ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

LAX workers rally for higher wages and safer working conditions

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dy3Ey_0jcGT7Of00

LAX passenger service workers gathered outside at the airport today, rallying for higher wages and safer working conditions.

SEIU-United Service Workers West members at LAX joined airport service workers from more than 15 airports across the country who clean planes, handle baggage and assist wheelchair passengers, on this national coordinated event today aimed at supporting federal legislation addressing wages and benefits.

LAX did state that workers at the airport are already covered by a city living wage ordinance that provides much, if not all of the benefit of the federal bill.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Thousands of workers at 15 U.S. airports plan rallies and strikes in support of better working conditions

Airport workers across the country are rallying and walking off the job Thursday to draw attention to their current working conditions and legislation that could improve them. Workers at 15 U.S. airports, including ones in Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City and Phoenix, plan to participate in on-site rallies. Formal strikes — which could disrupt operations — are planned at Boston's Logan International Airport, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and the Newark Liberty International Airport.
WASHINGTON STATE
HuffPost

Airport Workers Fight For Living Wage

Over the past few decades, salaries and working conditions for airport employees have eroded. HuffPost Live's Zach Carter finds out what has caused this change, and what workers are doing to fight for a living wage.
CBS News

United Furniture sued after firing 2,700 workers while they slept: "Stress and despair"

United Furniture is facing a lawsuit from its employees after it fired 2,700 workers before Thanksgiving via email and text messages sent during the "middle of the night." The lawsuit claims United Furniture violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, a federal law that requires employers provide a written notice to workers 60 days before a mass layoff or plant closing. The job cuts represent the furniture maker's entire workforce, most of which lives in Mississippi, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fortune

‘I’m going to die in this factory’: Tesla Texas gigafactory construction workers are suing over wage theft and dangerous conditions

Tesla's gigafactory in Austin was initially supposed to be a construction worker's dream. The opening of Tesla’s Texas gigafactory was celebrated with a huge party led by Elon Musk in a cowboy hat and sunglasses—but those who built it have reported dangerous and exploitative working conditions. Construction workers...
AUSTIN, TX
Truth About Cars

UAW Wants Auto Industry to Stop Using Slave Labor

The United Auto Workers (UAW) are pressuring automakers to stop leaning on parts suppliers that use slave labor, specifically from China's Xinjiang region. Over the last several years, the area has continued to be a focal point for human rights groups due to the heinous manner in which the Chinese government has treated the Uyghur ethnic minority living there. This has occasionally encompassed criticisms for manufacturers that benefit from their labor. But a recent study has alleged that there’s not an automaker in existence with a supply chain that doesn’t utilize slaves to some degree, encouraging the UAW to strike while people seem to be paying attention.
24/7 Wall St.

Domestic Workers Hold The Most Jobs in These 12 States

Domestic workers clean houses, cook meals, care for children, and provide in-home aid to frail older adults. For many families, the service they provide is incalculable. All told, 2.2 million people across the U.S., mostly women, work in this field, yet that figure is likely an undercount because many are paid “under the table” and […]
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Many troops to be drafted in to fill jobs of striking workers over Christmas, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has confirmed that many military personnel are to be drafted in to prevent disruption during industrial action over Christmas, in a move which has been condemned by union bosses as “strike-breaking”.In an indication that ministers are losing hope of averting a wave of stoppages over the festive season, Mr Sunak said he would not give in to union demands on pay and was focusing on minimising disruption to day-to-day life.The prime minister was speaking as the Ministry of Defence confirmed that troops have been training at Heathrow and Gatwick since the start of this week in preparation...
CNN

Delta, pilots reach labor deal with 34% pay hike

Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, demonstrating the bargaining power aviators are enjoying in a short-staffed industry with booming travel demand.
The Independent

Strikes 2022 news – live: Workers ‘in the fight of their lives for the very NHS itself’, union claims

Striking workers are in the “fight for their lives for the very NHS itself,” a union leader has said after further Christmas walkouts were announced. Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “These strikes are a stark warning - our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government.“Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike on December 21 in a dispute over pay, unions have said.The GMB,...
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
195K+
Followers
27K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy