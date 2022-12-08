The Detroit Lions' defense came up big against the Minnesota Vikings. "Defensively came up big, obviously in the red zone limited points and one of our goals was to shut down (Dalvin) Cook," said Dan Campbell. "We know how dynamic of a runner he is, but 15 carries, 23 yards, one-and-a-half-yard average, that’s about as good as you’re going to do against a guy like that. I mean you’d be lucky to do that against him, so our defense really stepped up."

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO