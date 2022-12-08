ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers DE Anderson hoping to return after ‘minor stroke’

By STEVE REED
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zbyb4_0jcGU7Qs00

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson said he’s hopeful he can return to action on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering what he called “a minor stroke” in October because of a blood clot in his brain.

The 31-year-old Anderson said he felt numbness in his legs and his speech became slurred on Oct. 22, the day before the Panthers were to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His wife took him to a hospital, where he remained for several days receiving treatment.

The Panthers placed Anderson on the non-football illness list the following week, but the team never provided an explanation.

“It was a blood clot in the brain, that’s what the issue was,” Anderson told reporters on Wednesday. “We got it resolved pretty quickly.”

Anderson said he now realizes he’s fortunate it wasn’t any worse.

“I didn’t know much about strokes but I found out more about them and realized I got pretty lucky avoiding anything serious and long term,” Anderson said. “I am glad that I was kind of oblivious when it happened because I would have been a little more panicked had I realized what was going on. But like I said, I got pretty lucky.”

Anderson has since met with specialists and had numerous blood tests to make sure he doesn’t have any lingering issues. He has been cleared to resume playing football.

Anderson said doctors never determined what caused the blood clot.

“Every test we looked at came negative,” Anderson said. “I think it was something that I got unlucky because they ran a ton of tests and everything was good. There wasn’t anything that showed up or they could point to that they said could have caused it.”

Carolina designated Anderson to return from the non-football injury list on Wednesday and interim coach Steve Wilks said he hopes Anderson will get back on the field Sunday.

Teammate Brian Burns said he was shocked when he heard the news.

“It was scary to me when we found out he had a stroke because he was so young and he’s an athlete,” Burns said. “He is like in top-tier shape. I feel like most of the times when I hear about strokes it is older people or obese people or maybe because of a heat stroke, or something like that.”

Anderson is in his eighth season. He was a third-round draft pick in 2015 by the Indianapolis Colts. He also spent time with the New England Patriots and New York Jets before signing with the Panthers this offseason.

NOTES: Running back D’Onta Foreman missed practice Wednesday with a foot injury but said he expects to play Sunday. Foreman has run for 100 yards in four of his last six games.

(WATCH BELOW: York County approves $21M settlement with Tepper-led entity over failed Panthers project)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

49ers lose star WR Deebo Samuel to left ankle injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left ankle on a running play. Samuel's leg buckled as he fumbled the ball on a carry late in the second quarter of San Francisco's 35-7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WSOC Charlotte

49ers WR Deebo Samuel carted off after brutal leg injury vs. Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field on Sunday afternoon with a brutal leg injury. Samuel, just before halftime of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fumbled after a three-yard run up the middle of the field. As he was being tackled by Tampa Bay defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, however, Samuel’s left ankle and knee was rolled up on and bent backwards underneath Nunez-Roaches’ thigh.
TAMPA, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Cowboys score with less than a minute left to overcome late INT in their own red zone, escape woeful Texans

ARLINGTON, Texas — If NFL fans were looking for an ugly win on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys made sure to deliver. The Cowboys, whom Vegas projected as 17.5-point favorites per BetMGM, trailed the Houston Texas for more than 29 of the 30 minutes after halftime. Then, after a turnover-laden day, quarterback Dak Prescott directed a clinical 11-play, 98-yard drive to set up running back Ezekiel Elliott's 2-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left and escape with a 27-23 victory.
DALLAS, TX
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football Week 15: Kicker rankings

This past offseason the debate about whether kickers were really necessary for fantasy football sprung up again. Regardless of which side of the debate you stand on, one thing we can probably all agree with is the following: When the fantasy football playoffs kick off, we want as many points as we can get to overcome our opponents. And it can only be a plus when a lot of those points come from our kickers.
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: Don't let your mind's biases influence your playoff lineup choices

If you're here reading this, it's very likely that you're fantasy-playoff-bound for Week 15. Congratulations! All season long we've been working on how to appropriately react to recent performances, not letting common cognitive biases trip us up on our way to this championship run. This week I'll run through some common scenarios that cause people to exit the playoffs sooner than necessary.
WSOC Charlotte

Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79

Basketball taught Paul Silas how to be patient. As a player, he waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise.
WSOC Charlotte

It's time to add the New Orleans Pelicans to the list of legitimate title contenders

Heading into the season, two questions hung over the Pelicans like preparing to dive-bomb upon you and feast on your soul. One: Would a New Orleans roster that developed a playoff-caliber identity in Zion Williamson's absence be after his long-awaited return from injury? And two: Could a squad that surprisingly fielded an of 2021-22 take another step on that end with several shaky stoppers, including Williamson, in line for major minutes?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WSOC Charlotte

Giants to reportedly sign former Blue Jays P Ross Stripling for $25M; are they out on Carlos Rodón?

The San Francisco Giants are signing former Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling to a two-year, $25 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. The news arrives a day after the Blue Jays signed former New York Mets starter Chris Bassitt to bolster their rotation. Stripling, 33, spent the last two-plus seasons with the Blue Jays. He posted a career-best 3.01 ERA and 1.020 WHIP while tallying 111 strikeouts and 20 walks in 134.1 innings pitched in 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
120K+
Followers
140K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy