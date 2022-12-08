Read full article on original website
Local Mother dies after crash
Two Corpus Christi children are without their mother this holiday season after Ashton Stinson said his younger sister Crystal Rives was struck by a truck and killed on McCardle Road.
Bond reduction denied for Harbor Bridge wrong-way driver Roxanne Palacios
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Judge Carlos Valdez refused to lower Roxanne Palacios' $600,000 bond Monday. The woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash while intoxicated on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2 appeared before Valdez in a Zoom hearing. Palacios has been in jail since being released from...
CCPD officer identified in late November shooting at scene of domestic disturbance
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCPD officer has been identified in relation to a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. Officers arrived at to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance call. After arriving, officers made contact with a suspect who pulled out his weapon, which forced Senior Officer Alexander LaBatto to discharge his gun, according to the CCPD blotter.
Off-duty officer identified in Sunset Rodeo shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer has been identified in connection with a shooting that happened last month at Sunset Rodeo, a business off of South Staples St. Senior Officer David Mendoza was one of the off-duty officers working on location at a bar on the...
Crash near Petronila claims life of one; DPS investigates
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in Nueces County. Troopers said, a Ford F150 was traveling Westbound on FM-665, east of Petronila. That driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left on to the wrong side of the roadway.
48-year-old Amanda Tamez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m.
Trial underway for woman accused of killing nurse Alexandra Winfree in 2018
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The woman charged with the murder of a young nurse four years ago made an appearance in court Wednesday. Thelma Villarreal is accused of shooting 21-year-old Alexandra Winfree. The shooting happened in December 2018. Police said Villarreal opened fire -- killing Winfree. Detectives have called...
Houston woman killed in Alice crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
Crews St. murder suspect was convicted in 1991 murder case
Court documents have been obtained detailing a murder conviction for Hector Davila. The same man accused of the murder of his home health care taker.
Two juveniles injured in shooting on Brooks Drive
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juveniles are recovering following a shooting earlier Thursday evening. According to Corpus Christi police, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Brooks Drive. CCPD told 3NEWS that their injuries do appear to be non-life threatening. A suspect is in custody, said...
Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District makes changes to COVID-19 case reporting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District told 3NEWS Monday that they are changing the way they report daily COVID-19 cases to the public. Dante Gonzalez, Assistant Director for the health district said the change had to do with correctly using resources. "We are still doing...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
KIII TV3
Several migrants discovered in back of 18-wheeler in Kleberg County
A 911 call came in about the 18-wheeler driving recklessly down U.S. 77 in foggy conditions. 11 migrants were found and the driver was arrested.
CCPD investigates shooting near Uptown Corpus Christi
CCPD responded to a shooting at about 9:15 p.m. at the Bay Vista Pointe Apartment complex located on the 800 block of Caranchua Street.
Drugs, exotic animal skins, and weapons seized by Alice PD
The Alice Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division was investigating a burglary when they discovered what they say are stolen items.
Mobile medical clinic makes stop in Bishop to offer free services to the community
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A handful of people showed up to theBishop Community Center and were there to be seen by health professionals inside the brand new Corpus Christi-Nueces County Mobile Clinic. 90-year-old Maria Diaz was the first patient who stopped by for her COVID-19 booster shot. "I already...
hwy.co
7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting
Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
Robstown ISD officer saves fourth grade student from choking
A truancy officer with the Robstown ISD was celebrated for her life-saving efforts at Monday evening's board meeting.
Woman identified in Crews Street homicide, man jailed and charged with murder
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The woman reportedly killed by 62-year-old Hector Davila in the 2400 block of Crews Street has been identified as Melissa Hernandez. Davila was arrested Friday on murder charges after police were asked to perform a welfare check on the Crews Street home and found a woman's body, Corpus Christi police officials said Monday in a press release.
Young Professionals of the Coastal Bend in business with the Purple Door for holiday party and toy drive
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No matter your profession, you're invited to come out to Brewster Street Ice House for reindeer games and charity. President-elect Kara Rivas of the Young Professionals of the Coastal Bend joined us live to talk about their holiday party that benefits domestic violence survivors via the Purple Door.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
