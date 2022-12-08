Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Opioid settlement funding to make 'real difference' in life of North Carolinians, AG says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina will receive more than $1 billion from litigation against the pharmaceutical industry after agreements were reached with CVS and Walgreens. “This is real money that’s going to make a real difference in the lives of a lot of people,” North Carolina Attorney General...
WLOS.com
NC Attorney General Josh Stein pushes FCC to help stop robotexts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is joining a coalition of 51 attorneys general pushing for action from the FCC to cut down on robotexts. “Robotexts are becoming almost as big as a nuisance as robocalls,” Stein said. According to the Stein, $86 million...
WLOS.com
Asheville firefighters seek screenings outside their benefits to better know cancer risks
Asheville, NC — Cancer is the No. 1 cause of death among firefighters. News 13's Deadlier than Fire series has focused on the need for occupational cancer resources for North Carolina’s firefighters. In Asheville, firefighters recently took steps aimed at early detection, outside what the city provides in...
WLOS.com
"It will be transformational" Asheville officially breaks ground on housing project
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville and its partners officially broke ground Tuesday on the permanent supportive housing project at the former site of the Ramada Inn. Construction should begin next month, after the first of the year, to turn the building into permanent supportive housing. This...
WLOS.com
Evergreen raises Santa Pals money to help Haywood County students
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a long-standing holiday tradition in Haywood County. The Santa Pals program dates to 1926. Pactiv Evergreen and its employees raised and donated $80,000 to Haywood County Schools to help provide clothing to families that might need some extra assistance this year. “They are...
WLOS.com
Medication shortage and respiratory illness still a factor in Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Medication shortages have been impacting some mountain health care facilities and pharmacies. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the hospital has been working around those medication shortages. Throughout the pandemic, they've been making substitutions when it's needed. It’s just been recently Western North Carolina has struggled with shortages of over-the-counter medications, especially for children.
WLOS.com
Saving the birds, one yard at a time: Store owners set out to help reverse habitat loss
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local Asheville store is working to save the North American bird population one yard at a time -- that store is Wild Birds Unlimited in South Asheville. Wild Birds Unlimited Incorporated partnered with the National Wildlife Federation after studies showed that the bird population...
WLOS.com
Gas prices decline for five straight weeks, a welcome break for travelers
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 10.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 34.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 8.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.
asheville.com
Henderson County Attracts $55 Million Investment by Multinational Beverage Producer
Lassonde Industries Inc., a producer of fruit juices and drinks, has confirmed the expansion of its Mountain Home Industrial Park location. The $55 million project includes the construction of a new facility as well as the addition of a new production line. The company currently employs 135 individuals and expects to add 30 new permanent employees with average wages exceeding the county’s average wage.
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
WLOS.com
Governor's western residence opens over the weekend for community to check out
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, Governor Roy Cooper is opening the doors to his Asheville residence for a holiday open house. For several hours on Saturday, people could tour his western residence and enjoy all the holiday decorations. The residence features views of Mount Pisgah and downtown Asheville.
WLOS.com
Mission Hospital nurses rally to highlight concerns about workplace violence, more
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dozens of nurses at Mission Hospital in Asheville gathered Tuesday morning to fight for better working conditions. Registered nurses at Mission Hospital rallied to highlight their patient safety concerns, including short-staffing and workplace violence. The nurses told News 13 crews, they are pushing HCA to work harder to retain and recruit nurses and to always give them a safe working environment.
WLOS.com
Asheville to break ground on permanent supportive housing project at Ramada Inn
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A big investment in housing opportunities for the homeless is coming to the city of Asheville. The city plans to create 113 units of permanent supportive housing at the former Ramada Inn at 148 River Ford Parkway. Advocates for the homeless believe the development will...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A head-on crash Sunday morning in Arden sent three people to the hospital with severe injuries. Asheville police say it happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Sweeten Creek Road near Weston Road. Two of those involved had critical injuries, the third has life-threatening injuries. An update to...
avlwatchdog.org
Dog Flu Closes Shelter Intakes, Adoptions Suspended
This story has been updated. An outbreak of the highly contagious canine influenza has forced the Asheville Humane Society to suspend dog adoptions, and no new dogs are being accepted at the county animal shelter. “The dogs in our care and the pets of our community are our highest priority,”...
WLOS.com
Bike build for local students hosted at Oskar Blues Brewery
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit organization, Oskar Blues employees and volunteers are all coming together to put some bikes together for students at Brevard Elementary School. The nonprofit Can'd Aid and Oskar Blues have partnered for the bike build. Building the bikes is happening Sunday, Dec.11 from 4:30...
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in North Carolina?
Is it legal to shoot someone to protect your home in North Carolina? The answer depends on the circumstances.
WLOS.com
Repairs to flood-damaged Pisgah Memorial Stadium nearly complete
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — When the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred hit Canton last year, the flooding swamped the field at one of the town's landmarks -- Pisgah Memorial Stadium. But now, the damaged field is repaired. Federal rules had to be met, but there’s increasing excitement for sports to return soon.
WLOS.com
Giving with 'no strings attached:' Volunteers in Brevard build 100 bikes for area children
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday served as a busy afternoon for many Brevard residents at Oskar Blues. The nonprofit organization Can’d Aid, along with Oskar Blues Brewery Taproom employees and local volunteers came together to build bikes for every first grader at Brevard Elementary School. Can’d Aid is...
WLOS.com
Nonprofit receives large donation to help with mission of providing to those in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Beloved Asheville is receiving a large donation of canned food and other items from UScellular’s Nourishing Connections program to help them with their mission of providing free food to the less fortunate. In a time of economic turmoil and with it being so close...
