A large, fast-moving storm system hit Southern California Sunday, dumping up to a foot of snow on Cucamonga Peak. After taking a short break, the same system rebounded for a second round with additional rain and snow Monday morning. In all, about an inch of rain fell in the Claremont area, more toward the foothills. The good news is the clouds will be gone by late Monday afternoon, with plenty of sun this week. High temperatures will warm to 60 degrees by Friday. COURIER photo/Peter Weinberger.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO