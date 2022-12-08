ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Hiller Park boat launch reopens in Biloxi

If you’ve been feeling the itch to take to the water with the recent warm temperatures, now you have one more spot in Biloxi where you can drop your boat. The Hiller Park renovations are complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony held earlier today. This capped off a project...
Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
Biloxi High School hosts 2nd annual Winter Magic Festival

Biloxi High School made it snow in South Mississippi at their annual Winter Magic Festival. For the second year, school clubs and organizations set up booths for the community to engage with students. Unlike last year, this year’s Winter Magic Festival was one night only. Twenty-two groups and 500...
City of Ocean Springs illuminates oak trees lining Washington Avenue

Downtown Ocean Springs has never before looked so enchanting. All 58 of the oak trees lining Washington Avenue are wrapped in Christmas lights. Spectators say the new lights make the downtown area look like it belongs in a Hallmark Christmas movie. City leaders encouraged families to visit Downtown Ocean Springs...
Mississippi Power collects 100 bikes for Salvation Army

Mississippi Power Plant Watson employees collected 100 bikes and helmets for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. This morning, Mississippi Power employees dropped off the bikes and helmets at the Salvation Army location in Gulfport. This is something the plant does every year to help with the Angel Tree. Fifty...
Businesses impacted by Biloxi boil water notice

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s boil water notice is causing area businesses to change how they operate. Even though there is no definite timeline for when clean water will become available, residents are still optimistic. Restaurants and hotels, whether big business or small, have all been impacted by Biloxi’s...
Devin Booker speaks on his time at Moss Point

The Phoenix Suns star returns to the Gulf Coast with his coaches and teammates to retire his Moss Point High School jersey. Eleven Biloxi athletes sign to play at the next level. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST. Biloxi High School saw eleven of its seniors sign to...
Pass Christian Celebrates Christmas in the Pass

The 37th Annual Christmas in the Pass was one of the most crowded events of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the 2022 year. On Friday, December 2, 2022 the event was conducted, beginning right after lunch hours and the authorities of the city closing down by 3pm. Despite having over...
Woolmarket Road Bridge now closed for two weeks

The Woolmarket Road Bridge is now closed for two weeks while emergency repairs are made. Ryals Construction will replace sections of the bridge’s timber piles with steel piles. During the work, motorists will have to use one of two detour routes, Shriners Boulevard to I-10 then to Cedar Lake Road or Shriners Boulevard to Old Highway 67.
Escatawpa enjoys its own Christmas parade for 60th year

ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WLOX) - In just about every parade, fire trucks are part of the show. In Escatawpa, the fire department is the star of the show. “I think it represents Escatawpa very well,” said long-time parade coordinator Harold Myers. “It’s the little things like this with the firefighters getting out meeting the community and the community interacting with the volunteers and all.”
Hundreds of pets vaccinated at HSSM’s free vaccine clinic

Today, people waited in line all morning to get their pets vaccinated at the Humane Society of South Mississippi’s drive-thru event. The free event was held at HSSM’s Spay and Neuter Clinic on Highway 49. The clinic vaccinated about 220 pets and handed out vouchers for 170 more....
No E. coli found, but boil water notice remains for City of Biloxi

The area of Biloxi, south of Back Bay, remains under a boil water notice. The area includes the Peninsula from Point Cadet to Debuys Road. The alert was prompted after a routine sample from a Back Bay water well showed the presence of E.coli bacteria. The Bradfort Street well was...
