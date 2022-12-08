ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota men’s basketball coach injured

By Eric Mayer
 5 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson will miss the Coyotes’ game Saturday as he heals from an injury.

In a news release, USD says Peterson “suffered multiple injuries from a fall Wednesday night while preparing his home for the holidays.” A USD official says Peterson’s injuries are not life threatening, but his recovery is being monitored by doctors in Sioux Falls.

USD says Peterson will not be on the sidelines when the Coyotes host UC Irvine at 1 p.m. at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Peterson is in his first season as the head coach for the Coyotes after being hired in March 2022.

The Coyotes are 5-5 and start Summit League conference play on Dec. 19 at Kansas City.

KELOLAND

KELOLAND

