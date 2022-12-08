Read full article on original website
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Finale Sparks Hilarious Sailor Moon Comparison
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has recently brought the story of the Stone Ocean to a close via Netflix and David Production's anime adaptation, and with the conclusion, the world of the Joestars will never be the same. With the final episodes pitting Jolyne Cujoh against the nefarious Pucci, the priest of Green Dolphin Street Prison who was looking to "reach heaven", the streaming service has picked a hilarious image that has many Stand fans thinking that Jolyne might have taken a page from one of anime's most classic character, Sailor Moon.
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Conjures One of Yugi's Favorite Monsters
The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is running at a steady clip these days even after the passing of the series' original creator, and one magical cosplay is ready to duel with the Dark Magician Girl! Original franchise creator Kazuki Takahashi has left a huge legacy behind as not only has the original run of the series become one of the most popular action franchises of all time, but each of its sequels and spin-offs that have launched in the years since have gone on to find their own relative success among anime and manga fans. That's before even factoring in the trading card game.
Black Clover Exec Addresses the TV Anime's Return
Black Clover is back in the headlines right now, and we have the anime to thank for its return. This weekend will usher in a new era for the series as Studio Pierrot promises to update fans on its movie. Of course, that means netizens are already pleading for the TV anime to return, and their cries are only getting louder. And thanks to one executive, we have been given a tiny taste of what's to come when the show does return.
Dragon Ball Super Creator Addresses the Anime's Timeline
Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and honestly? It is a challenge just to keep the story's timeline straight. Over the years, so much has happened, and its many sequels have blurred the story's chronology. Of course, there is one person keeping track of the timeline, and that happens to be creator Akira Toriyama. So obviously, fans tuned in recently when the artist addressed the timeline in a rare new statement.
Naruto Creator Releases New Art of His Top Hero
Naruto has more characters under its belt than fans can track, but when it comes down to it, only a handful stand out. Guys like Shikamaru and Hinata have their fans, but it is Team 7 that shines above all. Of course, this means Naruto Uzumaki is at the top of the pyramid when it comes to favorites, and now the series creator has shared his latest take on the Hidden Leaf's loudest hero.
Attack on Titan Creator Outs the Biggest Request He Made of the Anime
Attack on Titan's anime run will be officially coming to an end with the final part of the final season next year, but with the manga ending some time ago, the original creator behind it all opened up about the biggest request he had made for the anime adaptation. Series creator Hajime Isayama officially ended the manga's run last year, and notably made some changes to the final moments a bit after the manga's final chapter hit shelves. One can imagine that it's been a period of reflection for the creator as the anime is ending too.
Fairy Tail Cosplay Catches Fire With Natsu
Fairy Tail might be getting ready to heat up our screens in the near future as the franchise's next anime is now in the works, and one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires alive with a fiery take on Natsu Dragneel! Hiro Mashima currently might be in the thick of his latest series, Edens Zero, but he has never quite forgotten the major series he had ended prior. Fairy Tail's original manga and anime run might have wrapped a few years ago, but the creator has been keeping the story with an official sequel series that is getting an anime of its own soon too.
Pokemon Anime Sets Up Galar's Finale in New Promo
Pokemon Journeys has been one of the franchise's best anime outings to date, and fans know it will hurt to say goodbye. After all, the series has gone strong since Pokemon's Gen 8 went live, and the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is making way for a new show to shine. Of course, the question stands about how Pokemon will move into Gen 9, and a new promo is out teasing the emotional move.
Naruto The Gallery Opens in Japan: Watch
Naruto is set to play a big role at this year's Jump Festa, with the Shonen series looking to be joined by the likes of Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and many other series that got their starts in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Now, to help ring in the twentieth anniversary of the most popular ninja anime series, a new art gallery has opened in Japan which has offered fans a virtual tour if you aren't able to make it to Japan during its exhibition dates.
Will One-Punch Man Season 3 Really Be Made by Studio MAPPA?
There is one thing One-Punch Man fans want, and that is a redemption arc. If you will remember back in the day, the anime was one of the industry's biggest when it debuted, and season one blew netizens away with its spot-on animation. It was almost unthinkable for season two to flop, but sadly, One-Punch Man failed to live up to expectations. Now, season three is on the horizon, and a new rumor has fans buzzing over whether anime's studio darling might be overseeing Saitama's return.
