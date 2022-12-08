Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares Gratitude For WNBA Star’s Return From Russia
Brittany Griner is back home in the US following almost one year of detainment in Russia, and her wife, Cherelle Griner, has taken to social media to share her gratitude. “Yesterday my heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts of MANY! I’m humbled by their hearts. To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form,” wrote Cherelle on Instagram Sunday alongside a collage of those who advocated for the WNBA star’s safe return. More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Legal Team Files Appeal In Russian Drug CaseLeBron James Pens Letter Calling For...
NPR
Brittney Griner's imprisonment in Russia drew attention to WNBA salaries
Now that Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison, will the WNBA reconsider how much it pays its players? (Story aired on All Things Considered on Dec. 9, 2022.) A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. While WNBA star Brittney Griner enjoys her return to the U.S., there is a conversation...
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
Why Did Trevor Noah Leave 'The Daily Show'?
After seven years as host, Trevor Noah has officially left "The Daily Show."
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
NPR
Eight artists are chosen for a trip around the moon
Eight artists have been chosen for a trip around the moon on a SpaceX flight called the "dearMoon project." (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) YUSAKU MAEZAWA: Finally, I can tell you that I choose to go to the moon with artists. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced the dearMoon...
NPR
YouTuber Joe Jenkins is not shy about playing the piano in unusual places
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. YouTuber Joe Jenkins is used to playing the piano in unusual places. If you didn't recognize it, this is "Under The Sea" from Disney's "The Little Mermaid" played underwater in Swanage, England. Equipped with diving gear, Jenkins told the BBC he's the first person to play a fully submerged piano. Now, before that, he's played a piano on a boat, a hot air balloon and in front of Buckingham Palace. Next goal - playing Elton John's "Rocket Man" in space. But Joe and the piano better be floating for it to count. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Musician Tobias Jesso Jr. becomes one of the first songwriter Grammy nominees
ORVILLE PECK: (Singing) I don't want you to be afraid. SHAPIRO: ...Adele's "To Be Loved"... (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TO BE LOVED") ADELE: (Singing) To be loved and love at the highest count. SHAPIRO: ...And from Harry Styles... (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BOYFRIENDS") HARRY STYLES: (Singing) Boyfriends, are they just pretending? They...
NPR
Musk reveals how Twitter has handled some high-profile decisions
Elon Musk is using his selective release of internal Twitter communications to advance his own partisan causes and conspiracy theories. Twitter owner Elon Musk says he's pulling back the curtain on how the social network has handled some high-profile decisions on what you can and cannot tweet. He released internal documents to a handpicked group of journalists who have been digging through them and posting excerpts on Twitter. But is this corporate transparency or just the latest attention-grabbing stunt by the billionaire CEO? NPR correspondent Shannon Bond joins us. Shannon, OK, for listeners who might not be familiar, what are the Twitter Files?
NPR
After a year's absence, the Golden Globe Awards will be back on television
Golden Globe nominations are announced Monday. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association plans to hand out its trophies next month during a lavish Hollywood party broadcast on NBC. ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: The Golden Globes will be back on television next month after an embattled tenure for the organization that hosts the...
NPR
When to let go of old family traditions — and create new ones
We all have traditions in our lives. Maybe you make lumpia, or egg rolls, with your Filipino cousins every Christmas Eve. Or maybe you go to your grandma's house on New Year's morning to watch the Rose Parade on TV. These rituals can foster a sense of unity with the...
NPR
Legislation in Texas would limit access to drag show performances
One bill in the Texas legislature seeks to strictly regulate drag shows and another proposed piece of legislation would limit who can attend them. ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Since the Club Q shooting in Colorado, high-profile drag performers and LGBTQ bars are hiring extra security staff for protection. More than 200 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced this year, and the community now faces attacks in legislatures in several states. NPR's Lilly Quiroz takes us to Texas, where some bills could affect who is able to attend drag events.
NPR
My Unsung Hero: An unexpected act of kindness
In this week's "My Unsung Hero" installment, a woman recounts an unexpected act of kindness from a 7th grade bully. Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. It tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's...
NPR
Golden Globe nominations are led by 'Banshees,' 'Everything Everywhere'
NEW YORK — After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked its annual award show off television for a year, the Golden Globes geared up Monday for its return by showering nominations on the black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and the multiverse mash-up Everything Everywhere all at Once.
NPR
'Emerald City Nights' revisits jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal in a series from the 1960s
This is FRESH AIR. Jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal, who's 92 now, has signed off on a new series of live recordings from a Seattle club he'd played in the 1960s. Two volumes are now out. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead prefers the peppy Volume 1. (SOUNDBITE OF AHMAD JAMAL'S "MINOR MOODS")
NPR
Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue, the subscription that includes checkmarks
Twitter relaunched its Twitter Blue subscription service on Monday, where users can pay a monthly fee for a blue checkmark, along with the ability to edit tweets and upload high-quality video. The company said most new features would be immediately available to subscribers, but when an NPR reporter tried it...
NPR
Would you pay $114,000 for a pair of jeans?
ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Would you pay $114,000 for a pair of jeans? That's what one shopper paid for a pair of heavy-duty miner's pants at an auction last week in Reno. They were found in an 1857 shipwreck, making them the oldest pair of jeans in the world, 16 years before the first pair made by Levi Strauss. Experts wonder if Strauss may have made them, but the company says that claim is pure speculation. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Former members of Twitter's safety council voice concerns over Musk's acquisition
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Eirliani Abdul Rahman and Anne Collier, ex-members of Twitter's Trust and Safety Council. They say under Elon Musk, Twitter lost sight of its commitment to protect users. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The turmoil continues at Twitter after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the social media company. Three...
