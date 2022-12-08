Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle's Mother Doria Ragland Has no Kind Words for Ex Husband Thomas Markle
Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland is finally speaking on the media frenzy her ex-husband and Markle's father Thomas Markle has been part of. In the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan that explores Meghan and Prince Harry's relationship before marriage, as royals, and now living in America, Doria speaks for the first time publicly about her daughter and son-in-law's headline-making romance. While she gushes over them, she doesn't share the same sentiments about her ex. Meghan and her father have been estranged for years since he began speaking to the press amid her relationship with Harry.
Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname
Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
it's huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry's son
FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
Royal Family Fires Back About Being Asked to Give Their Side for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries
If you watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries on Netflix than you saw a disclaimer that said the royal family declined to comment. But is that true?
The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
Prince Harry said the royal family were 'surprised a ginger could land such a beautiful woman' after meeting Meghan Markle
Prince Harry also said his family's judgment was clouded by the fact that Meghan Markle was a Hollywood actress and they thought it wouldn't last.
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and 'sweaty' for their first date
Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Meghan's mother Doria Ragland says she's 'ready to have her voice heard' after 'challenging' few years
Doria Ragland says she is ready to “have her voice heard” after many “challenging” years.Meghan’s mother spoke for the first time on camera about the Duke and Duchess’s relationship in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series.She said she wanted to share “some of her experience as (Meghan’s) mom” in the hotly anticipated docuseries dropped on Thursday, 8 December.Ms Ragland also recalled her first impressions of Prince Harry, and how her daughter first told her she was dating a royal.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Royal family, Netflix at war over comment calls for Harry, Meghan's show
There’s a fresh royal war brewing. Palace sources claim Netflix did not ask the royal family for comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries, but the streaming giant and filmmakers insist they did. At the very beginning of “Harry & Meghan,” which started streaming in the early hours of Thursday morning, a message flashes over a black screen that reads, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, one source alleged to us shortly after the premiere that neither Buckingham Palace, which represents King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Kensington Palace, which represents...
How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royals Will Celebrate Christmas 2022 (Exclusive)
The royal family is gearing up for their first holiday season since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. For the family, Christmas has traditionally been a time where they all come together at their Sandringham country estate and royal watchers are wondering if King Charles III will stay true to the tradition in his parent's absence.
Biggest Bombshells From The First Volume Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries
After months of anticipation, the first half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries finally debuted on Thursday, December 8.Prior to the big premiere, the parents-of-two mostly kept their lips zipped about filming, though the former actress hinted she wasn't completely satisfied with the final result."It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director [Liz Garbus] whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it," she shared in her recent Variety interview. "We’re trusting...
Prince Harry details his low-key proposal to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle let royal fans in on how their magical proposal went down back in 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about the early days of their relationship in their new Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” — in which the former royals discuss life before, during and after the palace. Among the myriad of revelations the scandal-scarred royals have detailed in the documentary, one particular anecdote was about the day Harry popped the all-important question to Markle, 41. “I wanted to do it earlier,” Harry, 38, explained in the series’ second episode, released on Thursday. “I had...
King Charles III Not To Invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Coronation, Royal Expert Suggests
Though Buckingham Palace is yet to comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," a royal commentator believes King Charles III faces a "stark choice." The new reigning monarch will find it hard to avoid this drama, so how will he react to it?
Prince William, Kate Middleton Confident Not To Be Overshadowed By Prince Harry, Meghan Markle During US Visit
Prince William and Kate Middleton will be making their way to the U.S. for the Earthshot Prize ceremony on Friday, December 2. The royal couple's tour will start on Wednesday, November 30, so will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle overshadow them?
Meghan records moment Prince Harry proposed to her
Meghan Markle's recording of Prince Harry's proposal has been shown on Netflix's much-anticipated Harry & Meghan series. "Jess, Jess, Jess, Jess, it's happening," the now-Duchess of Sussex can be heard whispering to her friend, who was on the phone. Harry was asked by the interviewer what "position he was in," to which he quipped "downward dog," much to Meghan's amusement. "Of course I got down on one knee. Of course I did," the prince recalled, as they reminisced about the moment. Megan, however, described the days after the engagement as an "orchestrated reality show."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Prince Harry Feels 'Sad' Over Meghan & Thomas Markle's Estrangement: 'She Doesn't Have A Father'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been battling family drama on both sides. The couple opens up in the third episode of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, about what happened behind-the-scenes with Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, that led to him not attending their 2018 royal wedding. “Of course,...
Was the Royal Family Approached About Harry & Meghan's Doc? The Tea
When it comes to buzzworthy topics, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries is among the ones to take the crown. In Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take viewers...
