Related
Long-Acting Injectable PrEP as HIV Prevention Scores an A Grade
Long-acting injectable PrEP to prevent HIV received an A grade in an updated draft recommendation issued today by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), an independent panel of health care experts. The grade is important because the Affordable Care Act (ACA, or Obamacare) requires that private insurers and ACA-approved...
Treating Substance Use Improves HIV Care
People who use drugs face barriers that can make it difficult to start and stay on antiretroviral treatment, including unstable schedules, stigma, poverty and homelessness. But those who receive opioid substitution therapy to manage drug addiction are more likely to receive HIV treatment and achieve viral suppression, according to a recent study in Vancouver.
IAS-USA Releases New HIV Treatment and PrEP Guidelines
Coinciding with World AIDS Day on December 1, the International Antiviral Society-USA Panel (IAS-USA) has released updated guidelines on the use of antiretroviral drugs for the prevention and treatment of HIV in adults. The revised guidelines, which can be accessed for free, were published in JAMA Network. IAS-USA (not to...
Treatment: Self-Administration of Long-Acting Injectables
A new formulation of long-acting cabotegravir and alternative injection sites could potentially allow people to administer Cabenuva for HIV treatment or Apretude for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) at home. Currently, Cabenuva (cabotegravir and rilpivirine) is injected in the buttocks by a health care provider every month or every two months, while Apretude (cabotegravir alone) is given every other month. Scientists from ViiV Healthcare tested a high-concentration formulation of cabotegravir that contains twice as much active drug per volume, which reduces the size of the shots. In a study of HIV-negative volunteers, the experimental formulation injected into the butt, thigh or belly had similar safety and produced drug levels comparable to those of the current version. However, the drug didn’t last as long in the body, so monthly dosing would be necessary. Another study found that injecting cabotegravir and rilpivirine into the outer thigh muscle led to drug concentrations similar to those of buttocks injections, which could allow for self-administration.
How to Reverse an Overdose From Tranq, the Lethal Drug Spreading in the US
A cocktail of fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer xylazine known as “tranq” is keeping drug users heavily sedated for longer, prompting people working on the front lines of the crisis to revamp their responses to overdoses, as the drug spreads across the U.S. Tranq, also known as tranq...
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress
People with disabilities who misuse opioid drugs 73% more likely to attempt suicide, national study finds
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
Female children undergo gender transition treatment at a higher rate than males
New information suggests that young girls are initiating treatment to transition into boys more often than their male counterparts. This comes as the popularity of double mastectomy surgeries among minors rapidly increases.
Two new drugs could fight COVID-19
Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
Cure: 15-Year Remission of HIV
A Barcelona woman has maintained an undetectable HIV viral load for more than 15 years after stopping antiretroviral treatment, researchers reported at the 24th International AIDS Conference. The woman was diagnosed with HIV during acute infection at age 59. She joined a small clinical trial testing a combination of immune-modulating therapies, including the immunosuppressive drug cyclosporine and three cytokines, chemical messengers that promote immune cell proliferation and activity. She undertook a planned treatment interruption, but her HIV did not rebound after stopping antiretrovirals. HIV RNA in her blood remained undetectable, and she experienced a progressive reduction in the hidden reservoir of inactive virus. What’s more, she had specific types of natural killer cells and CD8 T-cells that play a role in controlling HIV. The woman’s HIV is not completely eradicated—so she cannot be considered cured in the strictest sense—but her long-term remission may provide clues to help scientists develop strategies for a functional cure.
Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis
Fentanyl and a more dangerous form of methamphetamine have not only driven America's opioid crisis, but greatly contributed to the country's renewed fight with homelessness.
Patients could feel pinch as health plans seek to offload pricey prescription costs
Anna Sutton was shocked when she received a letter from her husband's job-based health plan stating that Humira, an expensive drug used to treat her daughter's juvenile arthritis, was now on a long list of medications considered "nonessential benefits." The July 2021 letter said the family could either participate in...
Many Older People With HIV Report Suboptimal Health
All people with HIV ages 50 or older said they had at least one comorbidity, and one in five reported suboptimal physical, mental, sexual and overall health, according to the results from a North American survey presented at IDWeek 2022. The HIV population is aging thanks to effective antiretroviral treatment....
Biden administration funds study on how to train drug addicts to distribute COVID tests
The Biden administration will spend $1 million on a study of how to train drug addicts how to distribute COVID-19 rapid tests to fellow drug addicts.
'Eat what you kill': How a fentanyl drugmaker bribed doctors, harmed patients and collected millions
Documents reveal details about the culture of greed, power and sales at fentanyl drugmaker Insys, whose executives were jailed amid the opioid crisis.
Leadership Changes at PrEP4All, the HIV Prevention Advocacy Group
As the new year approaches, so do leadership and structural changes at PrEP4All, the advocacy group best known for promoting universal access to pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, the daily pills and long-acting injections that prevent people from getting HIV. Jeremiah Johnson, an HIV advocate since his own diagnosis in 2008,...
Progress on Long-Acting HIV Treatment
Long-acting antiretrovirals are the future of HIV treatment, and new meds on the horizon could improve convenience and adherence. On August 22, the European Commission approved Gilead Sciences’ lenacapavir, sold as Sunlenca, as a new option for treatment-experienced people with multidrug-resistant HIV. Lenacapavir, the first HIV capsid inhibitor, has a long half-life in the body and can be administered just once every six months. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could approve the new antiretroviral by the end of 2022.
US Public Health Service expands applicant eligibility to include people with Chronic Hepatitis B and HIV
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday announced it will be expanding eligibility for the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps to include people who have chronic hepatitis B and HIV, individuals with these conditions having been previously disqualified. “The U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned...
Keeping It Real About HIV Prevention
Every day in 2003, an estimated 14,000 people globally were newly infected with HIV, according to the World Health Organization. I was one of them. I know that many people say, well, HIV is not what it was in 2003, and today, we have medications that work better. That’s true, but if I had the opportunity in 2003 to take a pill that would have reduced the chances of me being positive, I would be all over it.
Project in Rural Kentucky Shows Progress Toward Hepatitis C Elimination
Three quarters of people who currently or previously used drugs completed treatment for hepatitis C and about two thirds were cured in a low-barrier program in a rural Appalachian community, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. “Early results from this clinical trial indicate that it is possible...
