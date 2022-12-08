Read full article on original website
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
Kyler Murray injury update confirms Cardinals’ worst fears
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury during their Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, and according to the latest updates, the outlook on the latest setback is not good. Initial tests on Murray’s injury indicated a torn ACL, and his MRI Tuesday confirmed just that, per Ian Rapoport. […] The post Kyler Murray injury update confirms Cardinals’ worst fears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff Saturday sends message to Colts about full-time coaching job
Indianapolis Colts’ interim head coach Jeff Saturday recently spoke on his future with the team per Zak Keefer. “Asked today about this, Jeff Saturday makes this clear: he wants to coach full-time, and plans on interviewing for the Colts’ head coach opening this January, ‘if they’ll have me.’ Despite the rocky last few weeks, it’s […] The post Jeff Saturday sends message to Colts about full-time coaching job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin commented on the quarterback depth chart following Mitchell Trubisky’s difficult outing against the Baltimore Ravens, per Brooke Pryor. “Mitch Trubisky still listed as the primary backup on the Steelers’ latest depth chart, and Mason Rudolph is No. 3. Tomlin said today they’re more like 2 and 2a,” Pryor wrote […] The post Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach passes away at 61
The college football world has lost a great one, as Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the age of 61. The school put out an announcement on Leach’s death Tuesday morning. Leach coached Mississippi State football from 2020 to 2022, but his impact goes away beyond what he did as […] The post Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach passes away at 61 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyron Smith gets eye-opening update from Jerry Jones ahead of Cowboys Week 15
Week 14 was a tough one for the Dallas Cowboys from an injury standpoint, but the offense could be getting one of their franchise cornerstones back for a Week 15 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jerry Jones appeared on his regular interview with DFW radio station 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday where the smattering of injuries sustained by the Cowboys recently was a topic of discussion. The conversation shifted to Tyron Smith and his protective availability as he nears a return from a preseason knee and hamstring injury to his left leg. Jones was optimistic about the veteran left tackle’s chances to get on the field as soon as possible.
Commanders star Chase Young gets key update ahead of potential season debut vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders have been without star EDGE rusher Chase Young due to injury for the entire 2022 NFL season, but they could be getting him back ahead of their stretch run. With just four weeks left in the regular season, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera indicated that Young is “heading in the right direction” towards a potential season debut on Sunday against the New York Giants in Week 15. Via JP Finlay of NBC Sports, Rivera said that Young “seems to be confident” that he’ll be ready to play in the rivalry clash.
Packers news: Aaron Rodgers getting key weapon back for Week 15 vs. Rams
The Green Bay Packers are still looking to end the season on a high note despite their 5-8 record, and the team will be getting a key offensive weapon back from injury ahead of their Week 15 clash vs. the Los Angeles Rams. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Aaron Rodgers could have rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs back in his arsenal come Monday night.
Bulldogs make decision on ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois after Mike Leach’s death
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Illinois Fighting Illini after the passing of head football coach Mike Leach, ESPN Senior Writer Chris Low wrote in a Tuesday tweet. “The players are 100 percent behind playing this bowl game and doing what coach Leach would expect them to do,” Mississippi […] The post Bulldogs make decision on ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois after Mike Leach’s death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Niners predictions for Week 15 vs. Seahawks
The 2022 NFL season is coming down to the wire, so every result could have serious implications for postseason hopes or draft positions. The San Francisco 49ers will be traveling to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field for a Thursday Night Football matchup. This means it is time for some San Francisco 49ers Week 15 bold predictions.
Tennessee football: 3 transfer portal players Volunteers must target
With the 2022 college football regular season over, schools are already thinking about 2023. It all began on December 5th with the opening of the transfer portal. Many players entered their names in the portal and are looking for new homes in this upcoming season. One program they could take into consideration is Tennessee.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick reacts to Mac Jones’ latest viral moment of frustration
Mac Jones and the New England Patriots walked out of Arizona with a 27-13 win over the Cardinals on Monday, though it didn’t come without a struggle or frustration. On the Patriots’ third play of their opening drive of the second half, New England was forced to call a timeout as the play clock was set to expire.
Kliff Kingsbury reacts to Mike Leach’s death
Former Texas Tech quarterback and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury released a statement on former football head coach Mike Leach’s death over an hour after Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a statement of his own. “There is no way I would be where I am today if not for Mike Leach and everything […] The post Kliff Kingsbury reacts to Mike Leach’s death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matthew Judon drops ultimate praise on Josh Uche following win vs. Cardinals
One of the New England Patriots’ pass rushers is tied for the league lead in sacks, yet it was a different player who got three sacks in their 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Josh Uche had three sacks and a couple pressures in New England’s...
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement
The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: 49ers facing poaching threat for third straight season
Kyle Shanahan has been a damn good coach for the San Francisco 49ers. Ever since he took over the coaching job for the team in 2017, the team has found consistent success for most of their seasons. A big part of that is not just Shanahan’s coaching, but also his assistants’ work in helping Shanahan […] The post RUMOR: 49ers facing poaching threat for third straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals’ Colt McCoy speaks out on devastating Kyler Murray injury
Things went from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football as quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL while trying to rush for a first down. It just caps off what’s been a brutal season for Kliff Kingsbury’s squad, ultimately losing to the New England Patriots and dropping to 4-9 on the season.
Aaron Jones injury nothing to worry about after he failed to finish Bears game
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was back on the practice field after he failed to complete a game against the Chicago Bears due to an injury, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN NFL Nation Packers reporter Rob Demovsky. Aaron Jones exited the Bears game with a shin...
