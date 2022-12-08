Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase Reflect on ‘Perfect’ Throw That Helped Propel Bengals Past Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Browns 23-10 on Sunday, but their offense got off to a slow start. Joe Burrow missed a few throws, the offensive line was struggling and they were playing without Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Hayden Hurst. Despite all of the issues, it was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence Set To Start Despite Toe Injury
After a week of speculation on whether the Jacksonville Jaguars would have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence available vs. the Tennessee Titans, it appears the answer has come: Lawrence will be active and start in Week 14. Lawrence dealt with a toe sprain this week following an injury he sustained last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys DT Johnathan Hankins OUT Until Playoffs?
The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting nose tackle Johnathan Hankins following Sunday's 27-23 win over the Houston Texans. Team owner Jerry Jones announced on Tuesday via 105.3 The Fan that Hankins will miss the last four games of the regular season due to a pectoral strain suffered in the come-from-behind win.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Will Test Both Backups If Kenny Pickett Can’t Play vs Panthers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will divide the labor between both Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph as they begin preparation for the Carolina Panthers without quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett has not yet been ruled out for Week 15 but is in concussion protocol. As of now, he's still working with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aqeel Glass Signs With New Orleans Breakers
The former two-time HBCU Black College Player of the Year, Aqeel Glass, signed a free-agent contract with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers. New Breaker general manager Ryan Jones and head coach John DeFilippo will get a solid quarterback to develop in Aqeel Glass. Glass went undrafted in the 2022 NFL...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Set to Pick No. 11 After Week 14
A big Week 14 win over the Tennessee Titans has lifted the Jaguars out of the projected top-10 for the 2023 NFL Draft. As a result of wins against the Ravens and Titans, the Jaguars are currently sitting at No. 11 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft order after being No. 7 just a week ago. Via Tankathon, here is the top-18 as things stand through Week 14.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Add Two Offensive Linemen to Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers came back from their bye on Tuesday with two new faces on their practice squad. Or, more accurately, one new face and one familiar face. The returning player was interior offensive linemen Michal Menet. Menet, a three-year starting center at Penn...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Clean Up’ & ‘Clutch’: Dak Prescott Reveals Issues Before Game-Winning Drive
The Dallas Cowboys managed to scrape past the Houston Texans on Sunday to win 27-23, which marks just the second time since the 1995 and 1996 seasons that Dallas had back-to-back double-digit win seasons. But the win wouldn't have happened without a Dak Prescott game-winning drive (the 18th of his...
Dowell Loggains joins South Carolina as offensive coordinator
South Carolina hired longtime NFL assistant coach Dowell Loggains, 42, as the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tuesday, after he spent the past two seasons directing tight ends with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Down to the Wire: Is Mike Evans’ NFL Record Streak About to End?
Mike Evans is the only player in NFL history to record eight consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start his career. Now in his ninth season, Evans has just 805 yards receiving so far this year. So with 4 games remaining, and the Buccaneers' offense continuing to sputter, with his target share diminishing in recent weeks, it's fair to pose the question: Is Mike Evans' NFL record streak about to come to an end?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Final NFL Week 14 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season began with the Los Angeles Rams' Baker Mayfield-led comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders and ended with the New England Patriots defeating the Arizona Cardinals in a game marred by Kyler Murray's potentially serious non-contact knee injury. It was a devastating loss for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dexter Lawrence Challenges Teammates to Dig Deep With Postseason Berth on the Line
It's not quite as bold of a proclamation as in 2011 when safety Antrel Rolle challenged his teammates to put in more time preparing and pick up their game to help push the team into the playoffs that year en route to a Super bowl. But the message, this time...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders Signed Center Hroniss Grasu to the Active Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu to the active roster. The signing was officially announced on Saturday, days after their dreadful loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Grasu, who has spent all season on the Raiders practice squad, was activated to the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals: 3 to Watch
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are ready for some Monday Night Football in Week 14. The Pats are looking to remain in playoff contention and move back above .500 as they prepare to face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Dec. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Prove-It’ Contract for Odell? Would OBJ Sign?
ARLINGTON - Odell Beckham Jr. continues to speak and act as if he's in the free agency driver's seat. But his visit with the Dallas Cowboys - once maybe designed to win him a multi-year contract worth between $13 million and $20 million - has resulted in "America's Team'' not even making him any offer at all.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Sliding Down MMQB Power Rankings
The New York Giants haven't won a game in over a month and have lost a few ugly contests during a stretch that has seen them go 1-3-1 since returning from the bye. Thus it's no surprise that the Giants, who at one point in the season cracked into the top 10 of the weekly MMQB power ranking poll, are sliding down the totem pole. This week, New York clocked in at No. 18 following its disastrous 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Week 15 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads
Oddsmakers list six of the home teams in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest as betting favorites for Week 15. Week 14 was a chalk Sunday in the NFL as favorites went 7-4 straight-up (SU) but underdogs ruled the week posting a 7-4 mark against the spread (ATS). The Texans (+17), Jets (+9.5) and Broncos (+8.5) all covered versus the number as heavy underdogs, while the Panthers (+165), Jaguars (+150), Ravens (+110) and Chargers (+140) all emerged with moneyline cashes at solid plus-odds.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Select Michigan CB in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense came up big against the Minnesota Vikings. "Defensively came up big, obviously in the red zone limited points and one of our goals was to shut down (Dalvin) Cook," said Dan Campbell. "We know how dynamic of a runner he is, but 15 carries, 23 yards, one-and-a-half-yard average, that’s about as good as you’re going to do against a guy like that. I mean you’d be lucky to do that against him, so our defense really stepped up."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants vs Eagles: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
The New York Giants are now 7-4-1 and on a slight downward trend since their 7-2 start. November was not a pleasant month for the Giants, who went 1-2, the first time they lost two straight this season. The month of December started very oddly, with a 20-20 tie against the Commanders last week. The Giants had multiple chances to win the game and simply couldn’t edge out the Commanders.
Comments / 0