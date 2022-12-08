ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm loving these extreme makeovers of the Simpsons house

The Simpsons' house may be one of the most recognisable homes on TV. The famous animated family that never gets any older has been living in Springfield for an incredible three decades. Perhaps most incredibly, despite changing the house's colour very slightly, the family doesn't seem to have made any major structural modifications in that time.
AI reveals what famous artists' paintings might look like today

Text-to-image AI art generators have a lot to answer for. They've been generating a huge amount of controversy in recent months for their ability to mimic the style of famous artists based on nothing but a short text prompt, but here's one project that's put the cutting-edge creative tech to work for a good cause.
TikTok is stunned that this '3D' optical illusion actually works

We love a good optical illusion here at Creative Bloq, and we've seen them come in all forms. We've seen plenty of optical illusions that fool our eyes into seeing movement where there isn't any or seeing colour changes that don't exist. But this one's a bit different, this optical...
New Lego branding spotted in the wild

Lego seems to be timeless. It's been a favourite toy for generations of kids, and for adults too. But behind its eternal presence there's continual innovation going on, with new ranges, and most recently tie-ins with major film franchises, such as Start Wars and Harry Potter. Fans were excited last...
Whoa! Disney's AI aging and de-aging tool is mind-blowingly realistic

Making actors look older or younger has been a eternal challenge for movie studios. It used to be achieved through fairly cumbersome and not always convincing prosthetics and makeup effects. That was then largely replaced by time-consuming digital VFX techniques, but it looks like Disney's come up with a game changer.
The internet is calling out the most misleading movie poster designs

A well-designed movie poster can do wonders to create excitement about a new film. There are a range of strategies that film posters can adopt, from depicting every member of an all-star cast to a more enigmatic approach that stirs up intrigue. But what a movie really shouldn't do is completely mislead the audience about what to expect.
Nightmarish cereal boxes show the limits of AI image generators

Text-to-image AI art generators have been the most radical and controversial development in art and design this year. The technology has exploded at a pace that's hard to keep up with, allowing users to create incredibly realistic images from just a simple text prompt. Sometimes. Despite the vertiginous technological advances,...
Glass Onion movie posters cause creative havoc

The sequel to Knives Out, called Glass Onion, gets a series of colourful eye-catching posters but their font-based design is a challenge corners of the internet are happy to abuse. The 10 posters each feature a large glass letter and spell out the film's name, Glass Onion. Naturally some on...
What even is Disney's Strange World, anyway?

Disney is responsible for the most loved animated films in history. That's usually reflected in the cold reality of its numbers at the box office, with hits like The Lion King remake and Frozen II grossing around $1.5billion. But its latest animated adventure suggests that it doesn't always have that magic touch.
TV fans aren't happy about the new ITN logo

Radical new logos almost always divide opinion, and media companies, along with sports teams, seem to be particularly liable to suffer a backlash when they reveal new designs. The UK's Independent Television News, better known as ITN, had a logo that was widely recognised across Britain and that lasted the company for an incredible 50 years. Until now.
Is this really the greatest product design of all time?

There are some gems of product design that just tick all the boxes. The look sharp and iconic, they do what they were designed to do, and do it well, and they make life easier. And sometimes those qualities are found in the most mundane of objects. Like an ice cream scoop.
World's oldest logo infographic baffles the internet

A good logo design can be almost timeless, creating a memorable, recognisable brand identity that withstands changes in trends. And looking over the logos of some. of the oldest brands around can show just how much that is true. Reddit users are pouring over an infographic that claims to show...
So how tall is Super Mario really?

Princess Peach's Mushroom Kingdom is a mysterious place. It's topography has changed over the years, the main means of travel is through warp pipes, oh, and it's inhabited by Toad, Yoshis, Goombas and Koopas. All the same, that hasn't stopped fans from trying to subject the Super Mario to a little scientific rigour.
yankodesign.com

Top 10 furniture designs for your modern contemporary home

What truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed in it. The right kind of furniture design can create the essence and soul of a home. And I do feel it’s essential that the soul of our home is a reflection of our own soul. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. You need to pick designs that are fun, sophisticated, and functional. They add an extra spark to your home, without compromising on utility in the least. From a table built from Tasmanian wood sourced from the bottom of a lake to a gorgeous dune-inspired table – these intriguing furniture designs are what your modern home needs!
Why Lensa's viral AI Magic Avatar tool is infuriating artists

It's been quite the year for AI art, with tools like DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion grabbing headlines thanks to their scarily impressive text-to-image capabilities. But while often impressive, AI art is also a little murky when it comes to ethics – and the latest viral app is proving the most controversial yet.
CNN

Master seasonal magic with Frontgate’s Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection and other spirited decor

Whether you’re entertaining this season or not, your space should feel like a cozy, festive retreat from the hustle and bustle of the holidays. If that aesthetic sounds hard to achieve, it doesn’t have to be — even if you haven’t started decorating yet. Frontgate helps you bring the magic of the season home with its customer-favorite Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection. This brand also offers all of the ingredients – from ornaments and garlands to serveware and decor – that you’ll need to create your dream holiday home.
