Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Injury Roundup: Tee Higgins and Sam Hubbard Dealing With Injuries

By James Rapien
 5 days ago

Cincinnati is hoping to win their fifth-straight game on Sunday against the Browns

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was limited on Thursday due to a hamstring injury. He participated in full on Wednesday, so it was a bit surprising to see him on the injury report.

Sam Hubbard is dealing with a calf injury and was also added to the injury report. He was limited on Thursday.

Hayden Hurst (calf) is not expected to play against the Browns. Joe Mixon (concussion) practiced in full and will play on Sunday.

Check out the Bengals' entire injury report below.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Cincinnati, OH
