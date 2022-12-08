ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville, FL

The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Molino, Florida

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
MOLINO, FL
WEAR

Blue Angels announce 2023, 2024 Airshow schedules

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Blue Angels have released their 2023 and 2024 Airshow schedules. In 2023, the Blue Angels will fly over Pensacola Beach on July 8 and over NAS Pensacola on Nov. 3-4. In 2024, the Blues will perform over Pensacola Beach on July 13 and over NAS Pensacola...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola receives $637,000 in funding for Hollice T. Williams multi-use path

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola is receiving a $637,060 funding award from the Florida Department of Transportation for a multi-use path at Hollice T. Williams Park. The city says it will provide enhanced connectivity for bicyclists and pedestrians and serve as a safe off-road transportation facility for the surrounding community.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Ohio woman arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly trying to deposit fake check at several Navy Credit Union locations

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Ohio woman was arrested in Escambia County after allegedly trying to deposit a counterfeit check at several Navy Federal Credit Unions in Gulf Breeze, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Renee Moore, 41, was charged with attempted grand theft, fraudulently using personal […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 12-11-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. OPEN CHRISTMAS DAY 6 AM to 6 PM.
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Florida Power & Light presents $25,000 check to Feeding the Gulf Coast

MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light presented a $25,000 check to "Feeding the Gulf Coast" on Monday. The donation will stock the food pantry for the holidays. To light up the event, FP&L introduced the newest solar tree -- complete with festive holiday lights -- at Monday morning's event at Carpenter’s Park in Milton.
MILTON, FL
WEAR

4 Pensacola Beach lifeguards recognized for saving beachgoer's life

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Four Pensacola Beach lifeguards were recognized by the American Heart Association for saving a beachgoer's life back in October. Taylor Busbee, Jacob Wilson, Aiden Morgan, and Kelly Kennedy were recognized for responding to the beachgoer who was experiencing a "life-threatening medical emergency" back on Oct. 8.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WEAR

UWF graduate donates about 2-feet of hair to 'Wigs For Kids'

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A University of West Florida graduate has cut off about two feet of hair to donate to kids in need. Jonathan Padilla-Kirkland started growing his hair when he started college. Now that he's graduated, he chopped it all of to send it out to the organization "Wigs...
PENSACOLA, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 12-10-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. OPEN CHRISTMAS DAY 6 AM to 6 PM.
NAVARRE, FL
WMBB

Student allegedly brought a weapon on elementary school campus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Everbridge Alert was sent out from Bay District Schools to parent and guardians whose students attend Cedar Grove Elementary after a student was found with a weapon. The Everbridge Alert said “This is Bay District Schools with an important safety update for parents and guardians of students who attend […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Panama City, FL

Panama City is the county seat of Bay County, Florida. With its location surrounded by water, the city enjoys a warm climate, a laid-back lifestyle, and plenty of outdoor activities. But the fun doesn’t stop there! You can enjoy a visit to Panama City without breaking the bank. Here’s...
PANAMA CITY, FL

