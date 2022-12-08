ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Desert Sun

Mike Leach, charismatic college head football coach and former COD coach, dead at 61

Mike Leach’s trek to becoming a successful and charismatic head football coach at three Division I schools featured a one-year stop in the Coachella Valley. Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. ...
