Airbnb bans one-night New Year’s Eve bookings to reinforce no parties rule
Airbnb has announced a new tightening of rules around the festive period, to prevent “disruptive parties”. Following a successful trial last year, the site is banning one-night bookings for certain guests on New Year’s Eve in 11 countries.The change means those without a positive account history or with no previous bookings won’t be allowed to book a single night’s stay on 31 December. The move follows Airbnb implementing a temporary ban on all parties and events in listings globally in August 2020, which was then deemed successful and made a permanent rule from June 2022.Airbnb says: “We’re also introducing...
AZFamily
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Short-term rental broker Airbnb is adding extra restrictions to prevent the unauthorized use of homes as party houses for New Year’s Eve in Arizona. However, if the landlord agrees, renters can still use homes for New Year’s parties, assuming that they don’t issue “open invites” on social media and landlords aren’t using their homes as “chronic party houses,” according to Airbnb.
NBC Los Angeles
Airbnb Says Don't Use Them To Book Your New Year's Eve Party Amid Broader Crackdown, 'Anti-Party' Stance
The company is implementing extra measures in 11 countries to prevent you from hosting a New Year's Eve rager in an Airbnb.
