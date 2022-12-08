Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kathy Hilton’s Net Worth Will Make You Lose Your Mind
She’s rolling in it! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton is known for being a rich and successful woman — but how much money does she actually have in the bank? Keep scrolling to find out her net worth and how she makes her money!. What...
Simon Cowell Makes Plea For 'Interesting' & 'Talented' Britney Spears To Rejoin Reality TV With Him: 'I Had A Fantastic Relationship With Her'
Simon Cowell is urging Britney Spears to return to her rightful place on reality television. Ten years after working alongside each other as judges on the U.S. The X-Factor, Cowell is itching to work with the princess of pop once again. Article continues below advertisement. "We spent so long on...
'Million Dollar Listing LA' Star Tracy Tutor Reveals Her New Home — and How Her Co-Star Helped Her Buy It
The real estate agent opened up to PEOPLE about purchasing her Beverly Hills home with a helping hand from Josh Flagg, and hiring her ex husband to remodel it Tracy Tutor is showing off her newly completed L.A. home — and digging into the drama that got her here. Ahead of the premiere of season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Dec. 8) Tutor 47, recalled how the end of season 13 documented her purchasing the stunning Spanish-style home after her co-star Josh Flagg gave up...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Veronica Is Dating Costar Kim’s Son Jamal: ‘They’re Having Fun’
A TLC cast crossover! 90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez is dating fellow franchise costar, Kim Menzies’ adult son, Jamal Menzies, following her split with Justin Foster on 90 Day: The Single Life, In Touch can confirm. “They’re having fun,” a source exclusively tells In Touch about Veronica...
realitytitbit.com
Yara's before and after pics show how 90 Day Fiance star's look has evolved over the years
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s Yara Zaya is a star in her own right today but her before and after pictures show how much her looks have evolved over the years. She has also spoken up about getting plastic surgery procedures,. Yara and Jovi are one of Happily...
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
realitytitbit.com
Julie and Todd Chrisley's combined net worth revealed as stars are sentenced to prison
Julie and Todd Chrisley, who gained nationwide fame from their reality show Chrisley Knows Best, have amassed huge net worths. Here’s a look at their combined wealth. The reality television stars were muddled in a court case with charges of tax evasion and fraud for the past few years. They were found guilty on federal charges in June.
Sam Asghari catches Britney Spears off guard with bizarre Instagram Live in bed
Don’t let her be the last to know. Sam Asghari went live on Instagram while in bed with Britney Spears on Wednesday night, catching the pop star off guard. “Can I show you or no?” the actor asked his wife while sitting in the dark. “Huh? Show me...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Has Reportedly Found Len Goodman’s Replacement
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly next in line to be Len Goodman’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars. Apparently, there is a general agreement that Ballas is the perfect fit for the job. Shirley Ballas Will Be the Next DWTS Judge. As the popular DWTS head...
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Ian Somerhalder Hasn’t Posted a Photo With Wife Nikki Reed in Over a Year
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are a celebrity dream couple, but fans have noticed Somerhalder hasn't posted photos with his wife in over a year.
Adele Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain in Crowd of Her Las Vegas Concert
Watch: Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name. That does impress her much. Last week, Adele kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing to an audience of 4,000 fans. But most recently, the "Easy On Me" singer had a fangirl moment of her own after finding out Shania Twain attended one of her concerts.
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Did they find love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – who went home after competing in the show’s...
Gabby Windey Reveals She Would Go On A Date With Vinny Guadagnino After Flirty Comments & Erich Schwer Split
Will they or won’t they? If it’s up to Gabby Windey, she might be going out on a date with Vinny Guadagnino very soon. After the DWTS finale on November 21, Gabby was asked point-blank if she would go out with Vinny if he asked. “Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” Gabby told reporters, including HollywoodLife.
realitytitbit.com
Grayson Chrisley shows off his ripped physique on Instagram
Reality TV fans all over the world fell in love with the Chrisley family when they first appeared on their USA Network show, Chrisley Knows Best, in 2014. This time, we see 16-year-old Grayson Chrisley put some serious work into his physique on Instagram. The Chrisley family is going through...
Savannah Chrisley Shares Biblical-Inspired Quote About Haters After Her Parents' Sentencing
On Monday, Todd Chrisley received 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while wife Julie Chrisley received seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation Savannah Chrisley is sharing a pointed message after her parents' sentencing. A federal judge sentenced Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on Monday, with Todd receiving 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while Julie received seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation, according to Insider and Fox 5 Atlanta. Shortly after the proceedings, Savannah, 25, promoted a sale for her beauty line, Sassy By Savannah. She then...
Lizzo Sports Her Yitty Brand and Bejeweled Eyebrows on ‘The Howard Stern Show’
Lizzo visited Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles, wearing an all-black ensemble. The singer wore a pair of black high-waisted trousers, a long-sleeve black logo T-shirt from her Yitty collection, black gloves and combat boots. She accessorized the look with moderately sized hoop earrings.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles Lizzo took a creative approach to her makeup, which included black lipliner, rose blush, blue eye shadow and crystal press-on stickers...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Shares Supportive Message Amid Janelle, Kody Split: ‘You Have a Purpose’
Sending a virtual hand. Sister Wives star Christine Brown shared a supportive message shortly after In Touch broke the news of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s inevitable split. “Beyond this place of wrath and tears, looks but the horror of the shade,” the mom of six, 50, recited in...
16 Parents Who Made Small, Innocent Decisions That Turned Into Hilarious Mistakes
Honestly, these parents made my 2022 a bit brighter.
