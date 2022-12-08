ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

One person hospitalized after Sneads Ferry fire

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning. Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there. “First unit […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WECT

NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906. According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while crews...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hampstead woman severely injured after mauled by two dogs

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A woman was severely injured after being mauled by two of her neighbor’s dogs at a home in Hampstead. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit says the woman entered her neighbor’s backyard on Holiday Drive on Thursday, December 8, where the two dogs were tethered.
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WECT

One lane of River Road to close for repairs today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that one lane of River Road will be closed on Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the announcement, stormwater crews will be repairing a pipe beneath the road. During the closure, a flagger will allow thru...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Free parking on part of Front Street to help local businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s something you don’t hear very often: free parking in downtown Wilmington. The City of Wilmington knows that the construction on Front Street over the last eight months has put a burden on the local shops. This free parking is the latest attempt to ramp up business during the holiday shopping season by attracting more customers.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Volunteers discover suitcase with bones inside

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – While out picking up litter on Sunday, volunteers with Plastic Ocean Project made a shocking discovery and called the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office. Volunteers told WWAY a suitcase the size of a carry-on had bones inside. A crime scene investigator was called...
WECT

Ocean Isle Beach suspends decision to trap and pen foxes

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Town Council voted unanimously to suspend its decision last month to trap and pen foxes at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. That initial proposal was to capture foxes that some believe pose a threat to residents and sea turtle...
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
WBTW News13

2 taken to hospital after crash on North Kings Highway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication Sunday afternoon on North Kings Highway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 1:43 p.m. at the area of North Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road, HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last month in Brunswick County. According to the announcement, on Nov. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run along U.S. 17 Business. Authorities had previously issued a release stating they were searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM truck or SUV.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson. According to the announcement, Stevenson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen on Dec. 9 walking along Tiburon Drive. Stevenson was...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

PHOTOS: Construction underway at Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction is underway in Surfside Beach as crews work to rebuild the Surfside Beach Pier. In November, town council members voted that both residents and out-of-town visitors would be able to walk the pier for free during the new pier’s first year of operations. Construction for the pier is expected […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

North Myrtle Beach could ban beach biking during summer days

Bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach may have to keep their bikes off the sand during the day in the summertime if city council decides they are a safety concern. The topic appeared on the council's agenda at its most recent meeting, but was tabled. Council plans to discuss the item in a workshop setting. Council voted to not discuss the possible ordinance until a public workshop because “council thought it should be brought up one more time,” councilman J.O. Baldwin III said during the Dec. 5 meeting.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
coastalreview.org

Land Trust secures 32 acres of Pender’s wet marl forest

The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust has purchased 32.16 acres in Pender County, within the larger Rocky Point Marl Forest Significant Natural Heritage Area. The land, located near the intersection of Interstate 40 and N.C. 210, is considered an “exceptionally significant site” by the North Carolina Natural Heritage Program because it contains the only extant global occurrence of the wet marl forest natural community. The purchase was made earlier this month.
PENDER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy