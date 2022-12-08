Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Waterford man wins over $200K in Powerball playing special numbers
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Clinton Llewellyn doesn't always play Powerball but when he does - he picks his own numbers made up of birthdates. In November, those special numbers paid off. The 62-year-old Waterford man played the numbers 02-11-22-35-60 with a Powerball of 23 on two different tickets during...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb Township man shot 3 hawks after utility company refused to cut down trees
(FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man has been ordered to pay $4,500 to reimburse the state and an additional $475 in fines after he shot three young Cooper's hawks out of a tree. Arthur Anderson, 65, will also be on probation for six months and had his shotgun confiscated for the shootings.
fox2detroit.com
Clouds persisting as showers expected later this week in Southeast Michigan
(FOX 2) - It's been over a week since we've had our last, mostly sunny day and today probably won't be the day we change that. Clouds are up top to start the day - though you may notice some clearing back to the east over Ontario. I'm not terribly...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit gas prices are lowest in state - but could start climbing soon
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - It was another good week for gas prices as costs at the pump fell another 20 cents. Metro Detroit petrol now costs on average $3.10 per gallon - the cheapest in Michigan. That's the case after another week of double-digit drops in gas prices. Currently, it's about $3.24 per gallon on average in Michigan, which the most expensive in Traverse City.
fox2detroit.com
Stellantis announces carbon net-zero emission goal by 2038
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Stellantis made a big announcement Monday about working with DTE Energy for a cleaner future. The automaker is teaming up with DTE on its mission to achieve carbon net-zero emissions globally by 2038. "Every vehicle we're manufacturing in southeast Michigan is going to be...
fox2detroit.com
National media: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is possible 'presidential material'
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The national media continues to do stories on the possibility that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whtimer may be a presidential candidate in two years even though she has told FOX2's Tim Skubick she is not running. If President Joe Biden does not run for president again,...
