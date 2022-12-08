ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Buck calls Boomer Esiason’s analysis of his over-the-top MNF enthusiasm ‘way off’

By Brandon Contes
Joe Buck seemed really happy when calling Monday Night Football this week. And when someone is really happy, we’re left to wonder why.

Usually, Buck is more reserved on-air, checking his emotions at the door when he steps into a broadcast booth. But Monday night, Buck displayed a more exuberant personality as he welcomed viewers to ESPN’s broadcast of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints . The weather, the location, the sight of Tom Brady , all of it seemed a little sweeter than usual for Buck.

Three days later, presumably after coming down from his high, Buck tweeted about his surprising enthusiasm, claiming the “billions” of people speculating on the reason for his excitement were wrong, especially Boomer Esiason .

After watching Buck act like the happiest man on Earth Monday night, Esiason woke up at 4 a.m. and trekked into his WFAN radio show with a theory behind the broadcaster’s newfound enthusiasm.

“Maybe somebody told him he was too downcast the previous broadcast,” Esiason guessed to his WFAN co-host Gregg Giannotti . “Maybe he was doing that emphatically because somebody criticized him as flat or something.”

But according to Buck, the former NFL MVP and Monday Night Football analyst was “way off.” Buck hasn’t said the cause behind his enthusiastic performance Monday night, but he did admit he believes there was a reason for it, leaving us all to keep guessing.

Meanwhile, former Monday Night Football voice Al Michaels is left to watch Buck’s enthusiasm and ponder what he once had, as he continues to stew over Amazon’s Thursday Night Football schedule .

The post Joe Buck calls Boomer Esiason's analysis of his over-the-top MNF enthusiasm 'way off' appeared first on Awful Announcing .

