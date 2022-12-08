ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cuse.com

Dared to Dream! Orange Are National Champs!

The Syracuse Orange are National Champions! 'Cuse won a penalty kick shootout, 7-6, over Indiana to claim the first national championship in program history. The shootout was tied at 4-4 after the first round of five, sending it to sudden victory. Both teams converted on their sixth attempts before Syracuse goalkeeper Russell Shealy made a save on Maouloune Goumballe's shot, giving the Orange a chance for victory. Senior captain Amferny Sinclair stepped to the spot and buried his PK, giving Syracuse the national title.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Mintz Career Night Sends ‘Cuse To Victory

A career-high 24-point showing by Judah Mintz pushed Syracuse to an 86-71 win against Monmouth inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. The victory marked the fourth straight for the Orange and improved their record to 7-4, while the visiting Hawks moved to 1-10. Jesse Edwards recorded his fifth...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Special Syracuse Soccer/Basketball Dome Offer For Dec. 12

Syracuse University Athletics is offering its fans the chance to watch the men's soccer team in the NCAA Championship game and the men's basketball squad host Monmouth on Monday, December 12, in the JMA Wireless Dome. A specially priced $10 ticket will provide fans with a reserved seat in section...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Syracuse Earns 30-Point Home Win

Every Syracuse player scored in a 30-point home win for the Orange Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome.Syracuse improves to 8-2 overall with the 83-53 win over Wagner (4-5). Syracuse was led by Dairauna Lewis' fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds whileSaniaa Wilson came off the bench to finish one rebound shy of a double double with 13 points and nine rebounds.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

DeSmet Earns CHA Honor

Graduate student Arielle DeSmet posted a .925 save percentage against the University of Vermont's 10th-ranked offense en route to earning College Hockey America's Goaltender of the Week Award. DeSmet recorded 49 saves shots in the two-game series to post a 2.05 goals against average. The 13th-ranked Catamounts were averaging 3.26 goals per game coming into the weekend.
