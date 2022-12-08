Read full article on original website
Sangamon County Vital Records Department moving
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Vital Record Department is moving. The department that oversees birth and death certificates will be closed starting Wednesday. The closure is to give crews time to move the office to Its new location inside the Sangamon South building, which is the former State Journal-Register building on 9th street.
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
LLCC Police Department swears in a pawfficer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is a new pawfficer on Campus at Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC). Ember, the new outreach and therapy dog at LLCC, was formally sworn in Monday in the LLCC Police Department. We’ve had more students come visit Ember in the last 2 weeks than...
Coroner releases cause of death involving I-55 victim
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the cause of death involving Edwin Bartosh. An autopsy was performed on Monday, and preliminary findings suggest Bartosh died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the incident. Bartosh was pronounced dead at the scene of...
Police are searching for 76 year old missing woman
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Police have found who they believed to have been the missing person in the Sangamon River. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. According to officials they have sufficient evidence that leads them to believe that this is the person that was reported missing on Friday.
Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County
A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Sangamon County man arrested in Missouri for multiple thefts
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The Pike County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of Patrick Butler, 37, of Auburn, Illinois, for thefts in multiple counties. Officials say on October 11, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local farm implement dealer and advised of the theft of multiple two zero-turn lawnmowers.
Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - The trial begins Monday morning for a Metro East police officer killed in the line of duty last year. On Aug. 4, 2021, Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce was hit and killed by a car during a police chase. Now, his family said they’re ready for justice heading into his bench trial.
Belleville couple gets result after sinkholes in yard; caused by rusty city pipes
An elderly couple from Belleville, Illinois, finally got results after dealing with sinkholes in their backyard.
Springfield man identified after being hit on I-55
Update 3:20 p.m. on 12/12/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the preliminary autopsy results of Edwin Bartosh suggest that Bartosh died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash. Allmon and the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the incident that resulted in Bartosh’s death. SPRINGFIELD, Il. […]
Springfield Saturday morning shooting suspects in custody
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person is recovering from life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in downtown Springfield. Springfield police said officers were called to the 200 block of South 5th Street around 1:19 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of two people with firearms in a parking lot.
Customer shot KFC employee after being told store ran out of corn
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A customer shot an employee at a KFC in the Central West End after he was told the restaurant was out of corn, police say. The shooting happened at the location in the 5000 block of Delmar just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. A man in his 40s or 50s was in the drive-thru line when employees told him the restaurant was out of corn. Police say he then started making threats through the speaker box. The suspect then drove up to the drive-thru window with a gun.
Man shot, killed in Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood Monday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been pronounced dead following a shooting Monday morning in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. According to SLMPD, the man was found with a gunshot wound to his head around 6:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue. A homicide unit was requested by police. A suspect has been taken into custody.
Motorcyclist killed in Metro East crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle accident late Sunday night, Dec. 11. Officers with the East Alton Police Department said a motorcyclist crashed in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. The motorcyclist, later identified...
Man fatally shot in north St. Louis home, homicide detectives investigating
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Homicide Division was requested after a man was shot inside a home Sunday night in north St. Louis. Police responded to a call for help at about 5:50 p.m. at a home on the 10000 block of Riverview Drive. There, officers found a man in his 20s on the ground. He was not breathing and suffering puncture wounds.
Police: Woman forced out of SUV suspect crashes near Collinsville
A Michigan man accused of forcing a woman out of her SUV earlier this week is behind bars after a crash near Collinsville, Illinois.
Troy, Illinois man missing since April found dead
A man who disappeared eight months ago in Madison County has been found dead.
Coroner confirms death in I-55 crash
Update 7:04 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that an unidentified male died in a crash on I-55 Friday evening. State Police and the Coroner are investigating with an autopsy scheduled. The male’s identify is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on […]
Edwardsville woman sentenced for committing forgery
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Edwardsville woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday after violating her probation by committing forgery. Silk Lumpkins, 47, of Edwardsville, pleaded guilty in July to Class 3 felony state benefits fraud for allegedly omitting income and asset information on her application for the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) Housing Choice Voucher program.
No Serious Injuries in Three Vehicle West Morton Crash
Jacksonville Police and EMS responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of West Morton Avenue yesterday morning. At approximately 11:15 am Thursday, vehicles driven by 28-year-old Tiffany N. Mullens-Stone of Jacksonville, Ryne D. Mapes of Wentzville, Missouri, and Mason H. Fricke of Chapin were all traveling eastbound in the inside lane of West Morton Avenue.
