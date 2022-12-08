Read full article on original website
Certified Burn Manager Program Seeks Volunteers
The Oregon Department of Forestry is seeking members for an advisory committee for its new Certified Burn Manager (CBM) Program, one of many new programs established under Senate Bill 762 (2021) to help address Oregon’s wildfire crisis. “The Certified Burn Manager Program is the first of its kind in...
Bend Rural Fire Seeks Feedback For New Levy
People in Bend and the surrounding Rural Fire District area may receive a call or a text in mid-December asking participants to answer questions about Bend Fire & Rescue services and funding. Phone calls and texts requesting survey participation will begin December 12 and continue through December 17. Bend Fire...
St. Charles Nurses Negotiate New Contract
Home health and hospice nurses from St. Charles Health System overwhelmingly voted to form a union with the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) Dec. 8, in an election supervised by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The nurses want input in local decision-making because they know what their patients need. By forming a union, they will ensure home health and hospice nurses receive fair treatment, access to due process and adequate compensation and local patients receive high-quality, accessible health care.
Keystone Pipeline oil spill investigators search for cause of Kansas rupture
(WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan.) — Federal and state environmental officials worked over the weekend to mitigate the fallout from last Wednesday’s Keystone Pipeline rupture that leaked about 14,000 barrels of crude oil into a Kansas creek. Officials hadn’t yet determined the cause of the incident, TC Energy, the Canadian...
Several School Closures Monday
Due to weather conditions, COCC classes and events are canceled and all campuses are closed on Monday, December 12, 2022. All services and departments will be unavailable for the day. For information, go to https://www.cocc.edu/emergency. Redmond and Jefferson County 509J School Districts have cancelled classes and programs for Monday, December...
Oregon Celebrates ACA’s 10th Open Enrollment
The 10th annual open enrollment period under the ACA is going on now, but you must enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2023. Open enrollment is the only time when anyone who are not offered coverage from a job or a public program like the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare can enroll in health coverage through OregonHealthCare.gov, often with financial help.
City Club Forum On The Houseless
On December 15, the City Club of Central Oregon is proud to host On the Margins In Our Towns-an interactive forum on houselessness across Central Oregon. This will be an engaging dialogue amongst participants supporting an understanding of the causes and conditions that are keeping so many unsheltered. This forum will emphasize table conversation. This is a chance to gather as a community and ask deep questions concerning this complex issue.
Two Suspects Sought in Madras Murder
Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects connected to a murder case in Madras. According to OSP, on October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m., a shooting occurred in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras, Oregon. A male, Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera (24) was shot multiple times. Torres-Aguilera was life-flighted to St. Charles in Bend where he later was pronounced deceased.
Bend Park & Rec Host Holiday Food Drive Saturday
The Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive on Saturday, Dec. 17, to help fill the shelves at the NeighborImpact Food Bank. Community members are invited to bring food donations to one of two BPRD locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday. Saturday,...
