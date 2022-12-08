Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Gas prices continue to fall ahead of Christmas in Ga., S.C.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.87 per gallon, decreasing by 9 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA,...
WRDW-TV
Economic Outlook points to likely recession in 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Economic Outlook released by The University of Georgia shows that a short and mild recession is expected for next year. “A 2023 recession is not inevitable, but it would take near-perfect monetary policy plus a lucky break to avoid one,” said Ben Ayers, Dean of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business.
WRDW-TV
FBI reports Ga. hate crimes show increase in 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even as hate crimes have fallen in the U.S. and South Carolina, Georgia has seen an increase, according to the FBI. Marc Benjamin, supervisory special agent FBI Atlanta, states, “The FBI takes hate crimes very seriously. Hate crimes are the top priority in the civil rights division.”
WRDW-TV
Mother’s fight to end opioid epidemic continues into rural Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta mom is keeping her son’s memory alive by helping countless others. Cammie’s son, Christopher lost his battle with an opioid addiction when he was just 32. From writing a book to creating a non-profit, Cammie is making sure she is...
WRDW-TV
Georgia sheriffs shop with children for Christmas
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas around the corner, some sheriff’s offices across Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit by connecting with the youth in their community. Some deputies are starting events called “shopping with a sheriff,” to help kids find the best Christmas present they want under...
WRDW-TV
‘We all hate robot calls’: FCC proposal would help block spam texts, calls
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s attorney general announced Monday support for a new proposal to help block spam texts and calls. Attorney General Alan Wilson joined attorneys general from around the country in backing the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) proposal to require mobile wireless providers to block unlawful text messages at the network level if they originate from fraudulent numbers.
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: I-20 lane closures begin tonight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ll be driving on Interstate 20 Monday night, be aware the right lane will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. For westbound I-20 from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to mile marker 201 in Georgia, the lane will be closed until 6 a.m., Tuesday morning.
WRDW-TV
Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh marry at Georgia lake
ANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and U.S. Women’s National soccer team player Mallory Pugh tied the knot over the weekend in Greensboro, Ga. The couple married at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in front of family and friends, according to PEOPLE. According...
WRDW-TV
Controversial high school football call in Georgia ignites instant replay debate
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some high school football players miss out on the chance of a lifetime after a questionable call during a state championship game. The call seen on GPB Sports has football fans sounding off everywhere. “How could you miss that call?” fan Buck Johnson asked....
WRDW-TV
Ground broken for new Alzheimer’s, dementia center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cognitive Health broke ground Tuesday on a new larger campus and resource center for Alzheimer’s patients. It’s located on Lutheran Drive across from the California Dreaming restaurant on Washington Road. The new center will include a brain health center, a physical activities center and...
Comments / 0