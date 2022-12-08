Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Governor Abbott Said Bring a Marine Home Held By Russia - What You Really Need to KnowTom HandyTexas State
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in 2020 murder of Army veteran
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in identifying and locating the suspects and suspect vehicles in the murder of a U.S. Army veteran in 2020. Bernard Terry, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the head around 3:30 a.m. Dec. 13...
KSAT 12
Feud between two men leads to shooting on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a man being shot and hospitalized on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of San Judas. Police at the scene said a 42-year-old man crossed paths...
'Hot zone' | Patrols increase in southwest-side neighborhood after string of crimes, city official says
SAN ANTONIO — A homeowner on the southwest side is asking for more police presence in his neighborhood after noticing a rise in crimes on his street and nearby. For more than a decade, Rosendo Hernandez has lived in Fountain Park South. He described the neighborhood as peaceful—at least, until recently.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police clears up allegations regarding a serial killer targeting women
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department posted on their social media to clear up some recent allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. They said that they are aware of the recent social media posts that have been circulating but there is no factual basis for these claims, and they want to reassure the public to not be alarmed.
KSAT 12
BCSO deputies recall moments K-9 Chucky was killed during trial
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the stand on Monday to testify about K-9 Chucky’s final moments. According to prosecutors, Matthew Mireles led law enforcement on a chase through three counties on Jan. 25, 2019, after he fled a traffic stop in Karnes City. He ended up on Loop 1604 near U.S. Highway 151 in San Antonio after his truck ran out of gas, where they say he pointed a gun at deputies, a police helicopter and himself.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after attacking girlfriend for refusing to lend him $200, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 69-year-old man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he attacked his girlfriend at her South Side home for refusing to lend him $200. Albert Lazarine is charged with injury to elderly - bodily injury. He was arrested Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Bexar County court records.
KSAT 12
Rain complicates explosion investigation on far Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Rain has complicated an investigation into an explosion that killed four people on the Southeast Side over the weekend. The medical examiner’s office identified two victims as 36-year-old Roger Huron Jr. and 28-year-old Ashley Autobe. Officials have also released the ages of the other two victims, one of whom is a 61-year-old man and the other a 57-year-old man.
San Antonio police deny online rumor of serial killer loose in the city
SAPD officials said they have found "no factual basis on these claims."
'We were out of town' - Valley Ranch neighborhood hit by mail theft during the holiday season
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Mail thieves are on the prowl on the far west side of San Antonio, which has residents of the Valley Ranch neighborhood frustrated and pushing for answers. “We were out of town. We had a neighbor grabbing our mail for us,” said Kali Scheben, who’s...
KSAT 12
SAFD holds first media briefing about Southeast Side explosion that killed 4
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department command staff held its first media briefing Tuesday about the explosion at a Southeast Side business that killed four people. The briefing was held at Public Safety Headquarters, which you can view in the video player above. The incident happened at...
KSAT 12
Deadly early-morning crash on West Side highway leaves police with questions
SAN ANTONIO – A deadly crash on a West Side highway early Tuesday morning has left San Antonio police with a lot of questions. Officers answered the call about the crash shortly before 6 a.m. and found a pedestrian dead on the main lanes of eastbound Highway 90, just east of Loop 410.
KSAT 12
Witness to suspected DWI crash recounts how he helped save driver, passenger
SAN ANTONIO – A family is devastated after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their Northwest Side home Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:42 a.m. in the 4400 block of Chedder Drive. San Antonio police said the car was speeding down Babcock Road when it plowed through two...
KSAT 12
Man shot while walking home in West Side, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – A 43-year-old man was shot while walking home on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at midnight at the intersection of Colima and Southwest 19th Street. Police said the man was walking home from a store when a silver...
KSAT 12
15-year-old girl found shot in the back inside stolen car, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl was found with a gunshot wound to the back inside a stolen car Saturday night, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the incident at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Texas Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a stolen vehicle...
KSAT 12
Body of man found in ditch in southwest Bexar County
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a ditch in the southwest part of the county. Sheriff Javier Salazar said a passerby found the body at about 9 a.m. in the 14000 block of Quintana Road near Kinney Road. The victim...
KSAT 12
Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple drive-by shootings targeting the same home on the Northeast Side led to several juveniles arrested this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted Friday, Dec. 2, to a KIA vehicle that was stolen and involved in a criminal incident...
KTSA
BCSO investigating after body found in a ditch
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a body found in a ditch Monday morning. Investigators say the man’s body was found by a person walking in the area around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Kearney and Quintana Roads. Sheriff...
news4sanantonio.com
Police are investigating after 15-year-old girl was found shot inside a stolen vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound inside a stolen vehicle. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Texas Avenue for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a woman inside the home received a call that her daughter...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman on trial for murder-for-hire plot of son, daughter-in-law found guilty
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury found a woman guilty of attempting to pay a carnival worker to kill her son and daughter-in-law. Ruth Ann Comer, 69, was convicted Friday of solicitation of capital murder-remuneration in the 290th district court. She will be sentenced by a judge on Feb. 8.
KSAT 12
Woman displaced, temporarily homeless after explosion on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is left with nowhere to go more than 72 hours after a deadly explosion on the far Southeast Side near K-Bar construction company. “It’s not doing me no good to be out here with no place to stay or sleep. I can’t take a bath. I can’t change my clothes. My shoes have been wet for two days because I didn’t have extra shoes. I have all my stuff in my RV. They just won’t let me get it,” said the woman, who chose not to be identified.
Comments / 1