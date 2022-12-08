Be 2022’s Holiday Gifting Hero With the Latest Gaming Gear From Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, and Neat Microphones

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022--

Looking to be this year’s holiday gifting hero? Get the latest console gaming accessories, PC gaming peripherals, and microphones from leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) this holiday season.

Shoppers still on the hunt for the perfect gift can pick from a variety of best-selling and award-winning gear from Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, and Neat Microphones for gifting to the gamers and tech enthusiasts in the house. From top-rated Turtle Beach gaming headsets, controllers, and flight simulation accessories, to creating the most beautiful high-performance PC gaming desktop with ROCCAT, to using a Neat microphone that ensures your voice sounds amazing – the below accessories deliver the competitive advantage and top performance gamers want.

“The latest gear from Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, and Neat are premier examples of superior innovation, design, and style, and all three brands feature a variety of products that would make the perfect gift,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Giving Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, or Neat products this holiday makes for a great present and has the potential to make you this year’s gifting hero, because across the board our products deliver top performance, high quality, and a competitive advantage over lesser gaming accessories.”

Turtle Beach Gaming Headsets

Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB continues the best-selling gaming headset series’ tradition of delivering powerful game sound, crystal-clear chat, and ultimate comfort for just $99.95 MSRP. Additionally, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX offers expanded compatibility with more systems and a massive 48+ hour extended battery life for $129.95 MSRP, and the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX delivers ultra-premium everything for $199.95 MSRP. If sights are set on a wired multiplatform gaming headset, Turtle Beach’s Recon 500 ($79.95 MSRP), Recon 200 Gen 2 ($59.95 MSRP), Recon 70 ($39.95 MSRP), and Recon 50 ($24.95 MSRP) headsets offer a variety of choices.

Turtle Beach Controllers

Turtle Beach redefined the wired controller space when it expanded its best-selling brand name beyond gaming headsets and into gamepads with the launch of the Recon Controller. The award-winning Recon Controller comes in Black or White and combines game-winning controls with Turtle Beach’s game-changing audio features like Superhuman Hearing™ for $59.95 MSRP. An exclusive Arctic Camo colorway is also available for $64.95 while supplies last. Additionally, Turtle Beach’s REACT-R Controller offers many of the same features as the Recon Controller for $39.95 MSRP and comes in Black, or White with Purple accents.

Designed for Xbox and wireless cloud gaming on Android mobile devices, the Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller adds a sturdy phone clip and Bluetooth ® connectivity to Turtle Beach’s award-winning gamepad design for $99.95 MSRP, while the Atom Controller gives gamers-on-the-go a truly unique mobile gaming controller with a magnetic two-piece design that fits nearly all Android phones and is ultra-portable for a $99.95 MSRP.

Turtle Beach Flight Simulation

For flight sim fans, there’s only one logical choice this holiday season, and it’s the one that uses the latest technology for the ultimate flight sim experience. Last year Turtle Beach launched its groundbreaking, award-winning VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System ($379.95 MSRP) to critical acclaim, catapulting the best-selling brand into the flight simulation category. The new VelocityOne Rudder ($299.99 MSRP) and VelocityOne Stand ($199.99 MSRP) now complete the setup, while the just launched VelocityOne Flightstick is another groundbreaking, modern single joystick controller perfect for air and space flight combat games for $129.99 MSRP.

ROCCAT PC Gaming Keyboards

ROCCAT’s latest Vulcan II Max full-size keyboard ($229.99 MSRP) is stunning in every sense of the word, and has been named gaming’s most beautiful gaming keyboard by Tom’s Hardware and CGmag.com, among other notable publications. The Vulcan II Mini is its compact 65%-sized counterpart for $149.99 MSRP. Both the Vulcan II Max and Mini are available in Black or White and feature hyper-responsive, durable TITAN II Optical-Mechanical Switches and the world’s first Dual-LED Smart Switches. ROCCAT’s Magma ($59.99 MSRP) and Pyro ($79.99 MSRP) are also great keyboard options, each with RGB lighting that syncs with other AIMO -enabled ROCCAT accessories. Be sure to check out ROCCAT’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide for additional offers.

ROCCAT PC Gaming Mice

PC gamers can add ROCCAT’s Kone XP wired mouse ($89.99 MSRP) or Kone XP Air Stellar Wireless mouse ($169.99 MSRP) to their desktop setup. The Kone XP mice showcase brilliant 3D RGB AIMO lighting with five programmable zones, as well as have a multi-button design to complement any game or project, and the precision and speed of ROCCAT’s Owl-Eye 19k DPI Optical Sensor and Titan Optical Switches . The wireless Kone XP Air also includes an RGB Rapid Charge Dock to keep it charged up while adding to the lightshow. The Burst Pro Air wireless mouse ($99.99 MSRP) and wired Burst Pro ($59.99 MSRP) are also great PC gaming mice options.

ROCCAT PC Gaming Headsets

Completing the most beautiful PC gaming desktop, ROCCAT’s Syn Max Air ($249.99 MSRP) is the brand’s flagship wireless 3D audio PC gaming headset that combines the best of Turtle Beach’s game-winning audio features with ROCCAT’s unique design and RGB lighting. Powerful, immersive PC gaming sound quality, unmatched microphone performance, and premium comfort features abound in the Syn Max Air . Additionally, the Syn Max Air ’s earcups and included RGB Rapid Charge Dock deliver RGB lighting and sync with other AIMO -enabled ROCCAT PC gaming peripherals. ROCCAT’s Syn Pro Air headset is also available for $149.95 MSRP.

Neat Digital/USB Microphones

Whether you’re gaming, working, or in school, the need for your voice to sound as good as possible has never been more important than now. Enter Neat Microphones and the brand’s latest digital USB and analog XLR microphones. Gamers, streamers, and podcasters will be thrilled with Neat’s Bumblebee II Professional Cardioid USB Condenser Microphone which features a 25mm condenser capsule for $99.99 MSRP. Additionally, for easy plug-n-play setup, Neat’s Skyline USB Desktop Microphone is elegant, simple to use, and only costs $69.99 MSRP.

Neat Analog/XLR Microphones

For studio-worthy performance, vocalists, musicians, recording, and voiceover artists can’t go wrong with Neat’s King Bee II XLR Microphone ($169.99 MSRP). The King Bee II is perfect for capturing vocals, drums, electric guitar, piano, and most acoustic instruments, and even comes with its own shockmount and pop filter. Artists needing something smaller in size but still big on performance can find Neat’s Worker Bee II XLR Microphone for $99.99 MSRP.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach simulation products, controllers, gaming headsets, and other gaming accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

For the latest information on Neat Microphone’s complete lineup of professional and consumer microphones, visit https://www.neatmic.com.

Embeddable video here: https://youtu.be/YMi0GnaMLqo

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) ( www.turtlebeachcorp.com ) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com ) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and ground-breaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.com ) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC peripherals. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand ( www.neatmic.com ) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals, and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

