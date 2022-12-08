Spokane County crews prepared for Friday morning snow

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County snow plow crews are standing by for the snow that’s scheduled to hit the Inland Northwest Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Clouds could dump around 3-6 inches by early Friday, so plows are ready to hit the roads and apply deicer throughout Spokane County once the snow hits.

Crews will focus on the county’s Priority One roads, which includes emergency routes and major arterials.

Snow plows will keep hitting the roads, likely working through the weekend to finish plowing and sanding Priority One and Two roads before getting into residential areas.

Keep an eye out for snow plows during this time, give them lots of space, and do not try to pass them.

For updates on Spokane County’s plow progress, click here .

