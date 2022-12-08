ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Chasse, LA

NOLA.com

After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Bywater shooting, New Orleans police say

A 63-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting in the Bywater area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to police at 12:37 a.m. in the 900 block of Louisa Street (map), which is between Burgundy and North Rampart streets. He died at the scene. His name...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Juan's Flying Burrito opens newest location on Oak Street

When Juan’s Flying Burrito closed its Uptown location at 5538 Magazine St., operators of the local taqueria brand vowed to find another location. That latest Juan's is now open at 8140 Oak St. The address was previously home to Live Oak Cafe. It’s the latest move among many for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

A Tale of Two Cities: Rebuilding from Katrina was not equal for all

A groundbreaking analysis of nearly 92,000 rebuilding grants statewide shows critics were right all along: Road Home shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods. By David Hammer / Eyewitness Investigator, Sophie Chou (ProPublica Richard A. Webster and Jeff Adelson, The Advocate | The Times-Picayune) Published: 4:00 AM CST December 11, 2022. Updated:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA

