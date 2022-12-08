Read full article on original website
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense
On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
Jameson Williams praises Detroit Lions fans: ‘It’s crazy. I love it.’
You knew it was just a matter of time before Jameson Williams finally picked up his first catch as a member of the Detroit Lions. But not many people thought his first catch would be a 41-yard touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, that’s exactly what happened on Sunday, and though it was his only catch of the game, it was a big one that really set the tone for the Lions during their huge win over the Vikings at Ford Field.
Jared Goff explains where Detroit Lions’ turnaround started
Heading into the 2022 season, the hope was that Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they finish the season with a 3-13-1 record. But when the 2022 season started, the Lions got off to a 1-6 start, and it looked like it was going to be another disastrous campaign. Since then the Lions have won five of their past six games, and they are now within one game of .500 on the season. Following Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, Goff spoke to the media, and though he could not put his finger on exactly what turned the season around, he knows where it all started.
Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
Jameson Williams says Amon-Ra St. Brown is a ‘Real Monster’
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field, and when they do so, they will have both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams at their disposal. After being selected by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, St. Brown has quickly emerged as one of the best young receivers in the National Football League. Williams, on the other hand, was a first-round pick, and the hope is that he can end up being one of the best in the game.
Detroit Red Wings could soon be getting a reinforcement
This morning at practice for the Detroit Red Wings, forward Robby Fabbri could be seen wearing a normal practice jersey, meaning he is no longer wearing his blue non-contact jersey. This week's hottest stories. Fabbri is expected to return next month roughly sometime after the 1st of the year. Fabbri...
Detroit Lions make decision on Jared Goff for 2023 and beyond
When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for a trio of draft picks and quarterback Jared Goff, just about everybody believed that Goff was only going to be a bridge quarterback until the Lions could find their starter of the future. After getting off to a rough start with the Lions, Goff has gotten better and better, raising conversations about whether or not he could be the Lions’ quarterback of the future. Now, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Lions have already decided their intentions for Goff.
DeShon Elliott has ‘interesting’ way of describing Dan Campbell’s aggressive nature
Ever since his first game with the Detroit Lions, there was no question about it that head coach Dan Campbell was going to be willing to roll the dice if he felt it was something that could benefit his team. On Sunday, during the Lions’ 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Campbell was willing to get risky, and it ended up paying off in a big way. Following the game, Lions S DeShon Elliott had an interesting way of describing Campbell’s aggressive nature during a game.
Prominent NFL insider says Jared Goff is an MVP candidate
Following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks. At the time of the trade, most seemed to believe that Goff would only be a bridge quarterback until the Lions could find their signal caller of the future. Well, if Goff has anything to say about that, he will be the Lions’ quarterback of the future. Goff has been playing extremely well as of late, and prominent NFL insider Peter King now believes that he is an MVP candidate.
Detroit Lions locker room celebration following win over Vikings [Video]
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity when they took on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to within a game. 500 on the season, while a loss would really hurt any chances they had of making the playoffs. As we now know, the Lions defeated the Vikings to move to 6-7 on the season. Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell was more than fired up during the Detroit Lions locker room celebration.
Aidan Hutchinson declares what Detroit Lions fans have been dying to hear
The last time the Detroit Lions were truly a contender, Aidan Hutchinson was not even a twinkle in his parent’s eyes. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was all the way back in 1991 when they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome. Yours truly was at that game, and there was a feeling of electricity and a belief that the Lions would finally win a Super Bowl. That was over 30 years ago, and since then, a phrase has been uttered way too often to describe the Lions. That phrase, of course, is Same Old Lions.
NFL Week 14: Notable performances from former Tigers
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard scored two touchdowns for the second consecutive game. He’s scored multiple touchdowns in four games this season.
Detroit Lions: Jameson Williams’ first NFL catch is a 41-yard TD [Video]
Let’s freaking go!!! Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams just caught his first NFL pass, and it was a HUGE one! A week ago, Williams made his NFL debut, but he only played a handful of plays, and when all was said and done, he had just one target and zero catches. Earlier in the week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he said the plan was to get Williams more involved in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Dowell Loggains joins South Carolina as offensive coordinator
South Carolina hired longtime NFL assistant coach Dowell Loggains, 42, as the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tuesday, after he spent the past two seasons directing tight ends with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Photographer snaps perfect image of Penei Sewell doing the unthinkable
It was 3rd & 7 for Penei Sewell and the Detroit Lions with just 2:00 remaining in the game. The ball was spotted on the 42-yard line, and a very important decision had to be made. Either run the ball, hoping to pick up enough yards for a first down, or reach into the old back of tricks and find a play that involves throwing the ball to an offensive lineman. As we now know, the Lions decided to do the latter, and it ended up working exactly as planned.
Jamaal Williams invades pregame show to predict Detroit Lions victory [Video]
When the Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, you can bet that everybody will be hyped up for the big game. With a win, the Lions will make a statement, and keep their NFL playoff hopes alive. Prior to the game, lions running back Jamaal Williams showed how hyped up he is for today’s game, as he decided to invade the Lions pregame show to make his prediction for today’s game against the Vikings.
Detroit Pistons G Cade Cunningham done for the season
Prior to the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the hope was that Cade Cunningham, after an outstanding rookie campaign, would take another step forward for the Detroit Pistons. In 12 games during the 2022-23 season, Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. This comes after he averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists during his rookie campaign with the Pistons. Unfortunately, the Pistons will be without their star player for the rest of the season, as he has decided to have surgery on his injured shin.
Detroit Lions skyrocket in latest NFL Power Rankings
Don’t look now but our Detroit Lions are not just hot, they are HOT HOT!!! Following their impressive 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, the Lions have now won five of their last six games to move to 6-7 on the season, and they are still alive when it comes to the NFL playoffs. If you have been paying attention to the media, both at the local and national level, you have probably noticed that the Lions are getting quite a bit of love. Well, everybody has been releasing their latest NFL Power Rankings and the Lions are skyrocketing up the charts!
James Houston sets Detroit Lions record vs. Vikings
If you have not yet become familiar with Detroit Lions DE James Houston, you are about to. When the Lions selected Houston in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, not too many people projected him as a player who would make an impact as soon as he stepped onto the field. After missing the first 10 games of the season as he recovered from an injury, Houston has come in and turned some heads in three consecutive weeks.
