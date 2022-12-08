Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Oregon State prof warns of climate horror
Bill Ripple has seen climate horror. The Oregon State University forestry school professor was undoubtedly among thousands who drove over to the state’s coast in June 2021 soon after the heat dome. All-time heat records were smashed with a high of 118 while hot air stagnated over the Pacific...
earth.com
Americans are still migrating to wildfire-prone areas
Climate change has led many people to migrate both within their own countries and across borders. Although climate migration is often considered as a problem of the Global South, a team of researchers led by the University of Vermont (UVM) has recently investigated the relation between the climate crisis and patterns of migration across the United States.
natureworldnews.com
The Best States to Visit in 2022
The United States has several spots popular among tourists due to their scenic beauty and historical or cultural significance. The US is home to several natural reserves and hosts a multitude of biodiversity exclusive to the country. Many places in the US have significant relevance, such as the Empire State Building, for being one of the tallest buildings in the world. Here are some states that every tourist should have on their checklist:
Grist
California’s biggest cities ban polystyrene
It’s Friday, December 9, and California’s two biggest cities have banned polystyrene. In a major victory against plastic pollution, city council members in Los Angeles and San Diego voted on Tuesday to ban the distribution of expanded polystyrene, the foamy plastic used in disposable coffee cups and takeout food containers.
