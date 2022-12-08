Columbus Police release description of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department is providing more details in a hit-and-run investigation.

The hit-and-run on Dec. 5 claimed the life of Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, 28.

Police say Hayes was crossing Victory Drive in front of Dolly Madison Bakery when she was hit by a light colored, four-door sedan. The sedan may have damage on the front left driver side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal R. Hall at (706) 225-4040.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.