My Hero Academia Art Preps Fans For Dabi's Big Moment
My Hero Academia might be bringing the Paranormal Liberation War to a close as the battle wraps featuring Deku and Shigaraki, though fans should prepare themselves for plenty of bombshells before season six marches forward. The biggest that is set to land in this week's new episode revolves around Dabi, the flame wielding villain that has been a trusted ally to Shigaraki through the series, and new art has arrived to hype fans up for "Dabi's Dance".
Dragon Ball Super Art Hypes Its Heroes' New Forms Ahead of 2023
2022 saw some major transformations arrive in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with the Shonen's manga also continuing to explore Goku's Ultra Instinct and Vegeta's Ultra Ego in the Granolah The Survivor Arc. With the manga slated to return later this month with a story taking place prior to the events of the latest film, new art combines the most powerful Z-Fighters and their strongest forms, perhaps hinting at what is to come in the series.
The White Lotus Star Addresses a Major Season 2 Theory About Cameron and Daphne
The White Lotus fans are still reeling from the big twists, turns, and ultimate resolutions (or not) from the Season 2 finale. As the shock and awe slowly die down, the deeper dissection of the season is beginning to unfold in interviews and episode breakdowns with the cast and crew, who are now out in the press addressing some of the biggest questions White Lotus Season 2 left us with.
The White Lotus Creator Teases What Season 3 Will Be About
The White Lotus is a major hit for HBO, and after the massive buzz and week-to-week success of Season 2, Season 3 is a no-brainer. That is a very good question given where the Season 2 finale left things. The White Lotus is presented as an anthology show, with each new season taking place at a different White Lotus hotel; however, there have been some clear carryovers from one season to the other, suggesting that Season 2 and Season 3 could similarly share some connective threads.
Attack on Titan Posts Behind-the-Scenes Season 4 Update
Attack on Titan's final episodes are slated to arrive next year, giving anime fans an ending that has become legendary for its controversial final battle that sees the Scout Regiment fighting against their friend Eren Jaeger. With Studio MAPPA returning to the series once again in 2023, the sound director of the upcoming third part of season four has given fans a brief behind-the-scenes look at the effort that is being placed in to the Survey Corps' final ride.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
Dragon Ball Super Fans Finally Get Long-Awaited Game Announcement
Dragon Ball Super fans finally got a game announcement this weekend that they've been waiting on for a long time now. Bandai Namco announced this week a new version of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game that'll finally bring the game to virtual platforms, a physical-to-digital port that's been one of the top requests ever since the physical cards were available to collect and play with. A specific release date for what's being called Dragon Ball Super Card Game Digital Version hasn't yet been announced, but we know the game will be out in 2023 with more details to be revealed during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event.
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer
During The Game Awards, Capcom officially revealed that Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2nd. The news was announced alongside an all-new trailer, though it didn't come as much of a surprise for many fans, as the release date was accidentally leaked by the PlayStation Store last night! Of course, seeing a release date on a website isn't nearly as exciting as seeing it in a video with a bunch of gameplay footage, and Capcom still managed to deliver a pretty exciting trailer.
One Piece: Red Team Explains the Movie's Focus on Music
One Piece: Red not only brought back Red-Haired Shanks to the Grand Line, but it also introduced his daughter Uta in a surprising twist. With Shanks' progeny becoming a major sensation thanks to her wild vocal skills, the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise presented Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates with some big battles, but it also dedicated some of its run time to presenting electric tunes. Now, in a new interview, director Goro Taniguchi discussed the importance of music to the new film and how that plays into the anime's origins.
C2E2 Reveals Buffy The Vampire Slayer Stars James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter for 2023 Lineup (Exclusive)
C2E2 is always one of the most entertaining conventions on the calendar, and 2023 is shaping up to be no different. ReedPop is celebrating with 12 Days of C2E2, which will reveal a big-time lineup of guests, ticket giveaways, and more surprises, and ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal two fan favorites will be in attendance. Buffy the Vampire stars James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter will be joining the linupe for all three days of the event, and they will be part of a panel and will be available for photo ops and autograph signings. Buffy fans will not want to miss out on all the fun, and you can now get tickets for C2E2 2023 right here!
