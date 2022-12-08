Week 14 was a tough one for the Dallas Cowboys from an injury standpoint, but the offense could be getting one of their franchise cornerstones back for a Week 15 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jerry Jones appeared on his regular interview with DFW radio station 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday where the smattering of injuries sustained by the Cowboys recently was a topic of discussion. The conversation shifted to Tyron Smith and his protective availability as he nears a return from a preseason knee and hamstring injury to his left leg. Jones was optimistic about the veteran left tackle’s chances to get on the field as soon as possible.

2 HOURS AGO