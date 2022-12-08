ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Metro Detroit gas prices are lowest in state - but could start climbing soon

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - It was another good week for gas prices as costs at the pump fell another 20 cents. Metro Detroit petrol now costs on average $3.10 per gallon - the cheapest in Michigan. That's the case after another week of double-digit drops in gas prices. Currently, it's about $3.24 per gallon on average in Michigan, which the most expensive in Traverse City.
Stellantis announces carbon net-zero emission goal by 2038

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Stellantis made a big announcement Monday about working with DTE Energy for a cleaner future. The automaker is teaming up with DTE on its mission to achieve carbon net-zero emissions globally by 2038. "Every vehicle we're manufacturing in southeast Michigan is going to be...
