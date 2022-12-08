Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints nominate LB Demario Davis for NFL Man of the YearTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
New Orleans first responders who lost their lives remembered during annual mass
Officials around the City of New Orleans gathered on Sunday to honor first responders who have lost their lives while serving and protecting their communities at the annual First Responders Mass.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Tragic loss of young performers in the Human Jukebox of Southern University
The Human Jukebox is in mourning for its three Southern University students killed in a traffic accident on Interstate 49. The students were Broderick Moore, a freshman majoring in music; Dylan Young, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering; and Tyran Williams, a freshman majoring in music. They were young members...
An Exodus Unlike Any Other: Why Half the People in This Community Moved Away After Hurricane Katrina
After Hurricane Katrina devastated St. Bernard Parish, many residents didn’t receive enough money from the state to rebuild. Nearly half made the difficult decision to start over somewhere else.
WDSU
Slidell mother, child taken to hospital after crash involving school bus
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A mother and child were taken to an area hospital after a school bus crash in unincorporated Slidell on Tuesday morning. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, a school bus struck a car at the intersection of Hoover Drive and Highway 190.
NOLA.com
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. A former Green teacher, Jess Ambrose, said Dominic...
Funeral Saturday for murdered Covington woman Ruth Prats
Partitioners and members of the Covington community gather together to honor the memory of the late Ruth Prats.
Missing person in Hammond is unsolved murder case in Covington
A case that began as a missing person report in one city turned into an unsolved murder investigation in another.
NOLA.com
New Orleans port expansion in St. Bernard takes major step forward with $800M investment
Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Port of New Orleans on Monday announced that two global leaders in the maritime industry will invest $800 million in the proposed container ship terminal planned for the Mississippi River in St. Bernard Parish. The commitment from Ports America, the largest marine terminal operator...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Metairie (Metairie, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Metairie on Friday. The accident happened close to the intersection of 33rd Street and Powder Boulevard at around 9 p.m.
Police: Louisiana woman was ‘partially lying down’ in road when she was struck, killed by truck
A woman was struck and ultimately killed by a vehicle on a Lafourche Parish highway late Sunday night, Louisiana State Police said.
WWL-TV
'As the man was shot, his bicycle was stolen' | NOPD investigating Canal Street homicide
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are working to find the person who shot and killed a 40-year-old man on Basin and Canal streets near the Saenger Theater. It happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The coroner hasn't released his name yet, and police are still trying to figure out who shot him and why.
'He left me with nobody' - Mother mourns the loss of her daughter to random killing
NEW ORLEANS — Yolanda Dillion planned everything carefully in her life. At 54 years of age, she lived with and cared for her mother Edna, who is in her 80s and surviving cancer. Dillion, a breast cancer survivor herself, was a constant whirlwind of activity, participating actively in her...
NOLA.com
After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
fox8live.com
Blues community mourns loss of tourist brutally beaten to death in New Orleans hotel room
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tourist brutally killed while visiting New Orleans will be laid to rest Saturday (Dec. 10) in his Missouri hometown. David Sorenson, 73, lost his life in what authorities are calling a random act of violence as he and his wife were staying in the Avenue Plaza hotel.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Bywater shooting, New Orleans police say
A 63-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting in the Bywater area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to police at 12:37 a.m. in the 900 block of Louisa Street (map), which is between Burgundy and North Rampart streets. He died at the scene. His name...
NOLA.com
Juan's Flying Burrito opens newest location on Oak Street
When Juan’s Flying Burrito closed its Uptown location at 5538 Magazine St., operators of the local taqueria brand vowed to find another location. That latest Juan's is now open at 8140 Oak St. The address was previously home to Live Oak Cafe. It’s the latest move among many for...
WWL-TV
A Tale of Two Cities: Rebuilding from Katrina was not equal for all
A groundbreaking analysis of nearly 92,000 rebuilding grants statewide shows critics were right all along: Road Home shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods. By David Hammer / Eyewitness Investigator, Sophie Chou (ProPublica Richard A. Webster and Jeff Adelson, The Advocate | The Times-Picayune) Published: 4:00 AM CST December 11, 2022. Updated:...
NOPD: Man found fatally shot in St. Claude overnight
A man died after police say he was shot in New Orleans overnight.
Man wounded following second New Orleans East shooting on Sunday
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the West Lake Forest area that left a man wounded.
NOLA.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
Comments / 0