the owner said he hadn't had any renovations done. Officer Joshua Pastukca, Scott Township police, reviewed surveillance videos from the bank and compared the man's neck tattoo with Roselli's prison photos, which reportedly matched up. Roselli, who police say has no fixed address, was charged with forgery, theft, and receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled. Docket sheet
One injured in Bloomsburg stabbing
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Bloomsburg are searching for three people in connection with a stabbing. Officials say the stabbing was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of East 6 and Catherine Street. The victim claimed to have been approached by three men who were wearing...
Owego man charged with purse snatching after following woman across Bradford County
CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – An Owego man is in jail after police accused him of following an elderly woman across Bradford County and stealing her purse from her house. Andrew Honnick, 41, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on November 22 in connection to the incident. According to the police report, Honnick allegedly saw the […]
Alleged drug dealer charged in overdose death
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man has been charged in the death of a 23-year-old man earlier this year after police say he dealt the victim a lethal dose of fentanyl and animal tranquilizer. Tysheem Alexander Dunlap, 25, made a drug deal over Snapchat with a woman on Aug. 20 for cocaine, according to Bloomsburg Sgt. Michael Fosse. The woman and two of her friends had met the victim, Edward Heckler, at Hess Tavern earlier that night and together, they decided to do cocaine, she...
Gunshot Victim At Schuylkill Blaze That Killed 2 Firefighters ID'd: Reports
A man found dead at the scene of a Schuylkill County house fire that killed two firefighters died as the result of a gunshot to the head, multiple outlets write. As Daily Voice has previously reported, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, responded to…
UPDATE: Third person dies after fire in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Three people are dead after a fire in Lackawanna County. Crews responded to a house on Old School House Road in Covington Township around 5 p.m. Monday. According to the Lackawanna County coroner, Ira Nafus, 86, and Carol Nafus, 79, died at the scene. Bryan...
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police thwart alleged homicide attempt as it unfolds
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A case of being in the right place at the right time thwarts an alleged homicide attempt in Allentown. Authorities said a man tried to shoot another person just as state police happened to be driving by during a prisoner transport to the county jail. It happened...
Man allegedly caught with bottle of urine during drug test
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man reportedly showed up to a drug test at the probation office with a bottle of drug-free urine and a heat pack. Jesse Ray Remensnyder, 41, admitted he brought the urine and a small heat pack attached to the bottle to the Columbia County Probation office, 35 W. Main Street, on Nov. 4 at 4:45 p.m., police say. Urine provided for a drug test must be within a certain temperature range, which is why Remensnyder was allegedly using a heat pack to keep it warm. Remensyder, Shickshinny, was charged with using drug-free urine during a test, and criminal attempt to use drug-free urine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at District Judge Russell Lawton's office on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Docket sheet
