Read full article on original website
Related
Staff illness closes local children’s center
A children's center in Youngstown is closed due to a staff illness outbreak.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 13th
Vindicator file photo / December 14, 1971 | Three Youngstown State University ROTC cadets received their commissions as second lieutenants in the Army Reserve 51 years ago. Lt. Col. Robert J. Fisher, professor of military science, administered the oath to, from left, James A. Black, Jerome M. Brown, and John N. Liberg.
Weekend OVI checkpoint results released
Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force sent out results from two sobriety checkpoints held Friday.
Cost typo on Mahoning County dog license forms
According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden's Facebook Page, there was an inaccurate form on the license order forms that were mailed out to residents.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Councilwomen announce free family ham dinner giveaway
Two members of Youngstown City Council are working with a local business and community organization to offer free ham dinners for the holiday season. Sixth Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis and Fifth Ward Councilwoman Lauren McNally announced that 140 dinners are being assembled that will include a ham, apple pie, cans of corn and beans, as well as a box of hot chocolate.
Procession honors life of task force K-9
A hero's goodbye for Trumbull County K-9 Deputy Lord.
Animal Charity stretches its paws into new space
Space has been a big problem for Animal Charity of Ohio, so it went out and acquired a bigger building in order to help more animals in Mahoning County.
Cash taken at gunpoint from adult business in Youngstown
Reports said a gunman got away with cash Saturday evening after robbing an adult business on Market Street.
Warren business donates hundreds of coats to needy
A number of organizations will benefit from a Trumbull County company's annual coat donation.
Youngstown councilwomen giving away food for the holidays
Lauren McNally and Anita Davis organized the event to help community members.
House burns down, demolished in Trumbull Co. fire
In Trumbull County, a Leavittsburg home is burnt the the ground after an overnight fire.
Aurora man dies in single-vehicle crash in Trumbull County
BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his pickup truck went off a road in Trumbull County, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WFMJ Channel 21 that Sean Ganzhorn was driving a Ford F350 on Ohio 46 at about 1:35 a.m. when he lost control while going through a curve. The pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch, then hit two trees and a traffic sign.
Former local band director sentenced for groping teens
He had to register as a Tier 1 sex offender.
whbc.com
Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
WFMJ.com
Mahoning County Dog Warden addresses typo on dog license order forms
If you received your dog license order form from the Mahoning County Dog Warden and were shocked at the price, don't worry. The Dog Warden says the price you see is a typo. The order forms mailed out from the Auditor's Office say licenses are $40 per dog. The Dog Warden has since addressed this typo and assured residents that the price is actually $20 per dog.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning County Dog Warden out of kennels for medium, large dogs, ask public for help
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is calling on the public for help after reporting that they are out of kennels for medium and large breed dogs. The Dog Warden describes this as a "very urgent situation" and says they currently have 88 dogs with 99% of them being strays no one has claimed.
Dog warden at full capacity for medium, large dogs
"We are in a very urgent situation," a Facebook post read.
$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County
A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
WFMJ.com
Mercy Health 'pauses' new Champion hospital project
Mercy Health has announced they are pausing plans for a new hospital in Trumbull County. Ground was expected to be broken for the new St. Joseph's hospital on a nearly 62 acre site next to Kent State Trumbull. But Mercy health announced today those plans are now on hold. In...
Comments / 0