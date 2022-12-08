Read full article on original website
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
Alexa Bliss Comments On Her Bizarre Actions During WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for a very long time now and has won over the hearts of many fans thanks to her dedication to her craft. Bliss has undergone tons of changes in character, including her current iteration. In fact, Bliss did a lot of bizarre things last night on RAW, and now she finally decided to comment on what happened.
Matt Riddle’s Wellness Policy Failure Was Likely His Second
WWE’s Matt Riddle has reportedly been suspended for failing a drug test. This is allegedly not his first failed drug test of the year. As a result, attention has been called to the severity of celebrity punishment. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez recently discussed Matt Riddle’s policy violations on...
Actual Reason Why WWE Is Going Back To India For One Live Event
India has a passionate WWE fan base, but they haven’t received much love from Vince McMahon’s former company. The country is getting a show on January 18th, and it will likely be a very hard ticket to snag. There is a reason why WWE decided to make this trip, but it doesn’t seem that they were too concerned about the size of the venue, like they have in the past with shows in Australia and Saudi Arabia.
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
Shawn Michaels Explains Creating Iron Survivor Challenge Match When NXT Lost WarGames
NXT Deadline just concluded and what a Premium Live Event it turned out to be. One of the focal points of the show was the two Iron Survivor Challenge matches, where 5 men or women competed for the chance to face the NXT Women’s or NXT Champion in the future.
Ryback Continues His War Against ‘Snakes’ At Twitter
Ryback first debuted in WWE as part of Nexus. However, he didn’t gain traction until WWE rebranded him and put him on his own. Since then, Ryback was on a meteoric rise. At one point, it felt like he would soon become the WWE Champion, but that is not the story nowadays. In fact, he seems to be shadow-banned on Twitter.
Chris Jericho Destroys Fan For Insulting Finish To ROH Final Battle Match
Chris Jericho is truly a veteran in the pro wrestling business and his contributions to the industry can never be understated. Jericho became the ROH Champion after beating Claudio Castagnoli a few months ago. He also ended up dropping it back to Claudio recently, but a fan didn’t like the ending. This led to Jericho eviscerating that fan in brutal fashion.
Shotzi Blackheart Shares X-Ray Of Injured Hand
Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez have been feuding with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler over the past several weeks. Although Ronda defeated Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames, this rivalry is far from over between the two women. This week after SmackDown, Cathy Kelley was interviewing Legado Del Fantasma. However, the focus...
Bobby Lashley Fired From WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley was warned against letting out his anger on WWE officials by Adam Pearce. The Almighty let his rage got the worst of him on WWE Raw this week and paid the ultimate price. Bobby Lashley squared off against Seth Rollins to determine the number one contender for Austin...
John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match
John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
MJF Says He Brought AEW Out Of The ‘Grotesque Wrestling Bubble’ As World Champion
All Elite Wrestling has been mentioned on every mainstream platform lately and there is one superstar that claims to have pulled all eyeballs toward the upstart promotion. He is none other than the current AEW World champion, MJF. He recently bragged about being responsible for AEW’s recent success. MJF...
Kofi Kingston Finally Breaks Insane WWE Record At NXT Deadline
Kofi Kingston worked incredibly hard to earn himself a place at the top of WWE. Kingston’s pairing with Xavier Woods and Big E helped his tag team career in a major way as well. Tonight, the New Day member broke an all-time WWE record. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods...
Alexa Bliss Earns Raw Women’s Title Shot
Alexa Bliss has been on Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair’s side against Damage CTRL for the past few months. Tonight, she finally earned a title shot against the E.S.T of WWE. Alexa Bliss squared off against Bayley in a number one contender’s match for the Raw Women’s Championship...
Asuka Continues To Tease Massive Character Change With Cyptic Post
Asuka has established herself as one of the most ruthless competitors in the WWE women’s locker room, and there is a good reason for that. The Empress Of Tomorrow has gone through a lot of changes throughout her career. Asuka has been teasing a huge character change over the past few days, and now it seems she has dropped yet another tease.
Ronda Rousey Didn’t Appreciate How WWE Reminded Fans Of Her Cringe-Worthy Botch
Ronda Rousey has been in the news recently after fans criticized her performance at the Survivor Series. The star admitted that she messed up when she took a DDT on the ring apron from Shotzi, and many online were not impressed. #FireRondaRousey trended multiple times on social media during WWE shows in the weeks following the event, before the former UFC champion presented her own explanation.
Nikki Cross Teases Possible SaNITy Reunion
SaNITy was quite a successful stable throughout its WWE NXT run, bagging the NXT World Tag Team Championships. However, the stable’s run on the main roster was short-lived and left much to be desired. After efforts to bring them back to WWE, it seems that the insane faction is about to make a comeback.
Dutch Mantel Would ‘Fire Everyone’ In The WWE Women’s Division Except Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler
WWE’s women’s division has grown by a lot over the past few years. It seems that there are still come major critics of the division, especially Dutch Mantel. Tegan Nox signed with WWE in 2019 after putting on an impressive performance in the Mae Young Classic. The former NXT standout was selected to join RAW in October 2021, but she never made an appearance on the network and was ultimately fired the following month. WWE legend Dutch Mantel recently said that Nox isn’t ready for the main roster, and he had a lot more to say.
Shinsuke Nakamura Cried After Losing To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has evoked plenty of emotions from fans over the years with his victories in the ring, the most notable example being the end of Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania streak at the hands of Lesnar. However, a lesser-known account of the upset caused by The Beast Incarnate has surfaced.
