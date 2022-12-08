ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

KCHD to hold community vaccine clinics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department has partnered with the City of Knoxville to offer three community vaccination clinics in December. Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the City-County Building (400 Main Street) Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Public...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Maryville Animal Control to relocate birds with propane air cannon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville residents might hear a loud boom in the West Lamar Alexander Parkway and North Dunlap Street area beginning Friday, Dec. 16. The Maryville Police Department Animal Control will be conducting bird control for the "next couple of weeks," according to a post from MPD on Facebook.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Newport business damaged in shooting

An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
NEWPORT, TN
WBIR

UT Medical Center restricting visitation due to spread of the flu

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center they were temporarily restricting visitation as the number of flu cases rise in East Tennessee. Starting in December 2022, they said people under 12 years old would not be able to visit patients. They also said people who show signs of an illness such as a cough, congestion, or upset stomach would not be able to visit patients either.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

People travel Nashville to demand state help over chronic water service issues on English Mountain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office took the first step toward ousting the members of the East Sevier County Utility District's board on Thursday. The Comptroller's Utility Management Review Board voted to contest the ESCUD board, because of complaints of spotty water service by its customers, mismanagement of funds and illegal payments to board members.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

Sleetwood Mac or Tim McThaw? | TDOT's Name A Snowplow Contest begins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The most exciting event of the year is now taking place. It's the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Name A Snowplow Contest!. Voters can pick their favorite snowplow name from a provided list. The names are:. Big Leplowski. Big Orange. BoomBoomPlow. Brinestone Plowboy. Darth Blader. Don't flurry,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy