Aaron Carter’s Family Wants His Son Prince, 12 Months, to Inherit His Estate After Melanie Martin Barred From Spreading Ashes With Them
Aaron Carter's family want his estate to go to his only son, his mother Jane Carter confirmed. Jane told TMZ on Sunday, December 4, that the Carter family had no plans to fight for her late son's wealth. His relatives have agreed that the money should go to Prince, Aaron's 12-month-old son with ex-fiancee Melanie […]
Aaron Carter’s Manager Reveals What ‘Broke’ Him: 'It Was A Nightmare'
Aaron Carter's manager is opening up about what "broke down" the late pop star. Taylor Helgeson, who had been managing Carter for eight months, tells Page Six that cyberbullying "was like a nightmare" for Aaron. "It was nonstop. It was so relentless and, yeah, it did a number on him," he said.
ABC Cancels Backstreet Boys Holiday Special After Nick Carter Rape Claims
ABC will no longer air a Backstreet Boys holiday special after group member Nick Carter was accused of rape in a lawsuit Thursday. “A Very Backstreet Holiday” was filmed in Los Angeles earlier this month and was set to air on Dec. 14, with special guests including Meghan Trainor, Seth Rogen, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches, and Atsuko. The ’90s boy band, which had six Top 10 hits in the U.S., was set to perform songs from their first holiday album A Very Backstreet Christmas, released in October. The special was pulled less than 24 hours after a woman named Shannon Ruth gave a tearful press conference announcing a civil lawsuit against Carter, 42, alleging he raped her in a tour bus outside a venue in Tacoma, Washington, back in 2001. The singer has denied all claims. This is just the latest bad news for the Carter family. Last month, Nick’s younger brother Aaron was found dead in his bathtub after a long struggle with drug addiction. His cause of death has yet to be released, though officers reportedly found pills and inhalants near his body.Read it at Page Six
Aaron Carter Revealed He ‘May or May Not Have Another Baby on the Way’ Days Before His Tragic Death
Making his death even more tragic is the possibility that Aaron Carter may have had another baby on the way, according to the singer himself.
Mackenzie McKee to Ex-Husband: While You're Motorboating Your New Girlfriend, I'm Raising Our Kids!
When Mackenzie McKee revealed that she and husband Josh McKee had decided to end their marriage, the news didn’t come as much of a surprise. After all, Mack and Josh were off and on throughout their years together, and even during their “good” times, fans often got the sense that they were hanging on by a thread.
Katharine McPhee, 38, Teases Her ‘Sexy’ Christmas Gifts For Husband David Foster, 73
Katharine McPhee is all about the “practical” gifts…but always with a sexy twist! In a new interview with The Daily Mail, the stunning songstress, 38, shared ideas for what might be under the tree for hubby David Foster, 73. “I kind of like to give practical gifts for Christmas – nothing extravagant – like new suitcases and things like that,” she told the outlet for an interview published on Nov 18. “But like nice suitcases, sexy suitcases.” She added that her musical legend husband is not “a materialistic person.” Katharine gave the comments at a Beverly Hills event on Thursday, Nov 17, for her new jewelry line, aptly named KMF.
Family speaks out after country singer Jake Flint, 37, dies hours after his wedding
Jake Flint’s family is mourning the loss of the country music singer following the news that he died in his sleep at the age of 37, hours after getting married. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Flint's family sent a press release to TODAY.com confirming the musician died on Nov. 26 during the early hours of the morning.
'Teen Mom's' Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis Built Their $2 Million Crib From the Ground Up
Reality TV star Cheyenne Floyd from MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has had one hell of a year. Months ago, Cheyenne — along with her longtime love Zach Davis and two children — were involved in a near-fatal incident. While en route to a doctor’s appointment, their car was targeted and shot 13 times.
Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Brace for Jinger's Memoir: We'll Disown Her Again If We Have To!
From the moment that Jinger Duggar announced that she’d written a memoir, fans have been speculating about how her famously private family would react to the news. Thus far, Jinger’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have yet to publicly speak out on the matter. But not surprisingly,...
