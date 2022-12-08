Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Cherokee County detention officer charged with crimes after allowing inmate to grope her, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate detention officer was arrested and charged after investigators said she kissed and allowed an inmate to grope her, among other things, officials said Monday. According to a release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Brittany Roxanne Walker, 32, of Shelby, North Carolina, was...
Man accused of killing neighbor during target practice has bond hearing
A man who claimed he accidentally killed his neighbor while target shooting faced a judge in a bond hearing Monday afternoon.
WYFF4.com
Man beaten, partially scalped during violent attack in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A Georgia man was arrested after a violent assault in Asheville where a man was beaten and partially scalped, according to police. Patrol officers said they responded just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 9 to Kenilworth Road for a report of an assault that happened nearby.
Suspect wanted in theft of trailer in Marion
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying the person suspected of stealing a trailer from a business parking lot.
Anderson Co. deputies searching for trailer in grand larceny investigation
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a trailer that was stolen on Saturday. Deputies said a black Chevrolet 2500 HD stole a black cargo trailer. According to deputies, the black Chevrolet had two white males inside. If you see this truck or this...
Man Faces Steep Poaching Charges After Dismembered Bear Carcasses Discovered in NC
A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly illegally killed and then dismembered three black bears earlier this fall. John Robert Bunkley, Jr., 26, has been hit with 20 charges, according to the state’s Wildlife Resources Commission, including, three counts of unlawful possession, one count of littering, and three counts of failure to validate.
2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired following internal investigation
Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an internal investigation.
Buncombe Co. detention officer arrested on hit-and-run charge
A detention officer in Buncombe County was arrested Friday on a felony hit-and-run charge.
WYFF4.com
Woman charged after deputies, SWAT search home, find fentanyl, heroin, officials say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A home worth hundreds of thousands of dollars has been officially "closed for business" as a drug house after the arrest of a woman who lived there, according to deputies. Johnny Duncan, with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, said the home, located on Ferenvilla Drive...
FOX Carolina
Deadly Accident in Easley
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
WLOS.com
Head-on collision in Asheville sends two people to the hospital; traffic impacted
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency crews were on scene of a head-on collision in Asheville Monday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital. The Asheville Fire Department (AFD) tweeted at 12:53 p.m. that crews were at the scene of a two-car crash on Riverside Drive under the Haywood Road bridge.
WYFF4.com
Member of Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office charged with felony hit-and-run
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A member of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with felony hit-and-run, according to Buncombe County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Director Aaron Sarver. Sarver said Will Martin was taken into custody Friday night by the State Highway Patrol on a felony hit-and-run...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Union County crash, troopers say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Saturday morning, around 7:50 a.m. According to troopers, a 2021 Ford SUV was headed East on SC Highway 49, near Wild Cat Road when it went...
Man shot at after trying to stop shoplifters in Anderson Co.
Deputies said a man was shot at while pumping gas Friday morning in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Nine indicted in Oconee Co. ‘Operation Rocket Fuel’ drug bust
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said nine suspects were indicted by a State Grand Jury in the second phase of the ongoing “Operation Rocket Fuel” drug trafficking conspiracy investigation. In May 20, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that 26 people...
Man dies in crash on Calhoun Memorial Hwy. in Easley
A driver died in a crash Monday morning in Easley.
1 charged after dismembered bears found in NC
Wildlife officials have charged a man after three bears were found dismembered in western North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
One person killed in Pickens County crash, coroner says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday morning in Pickens County, according to the coroner. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. on Highway 123 under the Highway 8 overpass. Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles involved. The coroner said one...
WLOS.com
MISSING: Multiple county sheriff's offices searching for woman last seen 4 weeks ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Yancey County woman who was last seen four weeks ago is continuing to appeal to the public for help locating her. Officials say Summer Ray, age 38, of Burnsville, was last seen Nov. 13, 2022. Summer stands 5'9" tall and...
Police warn residents about car break-ins in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Simpsonville Police Department warns residents in the area to be aware after three suspects were confronted about a car break-in. Officers said a victim confronted three suspects while they were breaking into cars and the suspects discharged a weapon toward the victim once confronted. No injuries were reported according […]
