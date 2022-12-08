Read full article on original website
Arrest made in stabbing death of 17-year-old boy at Chula Vista house party
A young man was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista house party, Chula Vista Police announced Tuesday.
Murder Trial Ordered for Man, 26, Accused of Pushing Stranger into Oncoming Train
A man accused of killing another man by pushing him into an oncoming train at the Old Town Transit Center was ordered Monday to stand trial on a murder charge. Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, is accused of killing 68-year-old Santee resident Martin Andara on New Year’s Day. Police and prosecutors allege Rukstelis punched and pushed Andara, who fell into the side of a passing train. He died at the scene.
Suspected arsonist found in El Cajon
Deputies have arrested a man suspected of setting a fire at a Lemon Grove long-term residential treatment facility last Thursday, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspected DUI driver crashes into U-Haul business in Oceanside
A suspected DUI driver went over a curb and crashed into a U-Haul business on Sunday night, said the Oceanside Police Department.
Man found on sidewalk stabbed to death: police
A man with multiple stab wounds was found on a sidewalk in the Barrio Logan neighborhood on Sunday, said the San Diego Police Department.
Doctor who recorded women in clinic bathroom pleads guilty
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista doctor has pleaded guilty to five counts of filming women inside of a Veterans Affairs Clinic bathroom for more than a year, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. A criminal judge sentenced Dr. Vincent Tran on December 6 to...
NBC San Diego
Man Dies After Being Shot Twice in Escondido: Police
A man in his 20s died after being shot at least twice in Escondido Sunday night, according to Escondido Police Department Lt. Ryan Banks. Officers responded to reports around 5:46 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Hickory Street near the flood control channel, police said. Police found an...
Woman who left reentry program for criminal offenders apprehended
A woman who walked away from a reentry program for criminal offenders in San Diego on Sunday has been apprehended, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
San Diego Channel
Man killed in shooting in Escondido flood control channel, police say
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a young man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening. At around 5:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to at a bike path near the intersection of North Hickory Street and East Washington Avenue following numerous 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area.
Inmate who walked away from Kearny Mesa halfway house captured
A prison inmate who escaped from a Kearny Mesa halfway house over the weekend was re-arrested Monday in the Los Angeles area, authorities reported.
Investigation underway after explosion inside restroom at Ocean Beach park
San Diego Police are investigating an incident where an explosive went off inside a restroom at an Ocean Beach park Sunday.
Felon who sold deadly dose of fentanyl sentenced
A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year- old Calimesa man was sentenced Monday to 11 years in state prison. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
Woman sentenced to 30 years to life for South Bay murder and attempted murder
Britney Canal was sentenced for her involvement in killing Mario Serhan, who she and her co-defendants mistakenly believed was an undercover police officer surveilling them in Chula Vista.
Missing 14-year-old girl considered at-risk: police
The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk teenage girl.
northcountydailystar.com
Homicide Investigation Oceanside
At 4:08 pm on Friday, December 9, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to multiple calls of a subject spraying graffiti at the Chavez Resource Center located at 605 San Diego Street. As officers responded additional calls were received that the subject had moved to the corner of Bush Street and San Diego Street where he was seen defacing the wall of a business with more graffiti. Shortly thereafter additional calls were received of shots fired in the same area.
Ocean Beach park restroom explosion: ‘cricket bomb’ remnants found
Authorities responded to reports of an explosion inside an Ocean Beach park restroom on Sunday, said the San Diego Police Department.
Man who displayed signs of ‘excited delirium’ dies in police custody: Sheriff’s
A man who showed signs of "excited delirium" in the Kensington neighborhood died in police custody Thursday, authorities said.
Inmate dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died today, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the man’s cell about 1:55 a.m. on a report of “an unresponsive male inmate.”
4 arrested in connection to Lakeside teen shooting
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a shooting last month in Lakeside that left a 16-year-old boy seriously injured, authorities said.
Fourth Suspect Jailed in Lakeside Shooting of 16-Year-Old Boy Near El Capitan High School
A fourth suspect was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy critically wounded last month in a neighborhood near El Capitan High School. The latest person to be jailed in the case — a 17-year-old boy whose name was withheld because he is a minor — was arrested Thursday in the 12700 block of Mapleview Street in Lakeside, near the site of the firearm assault, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. He was booked into juvenile hall.
