Columbiana County, OH

WFMJ.com

Years Ago | December 13th

Vindicator file photo / December 14, 1971 | Three Youngstown State University ROTC cadets received their commissions as second lieutenants in the Army Reserve 51 years ago. Lt. Col. Robert J. Fisher, professor of military science, administered the oath to, from left, James A. Black, Jerome M. Brown, and John N. Liberg.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Councilwomen announce free family ham dinner giveaway

Two members of Youngstown City Council are working with a local business and community organization to offer free ham dinners for the holiday season. Sixth Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis and Fifth Ward Councilwoman Lauren McNally announced that 140 dinners are being assembled that will include a ham, apple pie, cans of corn and beans, as well as a box of hot chocolate.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Aurora man dies in single-vehicle crash in Trumbull County

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his pickup truck went off a road in Trumbull County, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WFMJ Channel 21 that Sean Ganzhorn was driving a Ford F350 on Ohio 46 at about 1:35 a.m. when he lost control while going through a curve. The pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch, then hit two trees and a traffic sign.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning County Dog Warden addresses typo on dog license order forms

If you received your dog license order form from the Mahoning County Dog Warden and were shocked at the price, don't worry. The Dog Warden says the price you see is a typo. The order forms mailed out from the Auditor's Office say licenses are $40 per dog. The Dog Warden has since addressed this typo and assured residents that the price is actually $20 per dog.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Tribune-Review

$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County

A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Mercy Health 'pauses' new Champion hospital project

Mercy Health has announced they are pausing plans for a new hospital in Trumbull County. Ground was expected to be broken for the new St. Joseph's hospital on a nearly 62 acre site next to Kent State Trumbull. But Mercy health announced today those plans are now on hold. In...

