One person hospitalized after Sneads Ferry fire
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning. Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there. “First unit […]
WECT
NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906. According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while crews...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead woman severely injured after mauled by two dogs
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A woman was severely injured after being mauled by two of her neighbor’s dogs at a home in Hampstead. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit says the woman entered her neighbor’s backyard on Holiday Drive on Thursday, December 8, where the two dogs were tethered.
Crash blocks lanes of Highway 544 near Myrtle Ridge Drive, authorities say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash has blocked lanes of Highway 544 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. No injuries are reported in the crash, which happened in the area of Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at about 1:53 p.m. The South Carolina Department of […]
WECT
One lane of River Road to close for repairs today
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that one lane of River Road will be closed on Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the announcement, stormwater crews will be repairing a pipe beneath the road. During the closure, a flagger will allow thru...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Forensic doctor identifies bones found by Plastic Ocean Project in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Bones were found during a litter pickup along U.S. 421 in New Hanover County on Sunday, December 11. Experts had to identify if the bones belonged to a human or an animal. The Plastic Ocean Project, a Wilmington environment protection non-profit, was conducting...
WECT
Free parking on part of Front Street to help local businesses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s something you don’t hear very often: free parking in downtown Wilmington. The City of Wilmington knows that the construction on Front Street over the last eight months has put a burden on the local shops. This free parking is the latest attempt to ramp up business during the holiday shopping season by attracting more customers.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers discover suitcase with bones inside
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – While out picking up litter on Sunday, volunteers with Plastic Ocean Project made a shocking discovery and called the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office. Volunteers told WWAY a suitcase the size of a carry-on had bones inside. A crime scene investigator was called...
WECT
Ocean Isle Beach suspends decision to trap and pen foxes
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Town Council voted unanimously to suspend its decision last month to trap and pen foxes at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. That initial proposal was to capture foxes that some believe pose a threat to residents and sea turtle...
WECT
Second portion of Hampstead Bypass construction to begin sooner than originally planned
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that construction of the second portion of the Hampstead Bypass is set to begin sooner than originally planned. According to the announcement, construction for the second portion of the bypass, N.C. 140 to N.C. 210, is scheduled to...
2 taken to hospital after crash on North Kings Highway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication Sunday afternoon on North Kings Highway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 1:43 p.m. at the area of North Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road, HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according […]
wpde.com
Keep your distance: Several dune walkovers being replaced in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Beachgoers are being asked to keep their distance as city officials work to replace dune walkovers in Myrtle Beach. Demolition has begun at the walkover at 2104 North Ocean Boulevard. Other walkovers to be replaced include 51st Avenue North, 73rd Avenue North and 8702...
WECT
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last month in Brunswick County. According to the announcement, on Nov. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run along U.S. 17 Business. Authorities had previously issued a release stating they were searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM truck or SUV.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson. According to the announcement, Stevenson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen on Dec. 9 walking along Tiburon Drive. Stevenson was...
PHOTOS: Construction underway at Surfside Beach Pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction is underway in Surfside Beach as crews work to rebuild the Surfside Beach Pier. In November, town council members voted that both residents and out-of-town visitors would be able to walk the pier for free during the new pier’s first year of operations. Construction for the pier is expected […]
WECT
Ocean Isle Beach suspends fox penning after receiving thousands of emails from PETA
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach town council unanimously voted to suspend its November decision to trap and pen foxes. Councilmembers received thousands of emails from members of People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, in recent weeks. Those emails raised concerns that penning is inhumane.
2-vehicle crash injures 1, blocks lanes of traffic on Highway 17 Bypass in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are blocked following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Highway 17, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 7:47 a.m. at the area of Highway 17 Bypass and South Strand Drive, HCFR said. According to HCFR, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. […]
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach could ban beach biking during summer days
Bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach may have to keep their bikes off the sand during the day in the summertime if city council decides they are a safety concern. The topic appeared on the council's agenda at its most recent meeting, but was tabled. Council plans to discuss the item in a workshop setting. Council voted to not discuss the possible ordinance until a public workshop because “council thought it should be brought up one more time,” councilman J.O. Baldwin III said during the Dec. 5 meeting.
coastalreview.org
Land Trust secures 32 acres of Pender’s wet marl forest
The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust has purchased 32.16 acres in Pender County, within the larger Rocky Point Marl Forest Significant Natural Heritage Area. The land, located near the intersection of Interstate 40 and N.C. 210, is considered an “exceptionally significant site” by the North Carolina Natural Heritage Program because it contains the only extant global occurrence of the wet marl forest natural community. The purchase was made earlier this month.
WECT
Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was attacked by two dogs at a home on Holiday Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to a spokesperson with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the woman went over to her next-door neighbor where both dogs were chained in the backyard. The woman...
