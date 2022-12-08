ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus Police release description of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtJHr_0jcGUrVh00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department is providing more details in a hit-and-run investigation.

UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in fatal Victory Drive accident

The hit-and-run on Dec. 5 claimed the life of Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, 28.

Police say Hayes was crossing Victory Drive in front of Dolly Madison Bakery when she was hit by a light colored, four-door sedan. The sedan may have damage on the front left driver side.

Columbus Police search for information in Victory Drive hit-and-run

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal R. Hall at (706) 225-4040.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 3

Anthony Whitaker
4d ago

How about checking camera videos near by businesses, that gas station, old huddle house, vfw, package store,

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

MISSING: Columbus Police search for man last seen on Dec. 2

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 74-year-old man. According to police, Grey Scott Gibson was last seen on Friday, Dec. 2 at 1314 Luna Court. Police say Gibson is a white male who stands at 5’9″ and weighs 180 lbs. He has gray […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting has left three men injured in Columbus. On December 11, at approximately 2 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Drake Street. Upon arrival, officials found three men injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. News Leader 9 had crews...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

LaGrange Police investigating armed robbery that left one man injured

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Sunday night near Miller St. at Leeman St. According to officials, the victim was walking along Miller St. when two unknown men allegedly ran towards him, knocked him down and removed his wallet from his back pocket.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Armed robbery at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An armed robbery took place at a Texaco gas station at 1708 Wynnton Road this evening. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department were at the crime scene conducting their investigation. The department says the alleged suspect had a knife and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Wild raccoon attacks Columbus police officer and woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus police officer and a woman were attacked by a raccoon over the weekend. On Dec. 10, Columbus police responded to a woman injured in a raccoon attack around St. Elmo Drive. While helping the woman, the officer was also attacked by the raccoon. Both the woman and officer were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Car break-ins surging in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -‘Tis the season for crimes of opportunity. In Columbus, car break-ins are on the rise. An officer in the Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes unit shares tips on how to protect yourself this holiday season. According to Lieutenant Lawrence Singleton, last weekend from Friday to...
COLUMBUS, GA
41nbc.com

1 dead, 1 in custody following Saturday night crash in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Thomaston man is dead and another man is in custody after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Saturday night. The crash happened just before 7:30 near the intersection of Georgia Highway 74 and Oxford Road, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Harris County bus driver sets record behind the wheel

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— One local bus driver has seen four generations of students pass through her doors. That is more generations than any other bus driver in Harris County. Sandy Sturges first started driving buses for the Harris County School District (HCSD) on Oct. 1, 1977. This year marks her 45th year ensuring her […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified

UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus. Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning. Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November. Henry’s body will be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
13WMAZ

19-year-old woman killed in rear-end crash in Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was killed in an accident on I-16 in Twiggs County on Wednesday just before 9 p.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol. 19-year-old Khamya Ellis of Columbus was a passenger in a Kia Forte that was hit by a Jeep Wrangler traveling in the same direction. The Jeep hit the Forte in the rear.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Suspect identified in Columbus standoff on Fifth Avenue

UPDATE 12/7/22 12:27 p.m.: The Columbus Police Department released more information on this standoff. The male suspect in this case has been identified as Jermaine Cobb, 23. For around an hour, officers contacted Cobb over the phone as he refused to come out of the apartment. When Cobb came out of the apartment, he was […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika PD searching for 2 female suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a third-degree theft of property at Ulta Cosmetics. Police say the incident happened on Dec. 4. Security footage showed two female suspects concealing merchandise in their jackets before leaving the store.
OPELIKA, AL
wvtm13.com

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting

Video above: What has changed since the death of Breonna Taylor?. The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor's door the night she was killed has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville, his attorneys said Monday. The city agreed to...
LOUISVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

AAA: Columbus gas prices some of the least expensive in Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) — As the holidays approach, Georgia gas prices are continuing to fall. As of Monday, Dec. 12, AAA says regular unleaded gasoline averages out at $2.88 for Georgia drivers. In cities like Columbus, AAA states gas is getting as low as $2.70 per gallon. AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman Montrae Waiters gives a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy