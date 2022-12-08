ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Spokane County crews prepared for Friday morning snow

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKJ8V_0jcGTAxb00

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County snow plow crews are standing by for the snow that’s scheduled to hit the Inland Northwest Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Clouds could dump around 3-6 inches by early Friday, so plows are ready to hit the roads and apply deicer throughout Spokane County once the snow hits.

Crews will focus on the county’s Priority One roads, which includes emergency routes and major arterials.

Snow plows will keep hitting the roads, likely working through the weekend to finish plowing and sanding Priority One and Two roads before getting into residential areas.

Keep an eye out for snow plows during this time, give them lots of space, and do not try to pass them.

For updates on Spokane County’s plow progress, click here .

READ: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through noon on Friday – Mark

READ: WSDOT snow plows hit by drivers almost fully repaired

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley initiates full residential plow

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley initiated a full residential plow Sunday afternoon. Road crews with the City of Spokane Valley will be clearing snow and ice off the streets. Warmer temperatures on Saturday and early Sunday left a lot of snow, slush and ice on some roads. With 624 lane miles to plow, the City of Spokane Valley says...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Fog, flurries, and a big cool down in the forecast – Matt

Patchy dense fog will slow things down around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Sunday night and Monday morning. Spotty snow showers are also lingering around the Blue Mountains on Sunday night and will bring some flurries to the L-C Valley and moderate accumulations to the Camas Prairie through Monday. Otherwise,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Fog, showers, and icy side roads on Sunday – Matt

The WEATHER ALERT DAY in place for Saturday continues through the night while snow continues to fall in our northern valleys and over our mountain passes. In addition to the continuing snow, any untreated slushy roads around Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse will freeze up overnight. Another band...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.262 a gallon. The average price for gas...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Fire Chief offers fire safety tips for holiday decorations

SPOKANE, Wash.– Millions of houses are showing off their best holiday decorations. While magical, the decorations cause hundreds of fires every year. The National Fire Protection Association says nearly 800 house fires are caused by holiday decorations. Homeowner Scott Fallis knows a small misstep of using old lights could cause a fire. “We pretty much change it every year they...
SPOKANE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies find Spokane Valley teen’s stolen car

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane teen’s car was returned on Tuesday after being stolen from outside their home last week. The family says the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office found the car at 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 13 at a hotel off of Broadway. The car was left running on the street to warm up when it was stolen. Under Washington...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

More than 1,000 Avista, Inland Power customers without power

SPOKANE, Wash. – More than 1,000 Avista and Inland power customers are without power as warm and wet snow falls across the Inland Northwest. According to Inland Power’s outage map, 1,071 customers are without power. Avista’s outage map shows 300 customers without power. Avista said it is...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Snow Showers Thursday With Addt’l Heavy Snow Saturday

SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says snow showers tomorrow will impact the evening commute. There is also the potential for more widespread significant snowfall on Saturday; trending drier and colder through next weekend. From the NWS. Thurs Morning – Fri:. Columbia Basin, The Palouse, Eastern WA,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy