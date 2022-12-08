ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Carolina

Deadly Accident in Easley

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Nine indicted in Oconee Co. ‘Operation Rocket Fuel’ drug bust

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said nine suspects were indicted by a State Grand Jury in the second phase of the ongoing “Operation Rocket Fuel” drug trafficking conspiracy investigation. In May 20, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that 26 people...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

One person killed in Pickens County crash, coroner says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday morning in Pickens County, according to the coroner. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. on Highway 123 under the Highway 8 overpass. Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles involved. The coroner said one...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police warn residents about car break-ins in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Simpsonville Police Department warns residents in the area to be aware after three suspects were confronted about a car break-in. Officers said a victim confronted three suspects while they were breaking into cars and the suspects discharged a weapon toward the victim once confronted. No injuries were reported according […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

