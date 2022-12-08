Heading into the 2022 season, the hope was that Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they finish the season with a 3-13-1 record. But when the 2022 season started, the Lions got off to a 1-6 start, and it looked like it was going to be another disastrous campaign. Since then the Lions have won five of their past six games, and they are now within one game of .500 on the season. Following Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, Goff spoke to the media, and though he could not put his finger on exactly what turned the season around, he knows where it all started.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO