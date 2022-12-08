ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Us Weekly

Aaron Carter’s Family Wants His Son Prince, 12 Months, to Inherit His Estate After Melanie Martin Barred From Spreading Ashes With Them

Aaron Carter's family want his estate to go to his only son, his mother Jane Carter confirmed. Jane told TMZ on Sunday, December 4, that the Carter family had no plans to fight for her late son's wealth. His relatives have agreed that the money should go to Prince, Aaron's 12-month-old son with ex-fiancee Melanie […]
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Aaron Carter’s Manager Reveals What ‘Broke’ Him: 'It Was A Nightmare'

Aaron Carter's manager is opening up about what "broke down" the late pop star. Taylor Helgeson, who had been managing Carter for eight months, tells Page Six that cyberbullying "was like a nightmare" for Aaron. "It was nonstop. It was so relentless and, yeah, it did a number on him," he said.
TheDailyBeast

ABC Cancels Backstreet Boys Holiday Special After Nick Carter Rape Claims

ABC will no longer air a Backstreet Boys holiday special after group member Nick Carter was accused of rape in a lawsuit Thursday. “A Very Backstreet Holiday” was filmed in Los Angeles earlier this month and was set to air on Dec. 14, with special guests including Meghan Trainor, Seth Rogen, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches, and Atsuko. The ’90s boy band, which had six Top 10 hits in the U.S., was set to perform songs from their first holiday album A Very Backstreet Christmas, released in October. The special was pulled less than 24 hours after a woman named Shannon Ruth gave a tearful press conference announcing a civil lawsuit against Carter, 42, alleging he raped her in a tour bus outside a venue in Tacoma, Washington, back in 2001. The singer has denied all claims. This is just the latest bad news for the Carter family. Last month, Nick’s younger brother Aaron was found dead in his bathtub after a long struggle with drug addiction. His cause of death has yet to be released, though officers reportedly found pills and inhalants near his body.Read it at Page Six
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee, 38, Teases Her ‘Sexy’ Christmas Gifts For Husband David Foster, 73

Katharine McPhee is all about the “practical” gifts…but always with a sexy twist! In a new interview with The Daily Mail, the stunning songstress, 38, shared ideas for what might be under the tree for hubby David Foster, 73. “I kind of like to give practical gifts for Christmas – nothing extravagant – like new suitcases and things like that,” she told the outlet for an interview published on Nov 18. “But like nice suitcases, sexy suitcases.” She added that her musical legend husband is not “a materialistic person.” Katharine gave the comments at a Beverly Hills event on Thursday, Nov 17, for her new jewelry line, aptly named KMF.
Us Weekly

Katharine McPhee Feels ‘Mom Guilt’ About David Foster’s Daughter Taking Son Rennie to See Santa: He ‘Looks Scared’

The reality of motherhood. Katharine McPhee opened up about missing son Rennie's major Christmas milestone. "Thanks @jordiedos for taking Rennie along while mom and dad were on stage. Have strong mom guilt!" the actress, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 5, alongside a photo of husband David Foster's daughter Jordan Foster with […]
msn.com

Aaron Carter’s son Prince will inherit everything

Aaron Carter’s son Prince Lyric will inherit his estate. The late ‘Candy’ hitmaker - who was found dead at age 34 last week - did not leave a last will and testament despite lawyers recommending he do so however California state law mandates all cash and property will go to his 11-month-old son Prince, who he had with his ex fiancee Melanie Martin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
E! News

Adele Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain in Crowd of Her Las Vegas Concert

Watch: Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name. That does impress her much. Last week, Adele kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing to an audience of 4,000 fans. But most recently, the "Easy On Me" singer had a fangirl moment of her own after finding out Shania Twain attended one of her concerts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
rolling out

Takeoff’s mother and father fighting over rapper’s estate

Takeoff’s passing is apparently causing a rift between his family members over his earnings. According to MediaTakeOut, a source said that Takeoff didn’t have a will when he died on Nov. 1. Under Georgia state law, his estate will go to his closest living relatives, and since he didn’t have any children, the estate will be going to his parents. Takeoff’s estimated net worth is $26 million.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter’s Son, 1, Inheriting Star’s $550,000 Estate: ‘It’s What He’d Want’ (Exclusive Details)

It’s been one month since Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Dec. 5. As the investigation continues into his sudden passing at age 34, the late singer’s family has made the decision that Aaron’s one-year-old son, Prince, will inherit his father’s massive fortune. “In California, the order of inheritance — when there is one parent who dies without a will — starts with the deceased individual’s child, followed by the surviving parent,” a rep for Aaron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Aaron’s mom Jane and his family decided that his entire estate, which is roughly $550,000, will go to his son Prince. This is also what Aaron would want,” the spokesperson added.
PALMDALE, CA
Popculture

'1000-lb Sisters' Star Hospitalized in TLC Show's Season 4 Preview

The Slaton sisters are returning to the small-screen on Jan. 17. A preview for the upcoming fourth season of the TLC reality phenomenon 1000-lb Sisters shows 36-year-old Tammy Slaton being taken in an ambulance ahead of her long-awaited gastric bypass surgery. She was rushed to the ER after she was unable to breathe. "Her body is shutting down," sister Amy, 35, said.
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach Appears To Move Out Of NYC Apartment Amid T.J. Holmes Romance Speculation: Photos

Amy Robach is moving on and moving out. The 49-year-old co-anchor of GMA 3: What You Need To Know — who made headlines this week for her apparent romantic relationship with co-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45 — was spotted moving out of her New York City apartment on Friday, Dec. 2 in photos obtained by Page Six, which can be seen here. The move from the West Village residence was set to happen before her and T.J.’s relationship was made public, according to a Page Six source. “She sold the apartment in September, and, ironically, this was her moving day,” the insider noted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Looper

Boy Meets World Stars Discuss Whether A Shawn And Topanga Romance Was Ever In The Works

"Huh, I wonder how many people the idea of Cory and Topanga has ruined?" Topanga (Danielle Fishel) asks this question in the "Girl Meets World" episode "Girl Meets Smackle" after her son learns the hard lesson that not everyone gets to meet the love of their life at an extremely young age the way Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga did in the classic sitcom "Boy Meets World." Sure enough, Buzzfeed wrote a whole list on the subject, listing all of the ways that Cory and Topanga gave people unrealistic expectations about relationships.

