KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center they were temporarily restricting visitation as the number of flu cases rise in East Tennessee. Starting in December 2022, they said people under 12 years old would not be able to visit patients. They also said people who show signs of an illness such as a cough, congestion, or upset stomach would not be able to visit patients either.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO