ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
mycentraloregon.com

Certified Burn Manager Program Seeks Volunteers

The Oregon Department of Forestry is seeking members for an advisory committee for its new Certified Burn Manager (CBM) Program, one of many new programs established under Senate Bill 762 (2021) to help address Oregon’s wildfire crisis. “The Certified Burn Manager Program is the first of its kind in...
OREGON STATE
mycentraloregon.com

Bend Rural Fire Seeks Feedback For New Levy

People in Bend and the surrounding Rural Fire District area may receive a call or a text in mid-December asking participants to answer questions about Bend Fire & Rescue services and funding. Phone calls and texts requesting survey participation will begin December 12 and continue through December 17. Bend Fire...
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

St. Charles Nurses Negotiate New Contract

Home health and hospice nurses from St. Charles Health System overwhelmingly voted to form a union with the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) Dec. 8, in an election supervised by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The nurses want input in local decision-making because they know what their patients need. By forming a union, they will ensure home health and hospice nurses receive fair treatment, access to due process and adequate compensation and local patients receive high-quality, accessible health care.
PRINEVILLE, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Several School Closures Monday

Due to weather conditions, COCC classes and events are canceled and all campuses are closed on Monday, December 12, 2022. All services and departments will be unavailable for the day. For information, go to https://www.cocc.edu/emergency. Redmond and Jefferson County 509J School Districts have cancelled classes and programs for Monday, December...
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Oregon Celebrates ACA’s 10th Open Enrollment

The 10th annual open enrollment period under the ACA is going on now, but you must enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2023. Open enrollment is the only time when anyone who are not offered coverage from a job or a public program like the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare can enroll in health coverage through OregonHealthCare.gov, often with financial help.
OREGON STATE
mycentraloregon.com

City Club Forum On The Houseless

On December 15, the City Club of Central Oregon is proud to host On the Margins In Our Towns-an interactive forum on houselessness across Central Oregon. This will be an engaging dialogue amongst participants supporting an understanding of the causes and conditions that are keeping so many unsheltered. This forum will emphasize table conversation. This is a chance to gather as a community and ask deep questions concerning this complex issue.
mycentraloregon.com

Two Suspects Sought in Madras Murder

Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects connected to a murder case in Madras. According to OSP, on October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m., a shooting occurred in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras, Oregon. A male, Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera (24) was shot multiple times. Torres-Aguilera was life-flighted to St. Charles in Bend where he later was pronounced deceased.
MADRAS, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Bend Park & Rec Host Holiday Food Drive Saturday

The Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive on Saturday, Dec. 17, to help fill the shelves at the NeighborImpact Food Bank. Community members are invited to bring food donations to one of two BPRD locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday. Saturday,...
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy