Biloxi, MS

Hiller Park boat launch reopens in Biloxi

If you’ve been feeling the itch to take to the water with the recent warm temperatures, now you have one more spot in Biloxi where you can drop your boat. The Hiller Park renovations are complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony held earlier today. This capped off a project...
City of Ocean Springs illuminates oak trees lining Washington Avenue

Downtown Ocean Springs has never before looked so enchanting. All 58 of the oak trees lining Washington Avenue are wrapped in Christmas lights. Spectators say the new lights make the downtown area look like it belongs in a Hallmark Christmas movie. City leaders encouraged families to visit Downtown Ocean Springs...
‘Finding Christmas’ coming to the Beau Rivage in Biloxi

‘Finding Christmas’ opens at the Beau Rivage this coming Thursday. Today, News 25’s Meggan Gray takes us behind the scenes as she gets ready to take the stage. Meggan will be on stage for the December 19th performance. The show runs until December 26th. For ticket information go...
Biloxi High School hosts 2nd annual Winter Magic Festival

Biloxi High School made it snow in South Mississippi at their annual Winter Magic Festival. For the second year, school clubs and organizations set up booths for the community to engage with students. Unlike last year, this year’s Winter Magic Festival was one night only. Twenty-two groups and 500...
Mississippi Power collects 100 bikes for Salvation Army

Mississippi Power Plant Watson employees collected 100 bikes and helmets for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. This morning, Mississippi Power employees dropped off the bikes and helmets at the Salvation Army location in Gulfport. This is something the plant does every year to help with the Angel Tree. Fifty...
Stennis resumes testing on RS-25 engines Wednesday

Now that the Artemis I mission has proved successful, Stennis Space Center is preparing to begin its next round of testing for future Artemis missions. NASA just announced it will start a new series of hot fire testing in Hancock County Wednesday. These tests will support the production of future...
No E. coli found, but boil water notice remains for City of Biloxi

The area of Biloxi, south of Back Bay, remains under a boil water notice. The area includes the Peninsula from Point Cadet to Debuys Road. The alert was prompted after a routine sample from a Back Bay water well showed the presence of E.coli bacteria. The Bradfort Street well was...
Residents in Biloxi reacting to Croatia in World Cup

Although the U.S Men’s team is out of the World Cup, many people are still tuning in and some in Biloxi are heavily rooting for Team Croatia. Last Friday, Croatia played an intense match against Brazil in order to advance to the semi-finals. The game was tied at one...
Biloxi man charged with carjacking, aggravated assault in D’Iberville

A Biloxi man was arrested in D’Iberville this morning, charged with carjacking and aggravated assault stemming from incidents that occurred overnight. Police Chief Shannon Nobles said 48-year-old James Bryant Mills was charged with carjacking and two counts of aggravated assault. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond was set at $150,000. Nobles also noted that Mills was out on bond on an unrelated narcotics charge when he was arrested.
Hundreds of pets vaccinated at HSSM’s free vaccine clinic

Today, people waited in line all morning to get their pets vaccinated at the Humane Society of South Mississippi’s drive-thru event. The free event was held at HSSM’s Spay and Neuter Clinic on Highway 49. The clinic vaccinated about 220 pets and handed out vouchers for 170 more....
Hancock County School Board names Rhett Ladner permanent superintendent

The Hancock County School Board has voted to make Rhett Ladner the permanent superintendent of Hancock County Schools. Beginning today, Ladner will serve as the superintendent of Hancock County Schools until June 30th, 2025. The board voted unanimously on the motion. Ladner succeeds Teresa Merwin, who was fired in August...
Inmate sues Harrison County, sheriff after alleged assault, rape at jail

A Harrison County inmate has sued Harrison County and Sheriff Troy Peterson and unnamed defendants, claiming he was assaulted and raped while in the county jail. The inmate filed a federal lawsuit on December 2, asking for compensatory and punitive damages to be determined at trial. He says he was deprived of his civil rights, there was a conspiracy to interfere with those rights, the county failed to stop the conspiracy and breach of duty.

