Operation Santa Claus distributes bikes for 11th year

By Olivia Taggart
 5 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — For 11 years now, Herb Easley Motors has collected bicycles for Operation Santa Claus for the Wichita Falls Fire Department .

Every year, all of the Red River Chevy Dealers begins collecting bicycles in November. The bikes get distributed to a local charity in their town.

Child Care Partners calling upon the community in hopes of “adopting” children for Christmas
    A WFFD firefighter loads a bike into a trailer.
In a statement, Suzanne Robertson, Marketing Director of Herb Easley, expressed her gratitude for everyone who donated.

“We will continue to give bicycles to the children of Texoma for years to come,” Robertson said. “Thank you to the community for donating bikes for Operation Santa Clause.”

