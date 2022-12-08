Read full article on original website
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Klover going online; MT Pints potentially closing; Let’s Play moving; Ignite Great Falls; Carnivorium for sale; apartment redevelopment planned; new event center open
Kristina Remsen, owner of Klover, is closing her brick and mortar store on Central Avenue on Jan. 21, but will keep the shop running as an online boutique. She opened the store in downtown Great Falls about five and a half years ago. Business Bites: Minuteman Metal grant opening; Klover...
Fairfield Sun Times
Fire damages garage on 5th Ave. S in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue was called out to a fire at 4423 5th Ave. S Sunday afternoon. Engine 3 arrived on scene at 1:22 pm and found an attached garage on fire. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Early morning standoff in Great Falls ends without incident
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An early morning standoff in Great Falls ended without incident. Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) Lt. Tony Munkres reports police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 3200 block of 10th Ave. S around 4:00 am. A man involved fled into a nearby building, where he...
agupdate.com
Liebert ranch forced to haul water this winter
EDEN, Mont. – Due to the ongoing drought conditions in north central Montana, the Liebert ranch is being forced to haul water daily from the Eden Community well to their ranch south of Great Falls, Mont. “The drought this year had made the creeks low and slow this winter,...
theelectricgf.com
Hoax threats made statewide, including GFPS, local schools operating normally
Great Falls Public Schools said that several schools had received messages on Dec. 9 regarding bomb threats that are “linked to a national hoax.”. GFPS said that the Great Falls Police Department and other law enforcement entities believe there’s no threat to local schools at this time and all school activities are operating normally.
Great Falls Farmers' Market hosts 'Christmas Craft Show'
Great Falls Farmers' Market board member Erin Borland said the reason for hosting the show is two-fold.
How you can help a Great Falls family left homeless after a fire
A Great Falls family is struggling to recover after a fire destroyed their home on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Great Falls
Great Falls Fire Rescue is at the scene of a "working structure fire" at 426 9th Avenue SW, as of 8:20 a.m. on Thursday
Suspect charged after stand-off with police in Great Falls
A man was arrested in Great Falls early Sunday, December 11, 2022, after a stand-off with police following a reported domestic disturbance
cascadenewspaper.com
All marijuana businesses prohibited in Cascade
In the November 8, 2023, elections, a majority of Town of Cascade residents voted AGAINST permitting marijuana businesses in town limits. These businesses include: Cultivator, manufacturer, medical marijuana dispensary, adult-use dispensary, combined-use marijuana licensee, testing laboratory, and marijuana transporter facility, as defined in I-190 and HB 701. Per Ordinance 2022-04,...
