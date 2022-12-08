The New York Giants haven't won a game in over a month and have lost a few ugly contests during a stretch that has seen them go 1-3-1 since returning from the bye. Thus it's no surprise that the Giants, who at one point in the season cracked into the top 10 of the weekly MMQB power ranking poll, are sliding down the totem pole. This week, New York clocked in at No. 18 following its disastrous 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO