KCHD to hold community vaccine clinics
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department has partnered with the City of Knoxville to offer three community vaccination clinics in December. Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the City-County Building (400 Main Street) Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Public...
Knox County report shows lack of affordable housing, eviction are leading causes of homelessness
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On Monday, the Knox County Commission started a work session meeting with a report on homelessness across the county. It was presented by Jenny Holden, the director of grants and community development for Knox County. "Obviously, homelessness is a complicated issue and no single report...
WBIR
Knox County Health Department to offer vaccine clinic
Officials said they've seen a jump in flu cases they haven't seen in previous years. They will offer the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine plus boosters.
Maryville Animal Control to relocate birds with propane air cannon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville residents might hear a loud boom in the West Lamar Alexander Parkway and North Dunlap Street area beginning Friday, Dec. 16. The Maryville Police Department Animal Control will be conducting bird control for the "next couple of weeks," according to a post from MPD on Facebook.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center 'urgently' asking for O Negative, O Positive donations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The MEDIC Regional Blood Center is critically low on O Negative and O Positive blood, according to a MEDIC press release. The center is asking people with O Negative or O Positive blood to donate. "We have seen a pretty big increase this week in demand...
WBIR
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Knoxville 15-year-old
The TBI said Donovan Smith has a medical condition and is believed to be without his medication. If you see him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
WBIR
Foster care resource center breaks ground in Anderson Co.
The Isaiah 117 House now has 11 overnight locations across Tennessee. Kids in those counties have a higher chance to find hope and feel loved.
WATE
Newport business damaged in shooting
An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
25 police officers, first responders and medical staff graduate from training for crisis intervention team
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, a group of 25 law enforcement officers, first responders and medical staff graduated from training on how to intervene when a person is having a mental health crisis. The training was provided by the McNabb Center — a nonprofit provider of mental health care...
UT Medical Center restricting visitation due to spread of the flu
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center they were temporarily restricting visitation as the number of flu cases rise in East Tennessee. Starting in December 2022, they said people under 12 years old would not be able to visit patients. They also said people who show signs of an illness such as a cough, congestion, or upset stomach would not be able to visit patients either.
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
Milltek Sport announces $8 million expansion in Alcoa that will add dozens of jobs
ALCOA, Tenn. — A specialty exhaust manufacturer announced it is moving forward with expanding its new facility in Alcoa. Milltek Sport opened its Alcoa manufacturing and R&D facility back in August at 3202 Regal Drive. Now, it is moving forward with an $8 million expansion that will add 35 employees over the next three years.
People travel Nashville to demand state help over chronic water service issues on English Mountain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office took the first step toward ousting the members of the East Sevier County Utility District's board on Thursday. The Comptroller's Utility Management Review Board voted to contest the ESCUD board, because of complaints of spotty water service by its customers, mismanagement of funds and illegal payments to board members.
wvlt.tv
Nearly $1 million coming to East Tennessee to improve, build affordable housing
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly $1 million is coming to East Tennessee and will be used to build and improve housing projects. Officials hope it will help people with low incomes or disabilities. The Affordable Housing Program is giving organizations in the region just under $950,000 to be used for...
Sleetwood Mac or Tim McThaw? | TDOT's Name A Snowplow Contest begins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The most exciting event of the year is now taking place. It's the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Name A Snowplow Contest!. Voters can pick their favorite snowplow name from a provided list. The names are:. Big Leplowski. Big Orange. BoomBoomPlow. Brinestone Plowboy. Darth Blader. Don't flurry,...
10Listens: Fountain City and Halls residents say USPS mail deliveries are delayed
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Postal Service is an essential part of everyday life. For many, it's about more than just packages and envelopes. It can be the way they receive their medicine or essential bills. However, several residents in Fountain City and Halls said their mail is not arriving in time.
Fatal crashes in Monroe County increase in 2022
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office plans to address the fatal crashes in Monroe County after the area saw an increase between 2021 to 2022.
Montgomery Ridge students take on odd jobs to raise more than $11,000 for Mission of Hope
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A group of 7th graders in Maryville worked hard this holiday season to ensure children in need in rural Appalachia were able to have some presents to celebrate Christmas. Students at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School in Maryville spent a month raising money as part of Mission...
wvlt.tv
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
KCS votes on third-grade retention law resolution, mental health counselors and playgrounds during meeting
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Leaders with Knox County Schools met to discuss and vote on a packed agenda Wednesday evening. The agenda included a resolution that would formally ask the legislature to reconsider a new state law that could hold third-grade students back if they don't meet expectations on a state English test.
WBIR
