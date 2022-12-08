Read full article on original website
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
Bobby Lashley Moved To Alumni Section After Getting Fired On WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most respected stars in the company. Unfortunately, his time in the company hasn’t been the best for a while now. After repeated failed attempts at capturing the United States Title, Lashley simply snapped this week on RAW, and he was fired in the process. Now the company has even moved him to the Alumni section on the WWE website.
Vince McMahon Making Plans For WWE Return
Vince McMahon will always be regarded as one of the greatest pioneers in the wrestling business. He revolutionized the business like no other and his contributions made his company, WWE, a global giant. Despite retiring earlier this year, speculations have emerged that Mr. McMahon is eyeing a comeback. Vincent Kennedy...
Alexa Bliss Comments On Her Bizarre Actions During WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for a very long time now and has won over the hearts of many fans thanks to her dedication to her craft. Bliss has undergone tons of changes in character, including her current iteration. In fact, Bliss did a lot of bizarre things last night on RAW, and now she finally decided to comment on what happened.
Bobby Lashley Fired From WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley was warned against letting out his anger on WWE officials by Adam Pearce. The Almighty let his rage got the worst of him on WWE Raw this week and paid the ultimate price. Bobby Lashley squared off against Seth Rollins to determine the number one contender for Austin...
Ronda Rousey Didn’t Appreciate How WWE Reminded Fans Of Her Cringe-Worthy Botch
Ronda Rousey has been in the news recently after fans criticized her performance at the Survivor Series. The star admitted that she messed up when she took a DDT on the ring apron from Shotzi, and many online were not impressed. #FireRondaRousey trended multiple times on social media during WWE shows in the weeks following the event, before the former UFC champion presented her own explanation.
Matt Riddle’s Wellness Policy Failure Was Likely His Second
WWE’s Matt Riddle has reportedly been suspended for failing a drug test. This is allegedly not his first failed drug test of the year. As a result, attention has been called to the severity of celebrity punishment. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez recently discussed Matt Riddle’s policy violations on...
Scarlett Makes Main Roster In-Ring Debut During WWE Live Event
Scarlett signed a contract with WWE in 2019. However, since her debut, she has only wrestled two matches for the company and largely served as Karrion Kross’ valet. After a long time, Scarlett finally made her in-ring debut for Vince McMahon’s former company. Karrion Kross had been building...
John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match
John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
Chris Benoit Appears During WWE Tribute To The Troops Vignette
Chris Benoit impressed fans and peers alike with his incredible in-ring work. Benoit put on great matches against the likes of Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Triple H, and others. Unfortunately, his legacy got tainted after the gruesome double murder suicide in 2007. WWE removed all mentions of Chris Benoit from...
NXT Is Getting Bron Breakker ‘Ready To Go’ For WWE Main Roster
Bron Breakker has been a force to be reckoned with since his NXT debut. In such a short duration, he has won the NXT Championship twice and is currently the reigning Champion. Breakker is the perfect combination of size and agility. That being said, his future on the WWE main roster seems bright, but how long will fans have to wait?
Shinsuke Nakamura Cried After Losing To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has evoked plenty of emotions from fans over the years with his victories in the ring, the most notable example being the end of Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania streak at the hands of Lesnar. However, a lesser-known account of the upset caused by The Beast Incarnate has surfaced.
Sonya Deville Turns Up The Heat In Super Revealing Black Outfit Video Drop
Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. Sonya Deville loves showing off the results of her hard work. By the looks of it, she gave fans a reason to be happy with a new video drop.
Shawn Michaels Defends Bizarre Finish Of WWE NXT Deadline Match
NXT has been home to a variety of new talent ever since they started focusing on that aspect back in 2021. This included the debut of Isla Dawn, who immediately made an impact. It seems Shawn Michaels also defended Isla Dawn’s match at NXT Deadline. Isla Dawn made her...
Alexa Bliss Earns Raw Women’s Title Shot
Alexa Bliss has been on Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair’s side against Damage CTRL for the past few months. Tonight, she finally earned a title shot against the E.S.T of WWE. Alexa Bliss squared off against Bayley in a number one contender’s match for the Raw Women’s Championship...
The New Day Wants To Help Pretty Deadly Flourish
The New Day can easily be regarded as one of the greatest tag teams on all time. In their time together as a team, they have won multiple tag team championship. However, the only tag title they hadn’t so far was the NXT Tag Team Championship. This is why...
Asuka Continues To Tease Massive Character Change With Cyptic Post
Asuka has established herself as one of the most ruthless competitors in the WWE women’s locker room, and there is a good reason for that. The Empress Of Tomorrow has gone through a lot of changes throughout her career. Asuka has been teasing a huge character change over the past few days, and now it seems she has dropped yet another tease.
Alexa Bliss Teases Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail On WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss formed an alliance with Bray Wyatt during his feud with Braun Strowman in 2020. Bliss ended up betraying Wyatt at WrestleMania 37. Tonight, Alexa Bliss teased rejoining Wyatt. Alexa Bliss took on Bayley in a number one contender’s match for the Raw Women’s Championship tonight. Bliss won the...