Katharine McPhee Feels ‘Mom Guilt’ About David Foster’s Daughter Taking Son Rennie to See Santa: He ‘Looks Scared’
The reality of motherhood. Katharine McPhee opened up about missing son Rennie's major Christmas milestone. "Thanks @jordiedos for taking Rennie along while mom and dad were on stage. Have strong mom guilt!" the actress, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 5, alongside a photo of husband David Foster's daughter Jordan Foster with […]
Aaron Carter’s son Prince will inherit everything
Aaron Carter’s son Prince Lyric will inherit his estate. The late ‘Candy’ hitmaker - who was found dead at age 34 last week - did not leave a last will and testament despite lawyers recommending he do so however California state law mandates all cash and property will go to his 11-month-old son Prince, who he had with his ex fiancee Melanie Martin.
Adele Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain in Crowd of Her Las Vegas Concert
Watch: Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name. That does impress her much. Last week, Adele kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing to an audience of 4,000 fans. But most recently, the "Easy On Me" singer had a fangirl moment of her own after finding out Shania Twain attended one of her concerts.
Takeoff’s mother and father fighting over rapper’s estate
Takeoff’s passing is apparently causing a rift between his family members over his earnings. According to MediaTakeOut, a source said that Takeoff didn’t have a will when he died on Nov. 1. Under Georgia state law, his estate will go to his closest living relatives, and since he didn’t have any children, the estate will be going to his parents. Takeoff’s estimated net worth is $26 million.
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of raping a 17-year-old on a tour bus in 2001
Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has been accused of raping a 17-year-old girl. A woman named Shannon "Shay" Ruth filed a lawsuit against the singer on Thursday, alleging the incident occurred in 2001 on a tour bus in Tacoma, Washington. Ruth, who is now 39, filed the lawsuit in Las...
Aaron Carter’s Son, 1, Inheriting Star’s $550,000 Estate: ‘It’s What He’d Want’ (Exclusive Details)
It’s been one month since Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Dec. 5. As the investigation continues into his sudden passing at age 34, the late singer’s family has made the decision that Aaron’s one-year-old son, Prince, will inherit his father’s massive fortune. “In California, the order of inheritance — when there is one parent who dies without a will — starts with the deceased individual’s child, followed by the surviving parent,” a rep for Aaron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Aaron’s mom Jane and his family decided that his entire estate, which is roughly $550,000, will go to his son Prince. This is also what Aaron would want,” the spokesperson added.
Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Watch: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2. On the Nov. 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars, pro dancer Witney Carson announced she is expecting her second baby with husband Carson McAllister. The couple are already parents to son Leo, 22 months. "I'm so excited to...
'1000-lb Sisters' Star Hospitalized in TLC Show's Season 4 Preview
The Slaton sisters are returning to the small-screen on Jan. 17. A preview for the upcoming fourth season of the TLC reality phenomenon 1000-lb Sisters shows 36-year-old Tammy Slaton being taken in an ambulance ahead of her long-awaited gastric bypass surgery. She was rushed to the ER after she was unable to breathe. "Her body is shutting down," sister Amy, 35, said.
Amy Robach Appears To Move Out Of NYC Apartment Amid T.J. Holmes Romance Speculation: Photos
Amy Robach is moving on and moving out. The 49-year-old co-anchor of GMA 3: What You Need To Know — who made headlines this week for her apparent romantic relationship with co-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45 — was spotted moving out of her New York City apartment on Friday, Dec. 2 in photos obtained by Page Six, which can be seen here. The move from the West Village residence was set to happen before her and T.J.’s relationship was made public, according to a Page Six source. “She sold the apartment in September, and, ironically, this was her moving day,” the insider noted.
Boy Meets World Stars Discuss Whether A Shawn And Topanga Romance Was Ever In The Works
"Huh, I wonder how many people the idea of Cory and Topanga has ruined?" Topanga (Danielle Fishel) asks this question in the "Girl Meets World" episode "Girl Meets Smackle" after her son learns the hard lesson that not everyone gets to meet the love of their life at an extremely young age the way Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga did in the classic sitcom "Boy Meets World." Sure enough, Buzzfeed wrote a whole list on the subject, listing all of the ways that Cory and Topanga gave people unrealistic expectations about relationships.
‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer Slams Ex-Fiance Jaylan Mobley Over Proposal: ‘Disrespect at its Finest’
Off to a rocky start. Shortly after Jaylan Mobley proposed to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica, the former couple got into a heated argument over his decision to ask her stepdad for her hand in marriage. “In the dinner scene...
