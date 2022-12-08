DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - It was another good week for gas prices as costs at the pump fell another 20 cents. Metro Detroit petrol now costs on average $3.10 per gallon - the cheapest in Michigan. That's the case after another week of double-digit drops in gas prices. Currently, it's about $3.24 per gallon on average in Michigan, which the most expensive in Traverse City.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO