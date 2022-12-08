If you received your dog license order form from the Mahoning County Dog Warden and were shocked at the price, don't worry. The Dog Warden says the price you see is a typo. The order forms mailed out from the Auditor's Office say licenses are $40 per dog. The Dog Warden has since addressed this typo and assured residents that the price is actually $20 per dog.

