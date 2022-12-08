Read full article on original website
WEAR
UWF season ends one game shy of National Championship with loss at Ferris State
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- University of West Florida played Ferris State to a tie in the first half of Saturday's National Semifinal, but the Argos season came to an end with a scoreless final 24 minutes. The top-seeded Bulldogs defeated UWF, 38-17, at Top Taggart Field to clinch a spot...
WEAR
Immunization rates for Florida kindergarten, 7th grade students lowest in 10 years
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Immunization rates for Florida's kindergarten and seventh grade students are the lowest they've been in more than 10 years, according to the state health department. Community Health Northwest Florida pediatric nurse practitioner Paula Lindsey says vaccine hesitancy post-COVID is what’s driving the drop. This more than...
WEAR
Lockdown lifted at Flomaton schools after district deems threat 'prank call'
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A prank call into the police department led to all Flomaton schools being placed on lockdown Tuesday morning. The caller reported an active shooter on the campus of Flomaton High School. "What was believed to be a prank call was called into the Flomaton Police Department reporting...
WEAR
Pensacola Christian College student killed in Mississippi officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Fla. -- A 21-year-old killed in a shooting in Mississippi Saturday has been identified as a student at Pensacola Christian College, the college confirmed with WEAR News Monday. According to a release, 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley was shot and killed by a Hancock County deputy after they say he...
Sean of the South: Molino, Florida
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
WEAR
Nearly 1,000 Santa Rosa County students to change schools under re-zoning plan
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Nearly 1,000 Santa Rosa County students will be changing schools next year after the school board recently approved a re-zoning plan. More than 800 students will move to Wallace Lake K-8 when it opens:. Central School (grades 7-8) – 15 students. Chumuckla Elem (grades...
WEAR
Blue Angels announce 2023, 2024 Airshow schedules
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Blue Angels have released their 2023 and 2024 Airshow schedules. In 2023, the Blue Angels will fly over Pensacola Beach on July 8 and over NAS Pensacola on Nov. 3-4. In 2024, the Blues will perform over Pensacola Beach on July 13 and over NAS Pensacola...
WEAR
Pensacola receives $637,000 in funding for Hollice T. Williams multi-use path
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola is receiving a $637,060 funding award from the Florida Department of Transportation for a multi-use path at Hollice T. Williams Park. The city says it will provide enhanced connectivity for bicyclists and pedestrians and serve as a safe off-road transportation facility for the surrounding community.
Ohio woman arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly trying to deposit fake check at several Navy Credit Union locations
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Ohio woman was arrested in Escambia County after allegedly trying to deposit a counterfeit check at several Navy Federal Credit Unions in Gulf Breeze, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Renee Moore, 41, was charged with attempted grand theft, fraudulently using personal […]
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 12-11-22
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 12-11-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. OPEN CHRISTMAS DAY 6 AM to 6 PM.
WEAR
Florida Power & Light presents $25,000 check to Feeding the Gulf Coast
MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light presented a $25,000 check to "Feeding the Gulf Coast" on Monday. The donation will stock the food pantry for the holidays. To light up the event, FP&L introduced the newest solar tree -- complete with festive holiday lights -- at Monday morning's event at Carpenter’s Park in Milton.
WEAR
4 Pensacola Beach lifeguards recognized for saving beachgoer's life
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Four Pensacola Beach lifeguards were recognized by the American Heart Association for saving a beachgoer's life back in October. Taylor Busbee, Jacob Wilson, Aiden Morgan, and Kelly Kennedy were recognized for responding to the beachgoer who was experiencing a "life-threatening medical emergency" back on Oct. 8.
WEAR
Purchase wreaths for headstones at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Kiwanis of Big Lagoon is getting ready for Wreaths Across America Day this upcoming Saturday. Monday morning, Kiwanis members told WEAR News they have 27,000 wreaths to place on headstones at Barrancas National Cemetery. But they need the public's help to cover the many other headstones...
WEAR
UWF graduate donates about 2-feet of hair to 'Wigs For Kids'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A University of West Florida graduate has cut off about two feet of hair to donate to kids in need. Jonathan Padilla-Kirkland started growing his hair when he started college. Now that he's graduated, he chopped it all of to send it out to the organization "Wigs...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 12-10-22
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 12-10-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. OPEN CHRISTMAS DAY 6 AM to 6 PM.
WEAR
Former Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola manager charged with stealing over $800,000
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former manager at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola is charged with illegally using a company credit card to make over $800,000 worth of purchases. Timothy Scott Gilbert, 53, of Pace, was arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 30 and charged with Grand Theft over $100,000.
Student allegedly brought a weapon on elementary school campus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Everbridge Alert was sent out from Bay District Schools to parent and guardians whose students attend Cedar Grove Elementary after a student was found with a weapon. The Everbridge Alert said “This is Bay District Schools with an important safety update for parents and guardians of students who attend […]
Okaloosa County deputies searching for missing, endangered adult
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent out a purple alert Wednesday night for 44-year-old Joshua Lee Coleman. The Crestview man is considered missing and endangered. OCSO said Coleman was last seen on Dec. 3 when he left his house on Alpine Rd. He has red hair and is 6 feet tall with […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Panama City, FL
Panama City is the county seat of Bay County, Florida. With its location surrounded by water, the city enjoys a warm climate, a laid-back lifestyle, and plenty of outdoor activities. But the fun doesn’t stop there! You can enjoy a visit to Panama City without breaking the bank. Here’s...
$5k hidden in ‘Golden Tickets’ at Crestview Christmas Parade
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — If you attended the Sweet Treats of Christmas Parade in Crestview on Dec. 3, be sure to check all of your candy bags. Property Group 850 gave out $5,000 disguised as golden ticket chocolate bars during the annual event. “We decided to do our float Willy Wonka themed and if you’ve […]
