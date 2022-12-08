ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
POZ

Long-Acting Injectable PrEP as HIV Prevention Scores an A Grade

Long-acting injectable PrEP to prevent HIV received an A grade in an updated draft recommendation issued today by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), an independent panel of health care experts. The grade is important because the Affordable Care Act (ACA, or Obamacare) requires that private insurers and ACA-approved...
POZ

Treating Substance Use Improves HIV Care

People who use drugs face barriers that can make it difficult to start and stay on antiretroviral treatment, including unstable schedules, stigma, poverty and homelessness. But those who receive opioid substitution therapy to manage drug addiction are more likely to receive HIV treatment and achieve viral suppression, according to a recent study in Vancouver.
POZ

IAS-USA Releases New HIV Treatment and PrEP Guidelines

Coinciding with World AIDS Day on December 1, the International Antiviral Society-USA Panel (IAS-USA) has released updated guidelines on the use of antiretroviral drugs for the prevention and treatment of HIV in adults. The revised guidelines, which can be accessed for free, were published in JAMA Network. IAS-USA (not to...
POZ

Treatment: Self-Administration of Long-Acting Injectables

A new formulation of long-acting cabotegravir and alternative injection sites could potentially allow people to administer Cabenuva for HIV treatment or Apretude for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) at home. Currently, Cabenuva (cabotegravir and rilpivirine) is injected in the buttocks by a health care provider every month or every two months, while Apretude (cabotegravir alone) is given every other month. Scientists from ViiV Healthcare tested a high-concentration formulation of cabotegravir that contains twice as much active drug per volume, which reduces the size of the shots. In a study of HIV-negative volunteers, the experimental formulation injected into the butt, thigh or belly had similar safety and produced drug levels comparable to those of the current version. However, the drug didn’t last as long in the body, so monthly dosing would be necessary. Another study found that injecting cabotegravir and rilpivirine into the outer thigh muscle led to drug concentrations similar to those of buttocks injections, which could allow for self-administration.
MedicalXpress

Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy

People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
The Hill

Two new drugs could fight COVID-19

Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
POZ

Cure: 15-Year Remission of HIV

A Barcelona woman has maintained an undetectable HIV viral load for more than 15 years after stopping antiretroviral treatment, researchers reported at the 24th International AIDS Conference. The woman was diagnosed with HIV during acute infection at age 59. She joined a small clinical trial testing a combination of immune-modulating therapies, including the immunosuppressive drug cyclosporine and three cytokines, chemical messengers that promote immune cell proliferation and activity. She undertook a planned treatment interruption, but her HIV did not rebound after stopping antiretrovirals. HIV RNA in her blood remained undetectable, and she experienced a progressive reduction in the hidden reservoir of inactive virus. What’s more, she had specific types of natural killer cells and CD8 T-cells that play a role in controlling HIV. The woman’s HIV is not completely eradicated—so she cannot be considered cured in the strictest sense—but her long-term remission may provide clues to help scientists develop strategies for a functional cure.
POZ

Many Older People With HIV Report Suboptimal Health

All people with HIV ages 50 or older said they had at least one comorbidity, and one in five reported suboptimal physical, mental, sexual and overall health, according to the results from a North American survey presented at IDWeek 2022. The HIV population is aging thanks to effective antiretroviral treatment....
POZ

Leadership Changes at PrEP4All, the HIV Prevention Advocacy Group

As the new year approaches, so do leadership and structural changes at PrEP4All, the advocacy group best known for promoting universal access to pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, the daily pills and long-acting injections that prevent people from getting HIV. Jeremiah Johnson, an HIV advocate since his own diagnosis in 2008,...
POZ

Progress on Long-Acting HIV Treatment

Long-acting antiretrovirals are the future of HIV treatment, and new meds on the horizon could improve convenience and adherence. On August 22, the European Commission approved Gilead Sciences’ lenacapavir, sold as Sunlenca, as a new option for treatment-experienced people with multidrug-resistant HIV. Lenacapavir, the first HIV capsid inhibitor, has a long half-life in the body and can be administered just once every six months. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could approve the new antiretroviral by the end of 2022.
POZ

Keeping It Real About HIV Prevention

Every day in 2003, an estimated 14,000 people globally were newly infected with HIV, according to the World Health Organization. I was one of them. I know that many people say, well, HIV is not what it was in 2003, and today, we have medications that work better. That’s true, but if I had the opportunity in 2003 to take a pill that would have reduced the chances of me being positive, I would be all over it.
POZ

POZ

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

 https://www.poz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy