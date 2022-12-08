ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People of color are less likely to get home loans approved in Rochester

 5 days ago

Getting a home loan if you are a person of color or live in predominately minority neighborhoods continues to be a challenge in Rochester and elsewhere.A state report out Thursday looked at mortgage lending in Rochester, Syracuse and Long Island. It highlighted the disparities by lender and geographically — which in Rochester was evident in neighborhoods to the north and south of downtown.Investigators found loan approval rates for people of color were well below community averages in each metro area. And when comparing the size of the local minority population to the share of approved mortgages? The largest gap was in Rochester.People of color make up 24% of Greater Rochester’s population. But the report found they received only 11% of approved mortgages.Advantage Federal Credit Union scored best overall when it came to lending to people of color and to borrowers in predominately minority neighborhoods. Community Bank scored lowest.This was the Department of Financial Services’ second report looking into possible redlining across the state. Redlining refers to illegal housing discrimination, be it refusing to lend to certain people or in certain neighborhoods, or imposing more onerous terms based on race or ethnicity.The first report, released last year, found disparities in Buffalo, and an increasing role of nonbank mortgage lenders. That prompted changes in state law aimed at closing the gap.A message left for Community Bank was not immediately returned.

Comments / 21

Kevin Johnston
4d ago

that's a bunch of bull. the migrating to my area like ants. buying beautiful homes and not doing anything with them. you don't live in a city anymore take care of your properties.

Reply(1)
5
Bobby Smith
4d ago

it has been this way for many years. it's not a revelation. many people of color do not have the wherewithal to have bank accounts, checking accounts and a bank relationship. everything is cash based. it's unfortunate and something needs to be done to entice responsible people of color back into the mainstream. to provide opportunities for those willing to commit.

Reply(4)
3
Guest
4d ago

Loaning money to people (of all colors) that really couldn’t afford it led to the crash in “85”. Haven’t we learned our lesson or do politicians think if you try the same thing enough times it will work?

Reply(2)
3
 

Rochester, NY
WXXI is a National Public Radio member station in Rochester, New York, broadcasting news, talk and informational programming on a 24-hour daily schedule. We publish stories about Rochester and the surrounding region.

